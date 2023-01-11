Read full article on original website
Related
A 5-year-old boy was swept away in California floodwaters while his mother was being rescued and all search teams have only found is one of his shoes
The mother and child were trapped in their vehicle near San Miguel as storms battered the area, sending devastating floods through the region.
California boy, 5, swept away in floodwaters as mother is pulled from stranded truck
A 5-year-old boy is missing in California after being swept away in floodwaters when his mother’s truck became trapped in Paso Robles, officials say.
CNN meteorologist predicts California lost 'hundreds of thousands' of trees due to storms
Another powerful storm is moving into Southern California after forcing thousands to the north to evacuate. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has more.
Is California still in a drought? New map shows impact of recent rain
What a difference two weeks can make!
California storms: National Weather Service says 'the hits keep coming'
The National Weather Service is warning that the "hits keep coming in California" as the state is being slammed with "another round of heavy rain on already flooded rivers and saturated soils [and] high winds that may topple trees and power lines," among other hazards
Fears mount a second bomb cyclone will hit the US within days after record-breaking storm left 3 dead
A SERIES of storms are targeting the western US days after a record-breaking bomb cyclone left three dead in the region before Christmas, meteorologists have warned. The weather system pushed into the West Coast on Monday, bringing heavy rains and snow to California. Another stronger storm is expected midweek, which...
Toddler killed when redwood tree toppled by ‘bomb cyclone’ falls on family’s trailer
A toddler was killed when a redwood tree fell onto his family’s double-wide trailer in rural California — as a “bomb cyclone” pounded some areas with hurricane-force winds and torrential downpours. The shocking death was reported in the town of Occidental in Sonoma County northwest of San Francisco on Wednesday night. Volunteer Fire Chief Ronald Lunardi said a 2-and-a-half-year-old boy was inside the home with his parents when the redwood toppled onto their mobile home. The little boy was later identified as Aeon, and his parents as Aisha, 32, and Dan Tocchini, 49, the Press Democrat reported. “When I first...
AOL Corp
California, Nevada no longer under 'exceptional drought' conditions following severe influx of rainfall
The severe storms pummeling the drought-stricken West Coast has alleviated the drought status in two states, but the onslaught of moisture is unlikely to eradicate the decades-long extreme drought plaguing the region. Portions of California and Nevada that were previously in "exceptional drought" status, no longer qualify for the highest...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s California community under evacuation order amid fierce storm
A California community that’s home to numerous celebrities — including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, and Ellen DeGeneres — was placed under an evacuation order Monday as a powerful storm battered the region. A local fire protection district in Santa Barbara County called for the evacuation of Montecito, as the affluent seaside community faces flooding and mudslides in the latest of a series of storms to hit the Golden State. In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by the raging floodwaters. The youngster had been in a car with his mother, who...
KOMU
I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US
An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much of the West is...
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
President Joe Biden issues emergency declaration for California following storms
That could mean millions in emergency aid, and more if authorized by Congress.
California beach littered with debris, video shows, as 'endless onslaught' of storms continue
Videos are emerging of the flooding and damage California is experiencing as a series of storms bringing heavy rain and powerful winds continue to impact the state.
President Joe Biden declares federal emergency for SLO County, 13 others due to storm
The emergency declaration frees up to $5 million in federal assistance for California.
Atmospheric river hits California. Here's what that means.
As the United States begins to recover from a week of severe weather that left dozens dead, more storms are already in the forecast. An atmospheric river began moving through California on Tuesday, with another atmospheric river predicted for later in the week. Tuesday's storm, which Matt Sitkowski — science...
Surf’s up at Lake Tahoe as atmospheric river slams region
As the atmospheric river took aim at Northern California on Friday, a handful of intrepid souls saw opportunity and went surfing at Lake Tahoe. Mark Shotwell, who runs a homeless health center in Marin County, tweeted four images that show him riding chest-high waves generated by strong winds. “Me. Lake...
What is an ‘atmospheric river,’ and what happens when it hits?
Parts of the West will be facing days of heavy rain and snow as an “atmospheric river” comes in from the Pacific Ocean, forecasters say. What is an atmospheric river, what does it do and when will it end? Here’s what we know about it. What is...
NBC Los Angeles
5-Year-Old Boy Vanishes in Rushing Floodwaters Near Paso Robles
A 5-year-old boy disappeared in rising floodwaters Monday on California's Central Coast as a winter storm pummeled the state for hours with unrelenting rain. The boy’s mother was driving a truck when it as stranded near Paso Robles, about 250 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Witnesses pulled the woman to safety, but the boy was swept out of the truck and carried away in the rushing water.
Major Storm Rocks California, Bringing Flooding and Landslides
Landslides and flooding are closing roadways all across California as heavy rains hit the state. Additionally, more downpours, flooding, and mudslides are expected this weekend. All as the inclement weather over the state continues to bring storms into the new year. A series of massive storms are poised to pass...
Two children and two adults critically injured after Tesla plunges over Devil’s Slide cliff in California
Four people - including two children - were critically injured but miraculously survived after a Tesla vehicle plunged 250 feet off a cliff at Devil’s Slide in California.Two adults, a four-year-old girl and nine-year-old boy were trapped in the vehicle for an hour before being removed by rescue crews who then towed the electric vehicle up to the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol.All of the people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals.The accident on Highway 1 in San Mateo County took place just before 11am on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.Following...
Comments / 0