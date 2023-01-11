Girls basketball: Young Rye pulls away in fourth quarter to defeat No. 3 Harrison

RYE — If anyone among the crowd of about 175 Tuesday at Rye High for the Rye-Harrison girls basketball game glanced at the home roster, then considered the team’s record, he or she might scan the roster again.

Then perhaps a third time.

Unranked Rye was 8-1 before its game vs. the Huskies, the No. 3 team in the most recent Journal News/lohud girls basketball rankings.

When the two teams left the court, Rye, which doesn’t have a senior on its roster and which sometimes played three freshman at once, was 9-1 after winning 53-46.

What it means

Owning bragging rights over a neighboring rival can be sweet and beating a ranked opponent is never a bad thing.

But Rye coach Margot Hackett viewed the win as something more important — an injection of self-confidence.

“I think this will open our eyes. We are so young. It will tell he girls they’re so good,” she said.

Player of the game

And no one was better than one of her youngest players.

Freshman Paige Tepedino was both no stranger to the scoresheet and no stranger to the floor.

Her aggressive style of play and nose for the hoop led to both her team-high 19 points and an untold number of bruises from her multiple crashes to the floor.

Eight of her points were from buckets and the rest from free throws with Tepedino going 11-for-14 from the line.

Ten of her points came during the fourth quarter, when Rye, which was tied with Harrison at 30 after three periods, pulled away.

That tie came via a Tepedino steal, drive and score while falling to the hardcourt late in the third quarter. That was one of a couple of key steals by the quick guard.

“She’s something special,” Hackett said, explaining she believed Tepedino had been “helped tremendously” by playing varsity also as an eighth-grader.

By the numbers

But Tepedino wasn't a one-man show.

The fourth quarter opened with junior Maddy Walsh (13 points) draining her third 3-pointer of the night.

Walsh, who dribbled through and around pressing defenders multiple times, hit a free throw to expand a seven-point lead with 49 seconds left to eight points, then grabbed a huge offensive rebound off her own subsequent miss from the line.

Hackett noted her squad was hurt when she had to sit Walsh for about three minutes during the second period due to foul trouble. With the Huskies constantly pressing, Rye, which led 15-8 after one quarter, scored only two points in the second quarter and found itself trailing 19-17 at the half.

“She’s our everything,” Hackett said of Walsh.

Piper Tenney was also big for Rye. She had 10 points, including five in the final period. Her offensive rebound and put-back off a short jumper expanded the Garnets’ lead to six with 4:53 left and she subsequently hit a 3 to put her squad up by 13 at 45-32. She also later blocked a Harrison 3-point attempt to help seal the win.

But Harrison, now 8-2, didn’t go quietly.

In part, that was because of sophomore Mia Strazza. She had nine of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter and had nine of the Huskies’ 11 points during their dramatic second-quarter turnaround.

It was Strazza’s steal and score late in the second quarter that gave Harrison its halftime lead and her great, off-balance score under the hoop that cut Rye’s lead to 34-32 with fewer than six minutes to play.

Olivia Fernandez also reached double figures for Harrison with 10 points.

They said it

Walsh said her team had gotten a “little frantic” from Harrison’s second-qaurter press but it calmed down during a time out discussion.

She pointed to self-confidence as one factor in the win.

“We knew we can do it. We just believe in ourselves,” Walsh said, explaining good runs and bad runs are just parts of games.

“Our defense is what won the game,” Tepedino said.

And that, Hackett said, has been this season’s story.

Explaining her squad doesn't need to score 70 points a game to win but only to hold opponents to 30-40 or so, she remarked, “Our best offense is our defense.”

Harrison will host Lourdes at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Rye is scheduled to play at Gorton next Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country, track & field, field hockey, skiing, basketball, ice hockey, girls lacrosse and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and at @LoHudHockey.