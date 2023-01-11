ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's HS roundup: Freshman pours in game-high 26 for STA boys basketball

DOVER – Freshman AJ Reinertson scored a game-high 26 points and the St. Thomas Aquinas boys basketball team rolled to a 73-52 win over Somersworth on Tuesday in a Division III contest.

St. Thomas Aquinas improved to 5-1 with the win. Somersworth is 5-3.

“Solid team win tonight with many contributions,” St. Thomas Aquinas head coach David Morissette said. “After the first quarter we turned up the defense and really controlled the game.”

Brady and Reece Rogers scored 15 and 13 points, respectively for the Saints, while Will Mollica had 11.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Winnacunnet 67

Alvirne 62

HAMPTON – Senior Jared Khalil scored a team-high 20 points and classmate Joshua Schaake added 16 for Winnacunnet (5-2) in this Division I win.

Senior Jack Andrew added 10 points for the Warriors, while sophomore Dillan Clarke had nine.

Alvirne freshman Garrett Hall led all scorers with 21 points.

Bedford 82

Exeter 76

BEDFORD - Senior Evan Pafford led all scorers with 26 points, but it wasn't enough as Exeter (5-2) dropped this Division I contest. Bedford is 5-1.

Ryan Luper (16 points), Dylan Whelan (13) and Matt Cromer (10) all scored in double figures for the Blue Hawks.

Pinkerton 57

Portsmouth 40

DERRY - Miles de Iong led Portsmouth (3-2) with 20 points in this Division I loss to undefeated Pinkerton (7-0).

Merrimack 70

Spaulding 49

ROCHESTER – Zander Wallbridge led the Red Raiders with 20 points in this Division I loss. David Roy led Merrimack with 17.

Waynflete 59

Seacoast Christian 25

PORTLAND, Maine - Isaac Cardinal led Class D Seacoast Christian with eight points in this loss at Class C Waynflete.

Dan Poirier added six points for the Guardians, while Sunny Johnson had five points and eight rebounds.

Marshwood 53

York 37

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - The Class A Hawks snapped their two-game losing streak with this win over Class B York.

Andrew Perry led Marshwood with 17 points, while Jason Singer had 13. Derek Parsons led York with 10 points, while Haydn Forbes had seven.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Portsmouth 71

Pinkerton Academy 62

PORTSMOUTH - In a game featuring two semifinal teams from last year, Portsmouth held off Pinkerton and improved to 5-1 on the season.

Pinkerton is 4-2.

The Clippers jumped out to a 20-9 lead after a quarter, but Pinkerton's Sydney Gerossie hit three of her four 3-pointers before halftime to pull the Astros to within three at the break, 33-30.

Pinkerton took the lead on three different occasions in the second half, but the Clippers hung tough, matching big shot for big shot as Avery Romps scored 18 of her 20 points after intermission. Maddie MacCannell had 17 for the Clippers, while Bella Slover had 12 and Mackenzie Lombardi and Margaret Montplaisir both had 10.

Gerossie led Pinkerton with 20 points, while Liz Lavoie had 18.

Spaulding 53

Merrimack 49

MERRIMACK - Spaulding ended this Division I win with a 10-4 run. Mackenzie Brochu led the Red Raiders with 19, while Jenna Philbrook had 14, and Jade Trueman had 10 and Hannah Drew eight.

Madison McCaffrey’s 21 points led Merrimack, while Alexis Best had 10.

Bedford 51

Exeter 37

EXETER – Sophomore Ali Campbell led the Blue Hawks with 17 points in this Division I loss. Senior Emma Smith added seven points for Exeter (5-2).

Oyster River 69

Sanborn 45

DURHAM – Riley Drapeau had 16 points for Oyster River in this Division II win. Teammates Abby Deane and Vivian O’Quinn added 14 and 10 points, respectively.

St. Thomas Aquinas 47

Somersworth 27

SOMERSWORTH - Senior Abby Rayder and freshman Emma Torriello both had seven points for the Saints, who saw 12 players score in this Division III win.

Sophomores Emilie von der Linden, Genna Bolduc and Amelia Anderson all had six rebounds in the win.

Seacoast Christian 44

Waynflete 37

PORTLAND, Maine – Class D Seacoast Christian (3-6) trailed by three points going into the fourth quarter and outscored Class C Waynflete 17-7 in the final frame, earning the win.

Ellie Leech led the Guardians 23 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and five steals. Breckyn Winship added 18 points, nine rebounds and five steals in the win. Bri Cluff rounded out the scoring with three points and 11 rebounds.

Defensively, Ellie Odess and Adaline Luther starred in the win.

Marshwood 41

York 33

YORK, Maine - Mia Constantakos' game-high 16 points led Class A Marshwood. Shelby Anderson added nine points in the win.

Nya Avery led Class B York with nine points, while McKayla Kortes, Ava Brent and Carlie Welch all had six.

Dover 53

Londonderry 51

LONDONDERRY - Lilly Nossif had 15 points and Abbie Kozlowski added 12 for Dover (4-2) in this Division I nail-biter.

Lanie Mourgenous added nine points for the Green Wave, who trailed by nine in the first half.

GIRLS HOCKEY

St. Thomas Aquinas/Winnacunnet/Dover 3

Berlin 0

BERLIN – Christy Trudel had two goals, both assisted by Isabelle Carey in this Division I win for the Saints.

Kayley Young also scored for the Saints.

Senior goalie Diana Pivirotto had 27 saves, earning her first shutout of the season.

BOYS HOCKEY

Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford 2

Windham 0

DOVER - Zach Camp and Josh Sawyer each scored a goal for the KnightHawks (4-2) in this Class A win at Dover Ice Arena.

Goalie Sumner Wood had 10 saves, earning the shutout.

Coaches are asked to email game summaries to sports@seacoastonline.com.

