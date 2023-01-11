Read full article on original website
Man found guilty in deadly I-75 wreck, driver dies after crashing into abandoned van
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — One man was convicted of manslaughter on Friday after causing a hit-and-run that resulted in another's death, according to a news release from the District Attorney of the Conasauga Judicial Court. Mitchell Dion Morgan, 58, was found guilty of the death of Albert Moore. The...
WTVCFOX
Jury convicts man for his role in deadly Interstate 75 accident in Whitfield County
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County on Friday convicted a man whose actions caused the death of a driver on I-75 in Whitfield County back in 2020. 58-year-old Mitchell Dion Morgan faces at least 10 years in prison, and perhaps quite a bit more, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston.
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
northjacksonpress.com
Jackson County Sheriff Captured Murder Suspect
By Staff The Jackson County Sheriff's Department issued the following statement to enlist the public's help finding a fugitive. "On […]. By Staff The Jackson County Sheriff's Department issued the following statement to enlist the public's help finding a fugitive. "On Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:37 PM, the Jackson County 911 Center received a call regarding a shooting on County Road 147 in Stevenson, Alabama. Members of the Jackson…
WTVCFOX
Family safe after car fire spreads to Hixson home Sunday, says Chattanooga Fire Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — UPDATE 1/15 @ 10:19 p.m.:. On Sunday night the Chattanooga Fire Department received a call about a vehicle that had caught on fire in a Hixon garage. When crews arrived on the scene they found the car was forcing flames into the basement as well as the attic of the residence.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 9-15
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Jan. 9-15. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WAFF
Funeral held for man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Questions still linger in the case of a deputy-involved shooting leading to the death of a Hazel Green man. However, family and friends came together Friday afternoon to remember the impact 50-year-old Ray King had on so many lives. Dozens of family members and loved...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for January 13
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. No number assigned- Ringgold Road @ Camp Jordan Parkway- Suspicious Activity- While on patrol police noticed a homeless person sleeping on the sidewalk. Police spoke with the male and identified him. He was checked for warrants and given a ride to the community kitchen.
mcnewstn.com
DTF pieces together meth sale and possession case with assistance from Alabama local law enforcement
Jasper, Tenn. Following a four-month investigation, the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (DTF) in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, South Pittsburg Police Department, Jasper Police Department, and the Bridgeport (AL) Police Department lead to the arrest of ten persons alleged to be involved in a methamphetamine possession and distribution charges.
Decherd Police Investigating Veterans Thrift Store Incident
The Decherd Police Department is attempting to identify these two individuals related to an incident at the Veterans Thrift Store on New Year’s Day. They were seen driving a black pickup truck. If anyone recognizes one or both, call Decherd Police at (931) 962-1675. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
WDEF
Man Charged in Collegedale Train Derailment
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Collegedale Police Department arrested the man responsible for the train derailment on December 20. Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega is being charged with felony reckless endangerment, they said. Officials say that Cruz-Vega is currently out on bond, with his court date set for April 12. He...
murfreesborovoice.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
chattanoogacw.com
Video captures Chattanooga PD sergeant asleep on duty, I.A. investigation underway
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Internal Affairs investigation is now underway after a Chattanooga Police sergeant was caught on video sleeping in his patrol vehicle while on duty. The viewer took the video on December 17th of last year. The 18-second video shows the sergeant with his head down and...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 17
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Douglas Alexander – DUI. Valori Atkinson – Revoked DL/Alias Capias. Brandon Evans – Possession Fentanyl, Tampering, Altering Plates, Possession Brass Knuckles, Drug Paraphernalia....
fox17.com
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
'He loved his job' | Family heartbroken after Georgia DOT worker dies during storm cleanup in Walker County
GEORGIA, USA — A Georgia family is heartbroken after getting a phone call about the loss of father, son Sean Kornacki who was cleaning up damages from the storm in Walker County Friday. The 40-year-old man worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation as a maintenance department foreman for...
southerntorch.com
Fort Payne Police Department Activity for January 1 thru January 5, 2023
Burglary – Occurred at 1310 Forest Ave NW, $2026.00 in currency was taken. Juan Manuel Mendoza Garcia, age 24 of Fort Payne, was arrested for DUI at 12:08 am. Ignacio Franco Gonzalez, age 62 of Fort Payne, was arrested for DUI at 12:21 am. Jeremy Lee Nix, age 40...
Local Inspections, Fraud and Marijuana
These Charleston, TN restaurant inspections reflect their December scores without adjustments:. 90 – Hardee’s - 1651 Lauderdale Memorial Highway. 99 – Jennifer’s Bistro - 1500 Lauderdale Memorial Highway.
11 arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County
Multiple DeKalb County authorities banded together over the month of December leading to 11 people being arrested and charged with drug-related crimes.
WTVCFOX
Cleveland Police searching for 29-year-old woman
CLEVELAND, Tn — The Cleveland Police Department says they're on the lookout for 29-year-old Megan Marie Bowers. Family and friends informed NewsChannel 9 that her last known location was during the first week of December on Mouse Creek Road. Bowers has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'7''...
