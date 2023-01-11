ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grifton, NC

Grifton resident raises concerns about drivers speeding on highway near home

By Adrianna Hargrove
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQPho_0kANr5J700

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton resident is raising concerns about speeding along a roadway he lives on.

For 15 years, Harry Conrad has called Grifton home. He’s noticed how cars and trucks speed through Highland Boulevard where he lives. He says he’s concerned for his safety and for the safety of others.

“Trucks come down here with their piggybacks so fast,” Conrad said. “You can come to my house and look and see the pictures on my walls turn sideways, I got glass in there that rattles so fast, it cuts and breaks.

“The drivers don’t care, and sometimes I go to my mailbox and walk my little dog, and I can’t get across there because they’re going so fast.”

Grifton Police Chief Brian Silva said the stretch of road is one of the main roads in the community they patrol. Silva added that Highland Boulevard has high attention for traffic enforcement.

“Drivers need to pay attention and understand when they come off the four-lane highway, that they’re reducing speed from 60 miles an hour to 45 miles per hour,” Silva said. “That’s a significant jump.”

Silva added there’s an officer stationed along Highland Boulevard near NC Hwy. 11 every day, and the police department remains proactive when it comes to checking driver’s speed.

According to the NCDOT, back in 2000, the speed limit along Highland Boulevard was changed from 55 mph to 45. Four years ago, they reviewed the speed limit and decided to keep it at 45 mph.

“I’m all for slowing cars down there and lowering the speed limit, but the big issue is they’re coming from a four-lane highway and if they’re coming southbound they’re still trying to keep those speeds,” Silva said.

