Minnesota House Passes Bill to End “Hair Discrimination” in State
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House on a wide margin (111 to 19) passed the CROWN Act, which updates the definition of “race” in the state human rights law to include “traits associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and hair styles such braids, locs, and twists.” Chief author, Minneapolis Democrat Esther Agbaje says it’s time to end “hair discrimination” in Minnesota and her bill “will ensure Black Minnesotans have the right to show up to work as their authentic selves without the fear of being reprimanded due to the style of their hair.” The bill now goes to the Minnesota Senate. The House passed the bill twice before but it was not brought up in the Senate which was under Republican control in 2020 and 2022.
Wisconsin Republicans look to undo 'conversion therapy' ban
A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state board within the Democratic governor's administration overseeing licensing for mental health professionals.
Dziedzic, DFLers want to ‘ban the box’ for Minnesota boards and commissions
Minnesota has been considered a leader in one specific criminal justice reform known as ‘ban the box.’. In 2009, it was just the second state in the nation to prohibit public employers from including a criminal history question on initial job application forms. Then, in 2013, private employers were added to the law, a provision enacted with bipartisan support.
Walz signs into law tax conformity bill, the first of the 2023 session
The tax conformity bill signed into law by Governor Tim Walz on Thursday aligns state and federal tax codes, but it actually does much more than that.
Tax relief bill gets Minnesota governor's 1st signature
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz signed his first bill of the 2023 session Thursday, legislation to simplify tax filing and save money for hundreds of thousands of Minnesota residents and businesses, including people with student loans and companies that received pandemic aid. The bill brings Minnesota’s tax code into conformity with federal tax rules. It’s one of several that legislative leaders have fast-tracked since convening last week with Democrats now controlling both chambers of the Legislature. Bills on issues from abortion rights to unemployment benefits for laid-off miners are also expected to hit the governor’s desk soon. The tax conformity bill sailed through both the House and Senate with unanimous bipartisan support. Officials said it needed to be signed into law by Friday so that tax forms and software could be updated in time for the filing season, which opens Jan. 23. “This is the way the Legislature’s supposed to work,” Walz said at a signing ceremony.
My reflections on running for Congress to represent southern Minnesota
In the time since the midterm election, I have enjoyed the opportunity to spend more time with my family and friends, and I have also been busy with an array of business and non-profit board meetings. A number of folks have said to me, “You ought to write a book...
Baker fears DFL will pass no tax cuts this session
(Willmar MN-) On KWLM's Legislative Review Saturday, Representative Dave Baker of Willmar talked about the atmosphere at the state capitol now that the DFL has taken control of The Minnesota Senate. Baker is the Assistant Minority Leader, and said the Democrats have been emboldened, knowing their policies cannot be checked by a Republican-controlled Senate. The DFL maintained control of The House and the governor's office...
Another View: Legislature needs to rein in university
***Arne Carlson was Minnesota governor from 1991-1999. Richard Painter is a law professor at the University of Minnesota. One of the most treasured tenets of the American Dream is that adults will leave to their children a better world than they inherited. The focus was always on the betterment of our children.
House approves bill matching state tax code with fed
(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted to the Patriot by Chad Urdahl of Shane Mekeland’s team.) The Minnesota House on Monday overwhelmingly passed legislation allowing state taxpayers to take advantage of numerous tax provisions already approved at the federal level. Federal conformity is needed in Minnesota to...
Watch: Minnesota leaders will hear legislation for the legalization of adult-use cannabis
Is legalized marijuana coming to Minnesota? Minnesota House of Representatives Commerce Committee will hear legislation for the legalization of adult-use cannabis today at 1 p.m. You can watch it here:
MN House Committee Considering Allowing Immigrants To Get Licenses
A Minnesota House committee is considering a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver’s license. This isn’t the first time local lawmakers have advocated for such a bill, but the state’s DFL-controlled Legislature might actually be able to pass it this time. The executive director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota told MPR News that “We have so many immigrants who are our neighbors, who are our friends” and this law would empower “those families to be able to thrive more in our communities.” Undocumented immigrants can legally drive in 18 other states.
Want Legal Pot In Minnesota? Walz Wants You To Sign This Online Petition
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wants recreational marijuana legalized. He says that the current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good, and it's time Minnesotans of legal age can make their own decisions regarding cannabis use. Information about the latest cannabis legalization bill:. Lawmakers introduced a 243-page bill that highlighted...
Minnesota Democrats push election law changes
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he'll sign election-related legislation that lands on his desk — with or without Republican support. Why it matters: Democrats have pledged to use their majorities at the Legislature to pass changes they say will expand voting access. What he's saying: Walz said Monday that...
Larson on mayoral challenger: “I am the better candidate for the job”
Following the announcement that former state legislator Roger Reinert will run for Duluth mayor, current mayor Emily Larson sent out a statement in opposition:. “Who leads the city matters. How they lead it matters more. Duluth needs a leader focused on solving problems. A leader with good, consistent values and personal relationships, one who has a clear vision for how we move forward together as a community, and a record of effectively getting things done. On these criteria I believe there is a clear choice in this race and I am the better candidate for the job. Our community will always be stronger when we put people over politics, work hard, stay focused, and deliver results. I’m proud of our successes already and I’m committed to continue building a better Duluth, together.”
Wisconsin Elections Commissioner blasted for voting comments
A Democratic member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is calling for a Republican member who bragged about GOP efforts to suppress votes in Milwaukee to resign from the bipartisan panel. Commissioner Robert Spindell’s comments sent in an email to Republicans in the 4th Congressional District were first reported on Tuesday by Urban Milwaukee. On Wednesday, fellow Commissioner Mark Thomsen, a Democratic attorney, said Spindell should step down from the six-member commission. Thomsen tweeted that Spindell “has shown he cannot be fair and should resign.” Spindell did not return a message seeking comment.
Minnesota lawmakers prep list of education priorities for 2023
Gov. Tim Walz kicked off his second term last week saying he wants to make Minnesota “the best state in the country for kids to live” and promising “the largest investment in public education in our state’s history.”. Walz made specific mention of prioritizing universal school...
If you detest what DeSantis is doing to academic freedom in Florida, look no further than Hamline
Liberals are aghast at Gov. Ron DeSantis’s attacks on academic freedom in Florida’s public education system. He is placing sworn enemies of “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” (DEI) — the current term for the idealistic project of making America’s institutions not only progressive but actively antiracist — in positions of power over his state’s public colleges […] The post If you detest what DeSantis is doing to academic freedom in Florida, look no further than Hamline appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Fairview/Sanford merger plan criticized, praised in meeting called by MN attorney general
A huge merger proposed for two hospital systems ran into public criticism in the first of several meetings led by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in St. Paul. Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health, based in South Dakota announced yet another attempt to combine in November. Attorney General Ellison said...
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
Minnesota House Hearing on ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’ Bill
The Minnesota House Transportation Committee is hosting a hearing this morning (Tuesday 8:30 a-m) on the so-called “driver’s licenses for all” bill. (The measure co-sponsored by D-F-L Representatives Aisha Gomez of Minneapolis and Maria Isa Perez-Vega of St. Paul would allow undocumented residents in Minnesota to obtain a driver’s license. Supporters say many immigrants in the state are already driving to work without a license or insurance. Eighteen states currently offer driver’s licenses to residents regardless of immigration status. There’s a hearing on the bill Wednesday afternoon in the Senate Transportation Committee.
