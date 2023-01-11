Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
3 ways to keep your Android screen on for longer
You can keep the screen on for up to 30 minutes using the Display options in the Settings app. You can also keep the screen on indefinitely using a third-party app like Screen Alive. Your Android phone is designed (by default, at least) to turn off the screen fairly quickly...
How to use Quick Tap on Android 13
Android 13 has many great features and Quick Tap is one of them. Here's how you can use Quick Tap on Android 13.
How to use the Google Pixel's Hold for Me feature
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Hold for Me is an exclusive feature for Google Pixel phones. Available through the Google Phone app, it notifies you when you come off hold. This lets you put your phone down or mute hold music without missing a representative coming on the line.
Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $199: What you need to know
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Samsung just announced a new affordable smartphone at CES. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will deliver on Samsung's goal of...
Android Authority
Android 13 could soon allow you to transfer eSIM profiles on Pixel phones
It's unknown if Google would enable the eSIM profile transfer feature for all Android phones. Code found within Android 13’s QPR2 update suggests Google could be bringing support for transferring eSIM profiles. It’s unknown if this feature would come to Android devices outside of the Pixel. Support could...
CNET
If You Get a New iPhone With iOS 16, Do These 3 Things Immediately
The iPhone, and more specifically the iPhone 14 series, will be a popular gift for Christmas this year. If you do end up getting the latest Apple phone, there are many new features to look forward to, like the always-on display and the Dynamic Island, but you'll also have the chance to explore the latest software update -- iOS 16.
ZDNet
Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet
Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
Android Authority
Google Pixel Watch vs Samsung Galaxy Watch: Which should you buy?
Can the Pixel Watch knock Samsung's Galaxy Watch line off its Wear OS perch?. Samsung has a healthy head start with Wear OS 3 thanks to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series. But now there’s another contender from the OS maker itself. After years of speculation, the Google Pixel Watch is finally official.
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Unpacked event set for February 1st
As leaks continue unabated, Samsung confirmed this week that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 1 at 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST. Samsung will host the in-person event in San Francisco, where we will see the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the new pair of Galaxy Buds. You can watch the Unpacked event live on YouTube or on Samsung’s website to get a first glimpse of the Galaxy S23.
Android users urged to change two settings immediately – including one that can stop snooping
ANDROID Users have been urged to change two settings on their devices for a better experience. They include a security hack and one to make the screen easier to read. Every smartphone device comes equipped with a lock screen. This is meant to protect your sensitive information and privacy. That...
12 Things You Never Knew Your iPhone Could Do (They Might Surprise You!)
You already rely on your iPhone for so much. But the number of ways your device can prove helpful in your everyday life are practically endless. And there’s little doubt you are missing out on a few key iPhone settings, apps, and features that could simplify your days even more. Tech Expert Dan Riley from SpotifyUnlocked.com is here to provide 12 super-cool things you never knew your iPhone could do. Let these iPhone tricks and features surprise you — and then go on and put them to good use.
Microsoft's Surface Duo Foldable Phone Replacement May Finally Embrace Flexible OLED
The foldable smartphone market has been one of the most interesting among the recent consumer tech industry. In an attempt to increase smartphone productivity, manufacturers like Motorola, Oppo, and Samsung have historically just made bigger phones with bigger displays. Folding OLED technology changed this and allowed manufacturers to pack a big screen into a small frame, ostensibly giving us the best of both worlds. Unfortunately, folding phones are far from perfect, with early models having durability issues related to the display and the hinge.
New Android 13 beta gives you a serious customization upgrade
Google has pushed the Android 13 QPR2 beta 2 to select Pixel phones, providing insight into what could come in future Pixel feature drops.
How To Fix When Your Xbox Series X's HDR Is Too Bright (Or Too Dark)
If your monitor or TV supports it, enabling the Xbox Series X's high dynamic range (HDR) feature will result in far better image quality — assuming it is calibrated correctly. Microsoft anticipated issues with HDR being too bright or too dark at times and baked a calibration feature called Auto HDR into its Xbox Series X|S consoles as a result. With this, anyone can turn on the feature and then let the console optimize the HDR output on its own, which is certainly the fastest and easiest method.
Here's How To Change The Font Style On Your Samsung Galaxy
Over the years, Android has earned a reputation as the mobile operating system if you're looking for customization. While that is true, the way the stock AOSP (Android Open Source Project) handles customization probably won't appeal to most people. Sure, you can change the size of widgets, edit home screen layouts, change fonts, and alter app icons, and much more, and there are third-party apps that streamline all of these alterations. However, where Android truly shines is that it allows manufacturers like Google, OnePlus, and Samsung to add their own flare to the user experience.
How To Fix The Netflix Download Failed Error
If you're receiving download errors when you are trying to store your favorite Netflix shows offline, we have some suggestions for things you can try.
How To Use Your TV's Remote Control With Your Xbox Series X|S
One of the non-gaming benefits of the Xbox Series X and Series S is being able to control and navigate the console with your TV's default remote.
Why Your Xbox Series X Fan Might Be Running Loud
The Xbox Series X has a design similar to a computer tower; it is tall when upright but can also be positioned on its side. Regardless of your chosen orientation, one significant element remains unobstructed: the air exhaust vent, which covers the large fan hidden directly below the vent's hole-filled grille and glowing green light.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G starts receiving Android 13 update in the US, but there's a catch
The Galaxy A42 5G is one of Samsung’s smartphones that it’s nearing EOL (end of life) status, but we’re not there yet. Introduced back in November 2020, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G received two major Android updates already and is about to get its third, which is probably going to be its last.
TechRadar
Fake ChatGPT apps are everywhere on Android and iOS app stores
If you have spent any time on social media recently, you will probably have seen countless videos showing the types of things that ChatGPT can do. Launched at the end of 2022, OpenAI released ChatGPT for free in a research preview format. However, while the company only offers this as...
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0