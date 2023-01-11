Can you help police locate this identity theft suspect?

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Do you recognize this man?

If so, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from you.

This person is accused of identity theft in Livingston County.

The suspect is believed to be connected to another case where two men allegedly spent nearly $1,000 on gas and lottery tickets.

If you can identify this man, contact Detective King at 517-546-2440 ext. 4335.

