Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Richmond, Virginia leaf collection confusionMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Family living in bus station asked to leave.D.C. Hot NewsRichmond, VA
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Project ADAM at Children's Hospital in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
cbs19news
Three locals named McDonald's All-American nominees
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Among the 722 best boys and girls basketball players nominated for the 2023 McDonald's All-American game, three come from Central Virginia. Former Louisa County standout Olivia McGhee and St. Anne's-Belfield duo Kymora Johnson and Carter Lang were among those receiving nominations. The final 24 girls...
VCU’s medical college history found to be ‘intimately connected’ with slavery, report finds
A recently-released report commissioned by VCU found the university's medical college was "intimately connected" with slavery from its founding in 1838 through the Civil War. The enslaved individuals were surmised to have played key roles in maintaining and ensuring the success of the institution.
Three Virginia Mega Millions tickets win $10K, one bought at Richmond BP Mart
One of the $10,000 Mega Millions winners was bought at the Beulah BP Mart in Richmond.
ggwash.org
Richmond’s long-overlooked Southside is growing rapidly, but can it grow equitably?
Last September, a resolution to rezone Richmond’s three major corridors south of the James River achieved a rare feat: unanimous approval by city council. If fully implemented by the Department of Planning & Development Review, all properties along Richmond Highway, Midlothian Turnpike, and Hull Street would be upzoned to the TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District classification. That means walkable streetscapes and buildings up to 12 stories could become the norm in currently car-centric parts of town, but can the City ensure the growth includes all?
Tracking a storm for later this week
Skies will become mostly cloudy today with a high near 50°. Rain will move through late Thursday into early Friday.
WTVR-TV
New Richmond restaurant moving into old Robin Inn
RICHMOND, Va. -- A taste of Philadelphia and South Jersey is coming to the Fan, courtesy of a pair of local restaurateurs. James Kohler and Mike Epps are preparing to open Stanley’s RVA in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. .
Saying goodbye to Candace Burns
After eight years on the CBS 6 anchor desk, Candace Burns is leaving Richmond. Burns arrived in Richmond in 2014 to anchor the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. News with Bill Fitzgerald.
Black America Web
Words of Encouragement from Sheilah Belle
Richmond, January 11, 2023 — With a New Year, may we all trust God to help us do something new, to grow in our spiritual walk, to no longer stay stuck in that uncomfortable relationship with whoever or whatever, but to finally dig deep and make that decision, to move forward.
Award-winning fashion empire, Sassy Jones, explodes out the gate in Richmond with first flagship store
With humble beginnings as a traveling e-commerce brand, Sassy Jones — now a multimillion-dollar enterprise — is best known as a global fashion & beauty powerhouse that sells confidence.
Crash closes lanes on I-95 in Richmond
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
Mayor Stoney ‘adamantly’ opposes proposals to block another Richmond casino vote
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sent a letter to eight state lawmakers who represent the area to reiterate his opposition to any effort to block the City from holding another vote on a casino resort.
Fmr. Richmond detective wants city to remove anti-police graffiti at Lee Circle
From growing up in Richmond Public Schools to protecting and serving his city, Jamie Baynes has a strong connection to Richmond.
Henrico Schools to celebrate grand opening of ‘The Oak’ Jan. 17
Henrico County Public Schools officials will dedicate “The Oak,” a new community school complex housed in the old Highland Springs High school, Tuesday, Jan. 17, with a ceremony at 4:30 p.m., followed by an open house from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Officially known as The Oak Avenue...
His Dinwiddie store attracted the governor. Now, he's decided to sell it.
Business is steady at Flat Rock Grill and Grocery. Josh Stout brought the Dinwiddie County business back in 2016 after leaving his job with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office.
Missing Virginia teenager located safely
Aaliyah Armani-Cherie Moore, 15, was reported missing in Henrico County. She was last seen leaving her Eden Avenue home at about 4:15 a.m. on Monday, January 9, according to Henrico Police.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
17-year-old shot, killed in Hopewell, police say
According to the Hopewell Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Oaklawn Boulevard on the night of Monday, Jan. 9.
Virginia Business
Fourth generation is now driving Estes Express Lines
Webb Estes becomes president of largest private N. American freight carrier. Richmond-based Estes Express Lines, now entering its 92nd year, has promoted Webb Estes to president and chief operating officer, while his father, former president Rob Estes, will continue as board chairman and CEO of North America’s largest privately owned freight carrier.
Black mold and broken locks: Richmond tenants protest ‘absentee’ Ginter Park landlord
Tenants in Richmond are preparing to flood phone lines of Red Oak Apartments in a protest to draw attention to poor conditions in the company's sprawling Northside properties.
One man killed, another critically injured in shooting at apartments in South Richmond
One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting that occurred in South Richmond Thursday evening.
Comments / 0