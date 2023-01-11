BELOIT—Tourism organization Visit Beloit teamed up with Huddle Up Group to provide a presentation to the Beloit community Thursday on a possible sports tourism venue that includes three recommendations. The group recommended three different facilities. The first being their main recommendation—a new flat field complex. The second recommendation would be a new or enhanced multi-sheet ice facility, and the third would be to enhance an existing diamond complex. Matt Bosen...

