ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz signed his first bill of the 2023 session Thursday, legislation to simplify tax filing and save money for hundreds of thousands of Minnesota residents and businesses, including people with student loans and companies that received pandemic aid. The bill brings Minnesota’s tax code into conformity with federal tax rules. It’s one of several that legislative leaders have fast-tracked since convening last week with Democrats now controlling both chambers of the Legislature. Bills on issues from abortion rights to unemployment benefits for laid-off miners are also expected to hit the governor’s desk soon. The tax conformity bill sailed through both the House and Senate with unanimous bipartisan support. Officials said it needed to be signed into law by Friday so that tax forms and software could be updated in time for the filing season, which opens Jan. 23. “This is the way the Legislature’s supposed to work,” Walz said at a signing ceremony.

