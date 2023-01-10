Read full article on original website
Scarlett Johansson Will Reportedly Return as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars
The Avengers films are marked to be the biggest crossovers across the marvel cinematic universe ever since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame happened. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set for release in 2025, one year before Avengers: Secret Wars, we are sure to expect big names to be included in the picture. In this case, a report has been brought up that Scarlett Johansson will reportedly return as Black Widow in the aforementioned film!
Captain America 4 leak might give us a hint about the new Avengers
Captain America: New World Order will be a pivotal film for the Multiverse Saga because Captain America is one of the undisputed leaders of the Avengers, regardless of whether Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) or Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) wears the shield. We expect to learn far more about the state of the Avengers in the upcoming sequel, which is due out May 3rd, 2024.
Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels
Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
Marvel fans crack open a can of worms by suggesting an OG Avenger is one of the MCU’s most wasted characters
The MCU has become quite the beast over the years, introducing audiences to dozens of heroes and villains via a full 30 films. Some of the characters to debut across the MCU became instant icons, and remained staples of the franchise even after their deaths. Characters like Tony Stark and Captain America are no brainers, after they led numerous solo and group outings, but they aren’t the only memorable characters to grace the cinematic universe. Plenty of villains also made their mark across the franchise, as they terrorized and tormented the heroes at the core of each MCU installment.
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige accused of pulling a ‘Black Adam’ with ‘Eternals’ as ‘Deadpool 3’ plays mind games in more ways than one
Even with the festive season grinding the world to a halt in favor of much mirth, celebration, and way too much food, there’s still been plenty of fascinating insights into the Marvel Cinematic Universe making the rounds to ensure the wheels keep on turning. Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 3...
Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch AKA Wanda Maximoff Not the No. 1 Marvel Villain; Who Is the Best MCU Anti-hero for 2022?
Elizabeth Olsen has received a lot of praise and thumbs-up for her portrayal of Scarlet Witch, a.k.a Wanda Maximoff. However, another anti-hero is named Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) top villain. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Only Comes Second To This MCU Anti-Hero. Screen Rant ranked the villains in MCU this year,...
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Suits Up as James Gunn’s Batman in DCU Fan Art
Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran came aboard as DC Studios co-CEOs, everything has been in flux. Henry Cavill was once again forced to exit his role as Superman and Gunn is penning a new film following the Last Son of Krypton. The new Superman film will follow the character as he comes to Metropolis for the first time. Patty Jenkins also announced her exit from Wonder Woman 3 and Gal Gal Gadot's future as the character may or may not be in doubt. Batman, on the other hand, is a stickier situation due to the Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson The Batman franchise. Pattinson's Batman is in a totally separate universe and is expected to stay that way, so the DC Universe is in need of a Batman. One fan seems to have an idea for who should be the DCU's Batman and it's a Supernatural star. An artist recently released a new piece of fan art that shows Jensen Ackles as the Dark Knight for the DCU.
Ant-Man may repeat Spider-Man’s greatest error in ‘Quantumania,’ and it could have even graver consequences
The latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania proved to be illuminating in all kinds of ways. Not only did it unveil our first glimpse at the MCU’s MODOK (for better or worse), it also gave us our best indication yet at what the incoming threequel’s storyline will be, as Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang faces off against the franchise’s newest big bad, Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Unfortunately, for the astonishing shrinking hero, it looks like he’s about to repeat the biggest mistake of one of his fellow Avengers, only with potentially even direr results.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer reveals MODOK will be played by familiar face
A new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has unveiled the return of a Marvel actor despite their character’s death.On Wednesday (9 January), a second look at the forthcoming sequel was released, showing Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in mortal danger after making a deal with the devil – in this case, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).The film will see Scott transported to the Quantum Realm alongside his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), her mother Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) and father Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).They won’t be alone, though – in the trailer, the crew can be...
Colin Farrell apologizes for the biggest disaster of his career, but he was happy to keep the $20 million paycheck
No actor in Hollywood hits it out of the park every time, but few have experienced disaster on such a scale as Colin Farrell and Oliver Stone, who poured everything they had into historical epic Alexander, only to see the long-gestating passion project go up in flames. The Academy Award-winning...
The 10 biggest wastes of characters in the MCU
On the eve of Phase 5 of the MCU, it’s almost jaw-dropping to realize how many characters from the original source materials we’ve seen come to appear on the big screen. From the big three of Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man to characters as obscure as Batroc the Leaper, Marvel Studios has brought an entire universe of characters to life in just over a decade of existence.
Gerard Butler feels ‘complimented and humiliated’ after being called ‘King of the B-Movie’
Gerard Butler‘s name attached to a movie, there’s a 99 percent chance you’re going to get exactly what you’re expecting. The grizzled Scotsman has carved out a nifty little niche for himself as the purveyor of mid budget action thrillers that allow him to showcase his impeccably furrowed brow and penchant for mashing the faces of miscellaneous henchmen into mincemeat. It’s proven to be a worthy career path, then, but how does he really feel about it?
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Ant-Man 3’ is now the focus of Marvel CGI criticism and Gina Carano rants about her ‘Star Wars’ firing on social media… again
There’s no denying that the MCU is going through a bit of a rough patch with how projects in Phase 4 have turned out in terms of audience reception. But even though they’re looking toward a brighter future not dissimilar from the glory of the Infinity Saga, their upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still garnering a ton of criticism when it comes to the CGI.
A half-baked crime thriller inspired by real events does injustice to a gripping true story on streaming
Any broad genre film that bills itself as being “inspired by true events” should always be taken with a hefty helping of salt when history has shown that sizeable creative liberties are regularly taken to spin a good yarn, but that doesn’t mean Silk Road couldn’t have done a much better job of maximizing the potential of its own narrative.
MODOK minions are convinced he could single-handedly redeem one of the MCU’s most controversial movies
Forget about Quantumania, it seems like M.O.D.O.K.-mania has taken over the MCU fandom in the wake of the latest trailer for Ant-Man 3, which just unveiled our first official look at the live-action M.O.D.O.K. The bulbous-headed bad guy has been at the top of many a comic book reader’s list of characters they most wanted to see in the franchise, and now that he’s finally here, folks are hoping that he’s here to stay.
Every actor that has crossed the multiversal Marvel/DC line
Currently, superhero films are dominating the film industry. It feels like not a month goes by that a new one is being released or announced or a new trailer is dropping. With so many films to be a part of, it’s no surprise that actors find themselves working on both sides of the two giants of the genre Marvel and DC. Here we have compiled a list of every actor we know of that has portrayed a character in both of these superhero universes.
A ‘Star Wars’ icon is rumored to play Reed Richards, even though their perfect MCU role is staring us in the face
At this point, it feels like every leading man working in Hollywood who’s yet to appear in the MCU has been linked to the part of Reed Richards in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. Diego Luna, Penn Badgley, even Henry Cavill… You name it, they’ve been touted as a potential contender to replace Doctor Strange 2‘s John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic. Although the latest actor who’s going through the rumor mill might be the biggest stretch yet.
