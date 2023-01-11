ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Pritzker just signed the assault weapons ban. What happens now?

By Danny Connolly
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046CWX_0kANpnw800

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law Tuesday night. Some of the law goes into effect immediately, some will not go into effect until later.

Immediately

Now in Illinois, it is illegal to sell or deliver any assault weapon anywhere in the state of Illinois.

“Sales of assault weapons will be prohibited the moment the bill is signed and filed,” Jordan Abudayyeh, spokesperson for Governor Pritzker, said. “Pending sales may proceed as long as the background check was initiated by the Illinois State Police on or before the effective date.”

Later

Current legal weapon owners of assault weapons do not need to turn in their guns. By the end of the year, legal gun owners will have to register each of their current weapons with State Police.

“People that owned these weapons prior to today will have until Jan. 1, 2024 to submit the endorsement affidavit stating that they possessed the banned item prior to Jan. 10, 2023,” Abudayyeh said.

Gun advocates have already spoken interest in suing the state over the law.

“Challenge accepted,” Rich Pearson, Executive Director of the Illinois State Rifle Association, said in an open letter to the governor, Illinois Speaker of the House Chris Welch and Illinois Senate President Don Harmon. “The [ISRA] will see the State of Illinois in court.”

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

WCIA

WCIA

