UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot leaves game with ankle injury against Virginia

By Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago

North Carolina basketball’s Armando Bacot exited the game against Virginia with an injury on Tuesday.

Bacot, the ACC’s leading scorer and rebounder at 18.8 points and 11.2 boards per game, appeared to roll his left ankle at the 18:42 mark of the first half. Justin McKoy replaced Bacot.

Coach Hubert Davis told ESPN at halftime that he didn't expect Bacot to return to the game, even though the senior's ankle was retaped immediately after the injury and he was seen jogging in the tunnel. Bacot returned to the bench in the second half wearing a team sweatsuit, indicating he wouldn't be back in the rotation.

After the game, Davis provided an update on Bacot.

“I know he’s hurting pretty bad,” UNC's coach told reporters in Charlottesville.

“I didn’t see the play; I just saw him on the ground, and he was in a lot of pain. I know that he’s really in a lot of pain, because in those situations throughout his career, he usually gets back out there on the floor. I’ll talk with Doug Halverson, our trainer, and see how serious it is.”

Bacot battled through a right ankle injury in the Final Four last season.

In addition to Bacot, Pete Nance is sidelined against the Cavaliers (11-3, 3-2 ACC). Nance, who played fewer than two minutes in UNC’s win against Wake Forest, didn’t play against Notre Dame.

A graduate student who transferred to UNC after four years at Northwestern, Nance initially strained his back in the first half of UNC's loss at Pitt on Dec. 30. The 6-foot-11 forward is averaging 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds.

With Nance out, freshman guard Seth Trimble got his second career start.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot leaves game with ankle injury against Virginia

