California State

New York Post

Toddler killed when redwood tree toppled by ‘bomb cyclone’ falls on family’s trailer

A toddler was killed when a redwood tree fell onto his family’s double-wide trailer in rural California — as a “bomb cyclone” pounded some areas with hurricane-force winds and torrential downpours. The shocking death was reported in the town of Occidental in Sonoma County northwest of San Francisco on Wednesday night. Volunteer Fire Chief Ronald Lunardi said a 2-and-a-half-year-old boy was inside the home with his parents when the redwood toppled onto their mobile home. The little boy was later identified as Aeon, and his parents as Aisha, 32, and Dan Tocchini, 49, the Press Democrat reported. “When I first...
OCCIDENTAL, CA
New York Post

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s California community under evacuation order amid fierce storm

A California community that’s home to numerous celebrities — including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, and Ellen DeGeneres — was placed under an evacuation order Monday as a powerful storm battered the region. A local fire protection district in Santa Barbara County called for the evacuation of Montecito, as the affluent seaside community faces flooding and mudslides in the latest of a series of storms to hit the Golden State. In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by the raging floodwaters. The youngster had been in a car with his mother, who...
MONTECITO, CA
CBS News

Atmospheric river hits California. Here's what that means.

As the United States begins to recover from a week of severe weather that left dozens dead, more storms are already in the forecast. An atmospheric river began moving through California on Tuesday, with another atmospheric river predicted for later in the week. Tuesday's storm, which Matt Sitkowski — science...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

5-Year-Old Boy Vanishes in Rushing Floodwaters Near Paso Robles

A 5-year-old boy disappeared in rising floodwaters Monday on California's Central Coast as a winter storm pummeled the state for hours with unrelenting rain. The boy’s mother was driving a truck when it as stranded near Paso Robles, about 250 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Witnesses pulled the woman to safety, but the boy was swept out of the truck and carried away in the rushing water.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Independent

Two children and two adults critically injured after Tesla plunges over Devil’s Slide cliff in California

Four people - including two children - were critically injured but miraculously survived after a Tesla vehicle plunged 250 feet off a cliff at Devil’s Slide in California.Two adults, a four-year-old girl and nine-year-old boy were trapped in the vehicle for an hour before being removed by rescue crews who then towed the electric vehicle up to the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol.All of the people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals.The accident on Highway 1 in San Mateo County took place just before 11am on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.Following...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

