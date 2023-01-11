ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth police searching for suspects in road rage shooting

By Julia Falcon
 2 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for suspects in a road rage shooting.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the 7-11 at 1050 Missouri Avenue.

A man told police at the scene that he was the victim of a road rage incident. He said he was traveling northbound on South Freeway near the intersection of Morningside Drive and suspect's vehicle, a dark sedan, was also traveling northbound.

Police say there was a possible non-contact traffic incident between the two vehicles. One of the suspects produced a firearm and discharged it, striking the victim once in the head.

The suspects fled the scene.

The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

