ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Can you help police locate this identity theft suspect?

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YYLWP_0kANqbJD00

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Do you recognize this man?

If so, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from you.

This person is accused of identity theft in Livingston County.

The suspect is believed to be connected to another case where two men allegedly spent nearly $1,000 on gas and lottery tickets.

2 men allegedly spent $1K on gas, lottery tickets with stolen credit card

If you can identify this man, contact Detective King at 517-546-2440 ext. 4335.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 4

Related
WNEM

Owosso police seek help identifying driver of vehicle in hit-and-run

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Owosso Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run. The incident happened near the intersection of Brooks and Cleveland about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 11. The vehicle has damage to the left front bumper, police...
OWOSSO, MI
WLNS

Lansing police need help with credit card fraud, burglary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs your help with three cases for the week. If you have any information regarding the cases below, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP. CASE ONE Do you know these two? The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on the identities of the two pictured […]
LANSING, MI
The Oakland Press

Homicide victim’s name released; search for killer continues

Officials have released the name of the man found shot to death Tuesday in a Pontiac apartment. He’s been identified as Torrie Ryder, 31, whose body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. Results of an autopsy on...
PONTIAC, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Police nab Lansing man after high-speed chase; suspect had stolen guns, bullet-proof vest in car

On Jan. 11, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were informed of a fleeing white 2010 Toyota Tundra heading west on I-96. The vehicle was fleeing from a Michigan State Police trooper who had attempted to stop it because it was not displaying a license plate. The sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19, traveling at a high rate of speed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Loaded semi-automatic pistol found during traffic stop for tinted windows

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A loaded firearm was found during a search of a vehicle following a traffic stop in Inkster late Wednesday evening. The discovery came after a routine stop, according to Michigan State Police. Around 10:10 p.m. last night, state troopers working in conjunction with the Inkster...
INKSTER, MI
WLNS

Man arrested after causing lockdown at Springport school

SPRINGPORT TWP, Mich. (WLNS)- A man was jailed on Thursday after allegedly causing Springport Middle School to enter a lockdown. The man, an unnamed 39-year-old from Jackson, was accused of being disorderly in the school’s parking lot. Police say he was yelling at staff members and acting erratically. When police arrived, the suspect fled in […]
SPRINGPORT, MI
The Oakland Press

Man found shot to death in Pontiac; suspect sought

An investigation is underway into the slaying of a 31-year-old Pontiac man, found dead in an apartment Tuesday afternoon. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. He’d been shot multiple times.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac man sentenced for double murder

A 23-year-old Pontiac man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for killing two men in 2021. Judge Nanci Grant handed down the mandatory sentence to Dazon Louis Mathis at a morning hearing in Oakland County Circuit Court. Mathis was convicted last month of murdering Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan...
PONTIAC, MI
WILX-TV

Corrections officer ‘brutally assaulted’ by homicide suspect

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A corrections deputy working at the Ingham County Jail was “brutally attacked” by an inmate while completing safety and well-being checks on Tuesday, Jan. 10 according to authorities. The injured deputy has been serving in corrections for just under a year. Authorities said...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.
WAYNE, MI
WLNS

WLNS

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy