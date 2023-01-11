Carlos Correa returns to the Twins, but the Guardians may still have the AL Central’s best shortstop

Read full article on original website
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
Why did Franmil Reyes fall so fast with the Guardians? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: With all the improvements the Guardians made last year with...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Meet the Bengals’ new right guard Max Scharping, who was brought in exactly for a moment like this
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For a unit that once was the healthiest on the team, the Bengals’ offensive line is going to have a rather ill-timed test on Sunday against the Ravens. In the span of three games, right tackle La’el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa were lost to a knee and ankle injury, respectively. The former’s injury is season-ending, while the latter’s appears to be a multi-week injury at the very least.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Cleveland Browns can only watch Wild Card Weekend: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After making the playoffs and beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in his first year, Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns missed making the NFL playoffs this year for a second straight time. The Browns finished at 7-10, which is four less wins than when they first made...
The return of Ricky Rubio and Caris LeVert’s future with the Cleveland Cavaliers: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- When we last saw Ricky Rubio in a Cavaliers uniform, he was playing some of the best basketball of his career. A torn ACL took Rubio away from Cleveland last season, but he’s now back with the team, making his debut on Thursday night in a win over Portland.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Ricky Rubio ‘grateful’ to return after days in the dark rehabbing ACL injury
PORTLAND, Ore. -- The specially designed black T-shirts were worn by Cleveland Cavaliers players, coaches and trainers before and after the game to celebrate Ricky Rubio’s landmark night. On the front, in Spanish cursive, the message read, “Welcome back, Ricky!” On the back, in English, was a powerful, weighty...
Browns’ fans should stick their gear in the closet and not blindly follow the team
For the recent article by John Tucker on the thoughts of Browns’ fans after another dismal season the author went to a bar, a place where people still care enough to spend money to watch the game. Some of the people there, he mentioned, were wearing jerseys. This is...
‘We started moving and cutting and things broke loose’: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Minnesota Timberwolves withstood a physically and emotionally spent Cavaliers team to gut out a 110-102 victory at the Target Center on Saturday night. The Timberwolves have won six of their last seven games and five straight at home. The Cavaliers were riding the tail end of...
Joe Mixon taps the sign ahead of wild card round: ‘We the big dogs in the AFC and everybody knows that’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Mixon is going to keep saying it until everyone listens. Mixon told reporters what he thought the pecking order was in the conference in the days leading up to the now canceled Bengals-Bills game. “We the big dog of the AFC and that’s just what...
