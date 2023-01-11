New clinic tackles health disparities in Oak Cliff

New community health clinic opens in Oak Cliff 02:04

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – According to nonprofit health organization HHM Health, in the past year over 60% of Texas families have put off medical care due to cost.

Now, a new health clinic in the Dallas neighborhood of Oak Cliff is seeking to fight health disparities affecting neighbors there.

"In the Oak Cliff area, there's about 19% of the population that lives below the poverty line and what that means is they have limitations to accessing health care," said April Meras, a nurse practitioner for HHM Health.

At the end of November, HHM Health opened a health clinic in Oak Cliff to make it easier for the community to access healthcare. Today, with the help of a translator, April Meras is providing a check up.

Due to high costs and the pandemic, Meras says many families have gone without medical care.

"Even with our established patients, we're noticing especially with our kids they're way behind in well exams, way behind on receiving vaccines for that reason," said Meras.

For Meras, providing quality healthcare for this community is personal.

"I graduated from high school right across the highway," said Meras. "This is my home, this is the area that I know and it feels really good to be back in the community that I was born and raised and able to provide the services."

Many residents here are uninsured or underinsured or lack adequate transportation. HHM health provides care even if a patient doesn't have insurance.

"Some people can't afford health insurance they don't qualify for medicaid or they just have minimum coverage," said Meras.

Leta Flores brought her son to the clinic. She first found out about HHM health clinics after she had her son and was uninsured.

"Everyone's really helpful and it's good to have access to it and to let people know that this is a place that they can come and that they don't need the insurance," said Flores.

For more information on HHM Health's health clinics throughout Dallas, click here .