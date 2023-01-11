Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
'Will We Ever See Jerrod Carmichael Again?': Golden Globes Host Shocks Social Media With Bold Quip About Tom Cruise & Scientology
Comedian Jerrod Charmichael is setting Twitter ablaze as he hosts the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The star kicked off the show to a rather quiet crowd, with some calling him "so cringe-worthy" and a "total misfit" for running the Tuesday, January 10, show."Jerrod Charmichael is tanking badly right now," one social media declared, while another called his intro "so awkward."However, the internet was in total shock when halfway through the program, he took a dig at Scientology before Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick costars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell came out to present a category."Backstage, I found these three Golden...
Hottest Couples at the 2023 Golden Globes: Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz and Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey and More
Sizzle reel! The hottest couples in Hollywood descended upon the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz were among the first celebrities to arrive at the awards show in Los Angeles. The America’s Got Talent judge, 49, wore a sexy, short Kevin Germanier dress with a purple boa cascading […]
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Eddie Murphy, dad of 10, reacts to Nick Cannon fathering 12 children
Eddie Murphy, a father of 10 children, is here for Nick Cannon’s ever expanding family. When Page Six asked Murphy on Tuesday night’s Golden Globes 2023 red carpet to share his thoughts on Cannon fathering 12 kids, the 61-year-old comedian gave an enthusiastic thumbs up. Cannon, 42, welcomed his most recent child — a baby girl named Halo Marie — with Alyssa Scott in December 2022. The pair also welcomed a son named Zen in April 2021, however, the infant died from brain cancer five months later. Cannon went on to expand his brood with son Legendary, daughter Onyx and son Rise with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole...
‘Can’t Stand Each Other’: ‘Today’ Show Stars Savannah Guthrie & Jenna Bush Teaming Up Against Hoda Kotb: Sources
Today show stars Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are allegedly conspiring to oust co-star Hoda Kotb — and may have already lined up her replacement, RadarOnline.com has learned. In August, Hoda took off for vacation the same day Savannah returned from a trip that got tongues wagging that their ongoing feud hit critical mass.Viewers even took to social media to complain. “Why are these network executives allowing this Silly feud between Savannah and Hoda and letting them work alternate days because they can’t get along,” asked one outraged viewer. Sources reveal Hoda and Savannah have been fighting ever since...
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Julia Roberts & Danny Moder's 20-Year Marriage 'Back On Track' Thanks To George Clooney: Sources
Twenty years and counting — thanks to George Clooney! Julia Roberts was facing a rocky patch in her two-decade marriage to Danny Moder until her old pal George, 61, intervened, RadarOnline.com has learned."He had a gentle word with Julia and told her to go easy on Danny," a source spilled. Friction between Julia and her 53-year-old husband had been building, from tensions over Julia's demanding film schedule to Danny's preference to keep a low profile and surf rather than join the mom three on red carpets.Talking to George gave the 55-year-old a new perspective. "It's known among their friends that...
Prince Harry upstaged by Tom Hanks in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert skit
Prince Harry gets upstaged by the arrival of Tom Hanks on the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a comedic skit. The skit, poking fun at British tradition, opens up with Harry apparently being greeted by trumpet players sporting regal uniforms.“Woah, woah, woah, stop, stop. Stephen, not needed, but thank you, I appreciate it,” the prince says, before being told it's not his reception and to get out of the way. The Hollywood actor then turns the corner, exclaiming: “I’m back! Where’s my fanfare?”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Here's One Word Prince Harry 'NEVER' Should Have Said In Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper
A body language expert has revealed one important slip-up Prince Harry made during his bombshell interview with Anderson Cooper."He uses a word that I don't think he should ever use and that is 'specifics,'" human behavior consultant Greg Hartley claimed after watching the CBS 60 Minutes interview, which aired Sunday, January 8.The statement in question came after Harry was asked if he would ever return as a woking member of the royal family, to which the 38-year-old replied, "the ball is very much in their court but Meghan [Markle] and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize...
Salma Hayek Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Gown
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired Gucci gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’
Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
1 Thing About Austin Butler's Golden Globe Speech Had Fans All Shook Up
The "Elvis" star still seems to have something big in common with the King.
Mariah Carey To File For Primary Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Twins Since Dad-Of-12 'Doesn't See Much Of Them' Anyway: Source
Though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon amicably agreed to having joint custody of their twins when they divorced in 2014, a source is claiming the Grammy winner, 42, now wants primary custody of 12-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.The buzz comes as the comedian continues to expand his brood, welcoming his twelfth child last month."The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider disclosed to Radar. "Nick doesn't see much of them."While the source insisted the Masked Singer host, 42, isn't a bad father by any means, his large pack makes it difficult for...
Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
Jerrod Carmichael Reveals His $500k Paycheck & Calls Out Golden Globes Over Diversity Scandal In Opening
Jerrod Carmichael made sure he was getting a plush paycheck before signing on to host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, held Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton. The Emmy-winning stand-up, 35, revealed he was getting paid $500k to host the gig during his opening monologue, where he directly dissed the awards for their past diversity scandal.
Ines De Ramon Enjoys Shopping Day After Romantic Vacay With Brad Pitt: Photo
Brad Pitt‘s new girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, is back in California following her New Year’s trip to Cabo with the Oscar-winning actor. Ines, 30, was seen bundled up in a black puffer jacket as she shopped with a friend in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2023. Just a few days earlier, she and Brad, 59, were photographed soaking up the sun at a Mexican resort to celebrate the New Year.
toofab.com
Anna Kendrick Tells Dax Shepard She Thought His Wife Kristen Bell Never Liked Her
"I really feel like I have a comically shocked look on my face," said Kendrick after Dax revealed his insight. Dax Shepard was able to put one long-simmering misperception to bed for Anna Kendrick after the actress appeared on his "Armchair Expert" podcast this week and claimed she always kinda felt like his wife Kristen Bell simply didn't like her.
See Julia Roberts’ Candid Reaction After Being Told She’s Not Actually A Roberts
After being told she's actually not a Roberts, Oscar winner Julia Roberts had a candid reaction upon learning the surprising news.
Comments / 1