ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Three locals named McDonald's All-American nominees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Among the 722 best boys and girls basketball players nominated for the 2023 McDonald's All-American game, three come from Central Virginia. Former Louisa County standout Olivia McGhee and St. Anne's-Belfield duo Kymora Johnson and Carter Lang were among those receiving nominations. The final 24 girls...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
ggwash.org

Richmond’s long-overlooked Southside is growing rapidly, but can it grow equitably?

Last September, a resolution to rezone Richmond’s three major corridors south of the James River achieved a rare feat: unanimous approval by city council. If fully implemented by the Department of Planning & Development Review, all properties along Richmond Highway, Midlothian Turnpike, and Hull Street would be upzoned to the TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District classification. That means walkable streetscapes and buildings up to 12 stories could become the norm in currently car-centric parts of town, but can the City ensure the growth includes all?
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

New Richmond restaurant moving into old Robin Inn

RICHMOND, Va. -- A taste of Philadelphia and South Jersey is coming to the Fan, courtesy of a pair of local restaurateurs. James Kohler and Mike Epps are preparing to open Stanley’s RVA in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. .
RICHMOND, VA
Black America Web

Words of Encouragement from Sheilah Belle

Richmond, January 11, 2023 — With a New Year, may we all trust God to help us do something new, to grow in our spiritual walk, to no longer stay stuck in that uncomfortable relationship with whoever or whatever, but to finally dig deep and make that decision, to move forward.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business

Fourth generation is now driving Estes Express Lines

Webb Estes becomes president of largest private N. American freight carrier. Richmond-based Estes Express Lines, now entering its 92nd year, has promoted Webb Estes to president and chief operating officer, while his father, former president Rob Estes, will continue as board chairman and CEO of North America’s largest privately owned freight carrier.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy