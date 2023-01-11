Read full article on original website
Minnesota lawmakers weighing policies impacting kids
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota House bill is in its early stages of work before landing on Governor Tim Walz’s desk. The bill supports free school meals for all students, regardless of income, and it cleared through the first House committee yesterday. “We know that proper nutrition...
Walz to sign bill aligning MN tax laws to federal changes
Governor Tim Walz this afternoon (3pm) signs the first bill of the 2023 session passed by the legislature — bringing Minnesota into line with new federal tax laws (called “tax conformity”). Both parties agree it will result in over 100 million dollars in tax savings for Minnesotans....
Governor Walz signs bipartisan bill to provide $100 million in tax cuts
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz signed bipartisan legislation providing $100 million in tax cuts to Minnesota individuals and businesses. The first bill to pass in the 2023 legislative session, Chapter 1, HF 31 will update several provisions in the state’s tax code to conform to the federal tax code for tax years 2017 through 2022.
MN lawmakers consider free meal policy for schools
M.N. (Valley News Live) - As the pandemic began to fade and the world slowly returned to normal, over the last year or so, there were many things people were happy to see go away. One thing some people now miss was the nationwide free meal program in schools. Last...
New DFL bill aims to guarantee paid family, medical leave for all Minnesotans
ST. PAUL, MN -- Just a week into the legislative session, Minnesota DFL leaders are pushing aggressively for Paid Family and Medical Leave. The proposed bill, introduced in the State House last week, would guarantee 12 weeks of paid leave for all Minnesotans for things like adoption, parental leave, or taking care of a loved one.
House committee hears bill that would eliminate state income tax for 60% of North Dakotans
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State Representative Craig Headland is pushing his bill which would establish a flat tax on state income for higher earners, and eliminate income tax altogether for lower income residents. "We have excess dollars we've collected and the first thing that we should do is prioritize...
Bill for new state office to address workforce woes gets hearing
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You’ve probably heard it said often this year, you might’ve even said it yourself: it’s hard to find workers. And that’s especially true in healthcare, where employees have become burnt out, especially in the years since the start of the pandemic. There...
The Alarming Increase in ND Housing Discrimination Cases
I'm a middle age white male, so I know PLENTY about housing discrimination!. I kid, of course, people would love to have me rent from them. I don't have any little kids and my last name isn't Thunderhawk. I do have two dogs but that can be cured by kicking up the security deposit. Whites have all the rights and I'm sure we can all agree that isn't right. Fortunately, there are many private agencies that actually know PLENTY about housing discrimination. Inforum reports on this sting-operation.
MN House Committee Considering Allowing Immigrants To Get Licenses
A Minnesota House committee is considering a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver’s license. This isn’t the first time local lawmakers have advocated for such a bill, but the state’s DFL-controlled Legislature might actually be able to pass it this time. The executive director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota told MPR News that “We have so many immigrants who are our neighbors, who are our friends” and this law would empower “those families to be able to thrive more in our communities.” Undocumented immigrants can legally drive in 18 other states.
ND Legislature debates income tax reform; some argue why not property tax?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve been talking about it for months: Governor Doug Burgum wants to cut income taxes. And Wednesday, his bill got its first hearing at the State Legislature. Do you like the idea of tax-free income? Governor Burgum does. And so do a number of powerful...
Squaw Gap, North Dakota officially renamed ‘Homesteaders Gap’ due to derogatory name
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The U.S. Department of Interior has officially voted to remove the derogatory name from Squaw Gap, North Dakota, and rename it Homesteaders Gap. According to the Department of Interior, the vote comes after a year-long process to remove a term from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial […]
ND Medicaid members urged to update their contact info
Medicaid provides healthcare coverage to low-income adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults, and people with disabilities.
MN law enforcement makes strong stand against legalization
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization from a public safety perspective. The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Minnesota Sheriffs Association says the bill blatantly ignores the realities of the illegal drug trade and will make driving on our roads more dangerous. They also said HF 100 does not ensure a strict, robust regulatory framework is in place prior to the date when selling cannabis for recreational use would be legalized in Minnesota.
Group helps raise awareness for ADA with ND legislators
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just in time for the 68th Legislative session, the Capitol Building made several ADA upgrades to meeting rooms, bathrooms and even a new ramp. To help raise more awareness for people with disabilities, the Dakota Center for Independent Living held a meet and greet with new legislators.
Despite projected $17B surplus, DFL pitch payroll tax hike
(The Center Square) – Despite a projected $17.6 billion surplus, Gov. Tim Walz pitched a future payroll tax hike to fund paid family and medical leave in his soon-to-be released budget plan. Walz said $1.7 billion of surplus seed money would start the program, funded in the future by a payroll tax. The DFL hold a political trifecta and say Senate File 2 is a top priority. ...
Attorney General Drew Wrigley seeks crime lab supervision
But not everyone was on board, both defense attorneys as well as abused victims' advocates say the two departments are separated for a reason.
Minnesota DFL leaders push PRO Act to guarantee abortion rights
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Guaranteeing the right to an abortion is the number one priority for both the DFL-controlled Minnesota House and Senate this session. In the wake of last summer’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the party is pushing for the Protect Reproductive Options Act to enshrine reproductive rights into statutory law.
AAA North Dakota leads effort to expand Move Over law
In North Dakota, an average of one vehicle is hit per month while sitting idling on the interstate or highway, according to state data from 2017-2021.
Kalispell State Senator Serves Up Property Tax Reduction Bills
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - State Senator Keith Regier of Kalispell spoke to KGVO News on Monday evening about three property tax reduction bills he has introduced in the Montana Legislature. The first is Senate Bill 145, which Regier said deals with the lodging tax, returning some of those dollars...
Uptick in the fentanyl crisis in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fentanyl use is on the rise in North Dakota. For residents in Bismarck and Mandan, there are resources to help with the opioid crisis. In the past year, Ideal Option has opened up a second clinic to improve access and allow more people to get same-day appointments.
