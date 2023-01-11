Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roadsCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
Related
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Potential for significant Sierra snow, cleaning up downed trees, suspect in Idaho stabbings to appear in court
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
mix96sac.com
Forbes Ranks Sacramento Best Place To Live In California
California is known for so many things; breathtaking national parks, sprawling wine country, (usually) gorgeous weather, bountiful agriculture, innovative technology and of course Hollywood. Visiting California is on the bucket list of travelers from all over the world. But when it comes to actually living here there’s a lot more to consider.
KCRA.com
The Sacramento Weir: What it is, and when it comes into play
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When relentless rains hammered the Sacramento Valley, the American and Sacramento Rivers rose quickly. The Department of Water Resources constantly monitored the river levels and rising water. "We monitor that level and that determines whether or not if we open or close the weir," said Casey...
KCRA.com
Northern California Live Storm Updates: Sierra chain controls in effect, tornado damage confirmed from Tuesday's storm
Northern California is dealing with more wet weather as thousands of people across KCRA 3's coverage area remain without power, a day after severe thunderstorms brought gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to the region. Those traveling to the Sierra on Wednesday should still expect chain controls and slow going,...
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Recap: Tuesday, January 10
A winter storm warning remains in effect in Northern California after severe thunderstorms raced across the region early Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to a region battered by days of severe weather and where tens of thousands remain without power. In the Sierra, more snow is continuing...
Why can't we store all the rainwater from the storms? | Why Guy
CALIFORNIA, USA — Why Guy is getting many questions about why we can't store all the rainwater we're getting. California is still officially in a drought and we need water for drinking and agriculture and other basic needs. Even though it's been dumping rain like watery gold, we can't seem to store it all.
KCRA.com
2 injured in Sacramento County 3-vehicle crash, officials say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Sacramento County early Thursday morning, according to officials. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the crash happened on the 6900 block of Bradshaw Road, and one victim had to be pulled out of a vehicle. One...
Storms damage community center in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved community center is closing it's doors in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood, and the recent severe storms are to blame. "It's flooded inside," said Dr. Gina Warren, CEO for Neighborhood Wellness. "The wind blew the ceiling partially off, and a lot of rain entered into our building."
KCRA.com
'When it rains, it really pours': Sacramento homeless man grateful for services as county expands resources during storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When the wind, the rain and the worry about flooding didn’t subside, Malcolm Barth made the decision to get out. “I naturally camp out in the Sacramento area and it was just getting really bad in my area,” Barth said Wednesday. “I decided to just, instead of deal with the campsite, just come inside.”
KCRA.com
2 Northern California zoos closed, reeling from storm aftermath
There are businesses out there that are dependent on the weather and can only operate successfully when conditions are safe. The Sacramento Zoo is one of them, but it is currently reeling from the aftermath of this week’s rainstorms. Staff members were hard at work Wednesday morning as they...
CalFresh recipients who've lost food due to power outages can apply for replacement benefits
CALIFORNIA, USA — California has been dealt a series of storms that have impacted communities across the Golden State. In the Sacramento area alone, thousands of people have experienced outages in the past number of days. Many have wondered how they can cover food loss during these times. The...
'I was kind of scared to drive that night' | Sacramento driver, semitruck flipped over by high winds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento truck driver recalls "escaping death" after 70 mph winds abruptly flung him and his big rig trailer on its side, skirting across the asphalt during one of the worst winter storms of the year so far. 42-year-old Barry Kunkel took his normal route from...
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
Delivery driver drops off Amazon package in trash can at San Joaquin County home
STOCKTON, Calif. — For San Joaquin County homeowner Tori Beeck, her own trash contained her treasure Tuesday after an unusual drop-off by an Amazon delivery driver landed her newly ordered package in a landfill. Beeck, who has been working extended hours at her accounting job in recent weeks, is...
pmq.com
One of California’s Oldest Pizza Chains Closes Three Stores
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced three store closings in a Facebook post on January 7, pointing to “evolving challenges that every locally owned restaurant is tackling.”. The chain, founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, still has nine locations in California’s North Bay area. Mary’s Pizza Shack, one of...
KCRA.com
Sacramento body shops turn drivers away as tree-smashed cars make their way for repairs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several days of storms wreaked havoc on Sacramento, once known as the city of trees. Hundreds of trees have been uprooted, falling and smashing cars and trucks all across town. Now, body repair shops are starting to see the aftermath of the storms, with damaged vehicles...
Parts of Sacramento nearly washed away after flooding pumps lost power
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - At the height of this weekend's storm parts of Sacramento were nearly washed away after the equipment responsible for preventing flooding lost power. "Well, this is probably the highest I've ever seen it," says Riverboat captain Jack Shrive. He says he's noticed changes in the Sacramento River. "There's a lot of current a lot of debris."Weeks of rainstorms are to blame for the dynamic river conditions, and pumps in the Natomas area are responsible for flood prevention. "This is the electrical room…all of this equipment you see in here operates those pumps down on the deck," says Gabe Holleman,...
How many trees were knocked down during the Sacramento storms?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Since late December, Northern California has been hit with winter storms involving heavy rain and winds. The heavy weather conditions caused several trees to fall in Sacramento, leading to the city receiving hundreds of requests about downed or uprooted trees, fallen tree limbs, and debris blocking roadways. On Jan. 6, the […]
KCRA.com
Disaster relief grocery cards available for Yolo County residents impacted by storm power outages
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — The Yolo Food Bank and its partner agencies have coordinated to supply 1,700 disaster relief grocery cards to residents impacted by power outages. Residents of Clarksburg, Davis, Knights Landing, West Sacramento and Woodland are eligible. Here are the locations for each area:. Clarksburg. Yolo County...
KCRA.com
Woman killed in Sacramento crash along Stockton Boulevard, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died Tuesday evening after a crash, the Sacramento Police Department said. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near 14th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard, police said. Traffic was closed on Stockton Boulevard between 14th and 17th avenues for hours before it was reopened around 10:40 p.m.
Comments / 0