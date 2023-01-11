Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Packers hire first full-time female athletic trainer in franchise history
The Green Bay Packers hired Erin Roberge as an assistant athletic trainer on Bryan Engel’s staff. She is the first full-time female athletic trainer in the franchise’s long history. Roberge, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, interned with the Packers over the last three seasons (2020-22). Roberge...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum names B1G program best positioned to become the 'next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum believes there is one program out of the B1G that is actually well-positioned to become the “next Georgia.” By that, he means there is one program that has the firepower and resources to go on a run of national titles in the future. Appearing on ESPN’s...
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES BOYS BASKETBALL Bay Port 76, Green Bay Preble 62 SUAMICO - AJ Lieuwen scored 19 points and Jayden Hackett and Vince Vandervest chipped in 13 apiece as...
Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. Milwaukee Early View at Saint Anthony (ccd.) Appleton North 70, Hortonville 66 (OT) Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Oshkosh Lourdes 36. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49, Boyceville 45. Clayton 63, Winter 34. Clintonville 71, Wrightstown 63. Crivitz 49, Coleman 42. D.C. Everest 73,...
Visit Beloit, Huddle Up Group presents sports complex options
BELOIT—Tourism organization Visit Beloit teamed up with Huddle Up Group to provide a presentation to the Beloit community Thursday on a possible sports tourism venue that includes three recommendations. The group recommended three different facilities. The first being their main recommendation—a new flat field complex. The second recommendation would be a new or enhanced multi-sheet ice facility, and the third would be to enhance an existing diamond complex. Matt Bosen...
Comments / 0