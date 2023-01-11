ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Carlos Correa returns to the Twins, but the Guardians may still have the AL Central’s best shortstop

By Paul Hoynes, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Cleveland.com

Meet the Bengals’ new right guard Max Scharping, who was brought in exactly for a moment like this

CINCINNATI, Ohio — For a unit that once was the healthiest on the team, the Bengals’ offensive line is going to have a rather ill-timed test on Sunday against the Ravens. In the span of three games, right tackle La’el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa were lost to a knee and ankle injury, respectively. The former’s injury is season-ending, while the latter’s appears to be a multi-week injury at the very least.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio: best sign up bonus for NFL wild card Sunday games

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New FanDuel Ohio bettors can tackle NFL Wild Card weekend with just $5 after clicking here. Our promo links unlock the...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

NFL picks against the spread for Wild Card Weekend

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The 2023 NFL Playoff Bracket is officially set as Wild Card Weekend kicks off Saturday, January 14th and continues through Monday,...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Ohio bonus code: claim $1K NFL bet for Sunday late games

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Signing up with the latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer is the best way to start. New users who take advantage...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Bet365 Ohio promo code: sign up Sunday for $200 bonus bets

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. One of the best “bang for your buck” deals has dropped in the Buckeye State, as first-time Ohio bettors who lock...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy