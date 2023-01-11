Pennfield ends losing skid against Harper Creek with city rivalry win

In a clash of city and league rivals, the Panthers were able to get an early advantage in the season series as Pennfield defeated Harper Creek, 48-41, in an Interstate 8 Conference boys basketball game at Harper Creek High School on Tuesday.

Here are five takeaways from Tuesday's game:

Pennfield's Turn

Pennfield and Harper Creek met three times last year, including once in the district tournament, and the Beavers won all three games. Pennfield decided it was its turn to win a game in the rivalry.

The win evens Pennfield's record at 3-3 and gives the Panthers their first victory in league play this season.

"We talked about losing those games last year to them. That was something we talked about for sure," Pennfield coach Nate Burns said. "Our team goals is to beat the teams in the city. We let the one against Battle Creek Central get away over the holidays, but we answered the bell tonight.

"Our guys grew a lot tonight and we thought if we could play well this week, with the league games on our schedule coming up, we could get back in things and tonight was the first part of that."

Notebook: BC Central continues to roll with road win at Charlotte

Executing The Plan

Both teams were focused on key players on the other side of the court that they wanted to stop. For the Panthers, opposing teams want to take away the two players with the most varsity experience in Graham Boyd and Brenden Duncan.

With Harper Creek leading 40-39 in the final four minutes, Duncan used his big body to slide in for a reverse layup and a Pennfield 41-40 lead with 3:31 remaining. The Panthers would never give up the lead from there. Boyd helped put the game away as he broke free on an out-of-bounds play for a fast break layup, getting fouled on the play, as his three-point effort gave Pennfield a 46-40 lead with 1:28 remaining.

Overall, the 6-foot-5 Duncan led Pennfield with 24 points, with Graham adding 15.

"Execution was key," Burns said. "We knew it was going to be a battle of who was going to execute. We wanted to take away their guys and they wanted to take away our guys. We thought we had an advantage in the post with Duncan. I told him, we are going to find out if you can carry us. You are going to get 30 touches down there tonight and he answered the bell for us."

Harper Creek Goes Cold

Harper Creek led much of the first half, up 22-20 at intermission. Following a fast-break short jumper by Tre'Quaon Cotton, the Beavers had their biggest lead of the contest at 27-20 with 6:20 left in the third quarter.

However, from there, Harper Creek would miss its next five shots from the field as Pennfield went on an 8-0 run for a 28-27 lead after a shot from the paint by Landon Roach.

In the fourth quarter, Harper Creek was 1-for-11 from the field as the Panthers pulled away.

"We struggled shooting again tonight," Harper Creek coach Matt Bowling said. "That's been kind of the bugaboo of late. At the same time, credit Pennfield for out-executing us tonight."

Harper Creek, which falls to 2-5, was led by Keyshaun Matthews with 12 points as Cotton added nine.

What's Next?

Pennfield was coming off a long layoff, as the Panthers hadn't played in 12 days. It is the start of a busy week with three games scheduled, all in the Interstate 8 Conference. Following the matchup with the Beavers, the Panthers will be on the road at Coldwater on Friday and then host Marshall the next day for a 1 p.m. Saturday tilt. Harper Creek, which jumped back in action last Friday following the holiday break, will go on the road at Lumen Christi on Friday.

What they said ...

Pennfield coach Nate Burns: "Long layoff for us, that's for sure. But we had a good week of practice. And we told them, if they can't get ready, mentally ready to play Harper Creek, then that's not on us as coaches. That's on them."

Bill Broderick can be reached at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter: @billbroderick.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Pennfield ends losing skid against Harper Creek with city rivalry win