ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 3

Related
ktoe.com

Minnesota House Passes Bill to End “Hair Discrimination” in State

(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House on a wide margin (111 to 19) passed the CROWN Act, which updates the definition of “race” in the state human rights law to include “traits associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and hair styles such braids, locs, and twists.” Chief author, Minneapolis Democrat Esther Agbaje says it’s time to end “hair discrimination” in Minnesota and her bill “will ensure Black Minnesotans have the right to show up to work as their authentic selves without the fear of being reprimanded due to the style of their hair.” The bill now goes to the Minnesota Senate. The House passed the bill twice before but it was not brought up in the Senate which was under Republican control in 2020 and 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Tax relief bill gets Minnesota governor's 1st signature

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz signed his first bill of the 2023 session Thursday, legislation to simplify tax filing and save money for hundreds of thousands of Minnesota residents and businesses, including people with student loans and companies that received pandemic aid. The bill brings Minnesota’s tax code into conformity with federal tax rules. It’s one of several that legislative leaders have fast-tracked since convening last week with Democrats now controlling both chambers of the Legislature. Bills on issues from abortion rights to unemployment benefits for laid-off miners are also expected to hit the governor’s desk soon. The tax conformity bill sailed through both the House and Senate with unanimous bipartisan support. Officials said it needed to be signed into law by Friday so that tax forms and software could be updated in time for the filing season, which opens Jan. 23. “This is the way the Legislature’s supposed to work,” Walz said at a signing ceremony.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Baker fears DFL will pass no tax cuts this session

(Willmar MN-) On KWLM's Legislative Review Saturday, Representative Dave Baker of Willmar talked about the atmosphere at the state capitol now that the DFL has taken control of The Minnesota Senate. Baker is the Assistant Minority Leader, and said the Democrats have been emboldened, knowing their policies cannot be checked by a Republican-controlled Senate. The DFL maintained control of The House and the governor's office...
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Another View: Legislature needs to rein in university

***Arne Carlson was Minnesota governor from 1991-1999. Richard Painter is a law professor at the University of Minnesota. One of the most treasured tenets of the American Dream is that adults will leave to their children a better world than they inherited. The focus was always on the betterment of our children.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

House approves bill matching state tax code with fed

(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted to the Patriot by Chad Urdahl of Shane Mekeland’s team.) The Minnesota House on Monday overwhelmingly passed legislation allowing state taxpayers to take advantage of numerous tax provisions already approved at the federal level. Federal conformity is needed in Minnesota to...
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

MN House Committee Considering Allowing Immigrants To Get Licenses

A Minnesota House committee is considering a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver’s license. This isn’t the first time local lawmakers have advocated for such a bill, but the state’s DFL-controlled Legislature might actually be able to pass it this time. The executive director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota told MPR News that “We have so many immigrants who are our neighbors, who are our friends” and this law would empower “those families to be able to thrive more in our communities.” Undocumented immigrants can legally drive in 18 other states.
Axios

Minnesota Democrats push election law changes

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he'll sign election-related legislation that lands on his desk — with or without Republican support. Why it matters: Democrats have pledged to use their majorities at the Legislature to pass changes they say will expand voting access. What he's saying: Walz said Monday that...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Larson on mayoral challenger: “I am the better candidate for the job”

Following the announcement that former state legislator Roger Reinert will run for Duluth mayor, current mayor Emily Larson sent out a statement in opposition:. “Who leads the city matters. How they lead it matters more. Duluth needs a leader focused on solving problems. A leader with good, consistent values and personal relationships, one who has a clear vision for how we move forward together as a community, and a record of effectively getting things done. On these criteria I believe there is a clear choice in this race and I am the better candidate for the job. Our community will always be stronger when we put people over politics, work hard, stay focused, and deliver results. I’m proud of our successes already and I’m committed to continue building a better Duluth, together.”
DULUTH, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Elections Commissioner blasted for voting comments

A Democratic member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is calling for a Republican member who bragged about GOP efforts to suppress votes in Milwaukee to resign from the bipartisan panel. Commissioner Robert Spindell’s comments sent in an email to Republicans in the 4th Congressional District were first reported on Tuesday by Urban Milwaukee. On Wednesday, fellow Commissioner Mark Thomsen, a Democratic attorney, said Spindell should step down from the six-member commission. Thomsen tweeted that Spindell “has shown he cannot be fair and should resign.” Spindell did not return a message seeking comment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
mprnews.org

Minnesota lawmakers prep list of education priorities for 2023

Gov. Tim Walz kicked off his second term last week saying he wants to make Minnesota “the best state in the country for kids to live” and promising “the largest investment in public education in our state’s history.”. Walz made specific mention of prioritizing universal school...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

If you detest what DeSantis is doing to academic freedom in Florida, look no further than Hamline

Liberals are aghast at Gov. Ron DeSantis’s attacks on academic freedom in Florida’s public education system. He is placing sworn enemies of “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” (DEI) — the current term for the idealistic project of making America’s institutions not only progressive but actively antiracist — in positions of power over his state’s public colleges […] The post If you detest what DeSantis is doing to academic freedom in Florida, look no further than Hamline appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
FLORIDA STATE
Power 96

Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota

We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Minnesota House Hearing on ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’ Bill

The Minnesota House Transportation Committee is hosting a hearing this morning (Tuesday 8:30 a-m) on the so-called “driver’s licenses for all” bill. (The measure co-sponsored by D-F-L Representatives Aisha Gomez of Minneapolis and Maria Isa Perez-Vega of St. Paul would allow undocumented residents in Minnesota to obtain a driver’s license. Supporters say many immigrants in the state are already driving to work without a license or insurance. Eighteen states currently offer driver’s licenses to residents regardless of immigration status. There’s a hearing on the bill Wednesday afternoon in the Senate Transportation Committee.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy