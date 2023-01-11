Read full article on original website
James Harden Makes History In 76ers-Pistons Game On Tuesday Night
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden passed Kyle Lowry for 25th on the NBA’s All-Time assists list with his 15-assist performance against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
76ers Call Up Recent First-Round Pick From G League On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers recalled guard Jaden Springer from the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League.
76ers vs. Pistons: PJ Tucker Likely to Return to Action?
PJ Tucker is on pace to return to the Sixers' lineup on Tuesday.
OKC Thunder Pull Off Upset Victory vs. 76ers in South Philly
The Oklahoma City Thunder find success against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road.
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Phoenix Suns are signing recent Philadelphia 76ers player Saben Lee.
When should Joel Embiid return? | Locked On 76ers
When Should Joel Embiid return? The 76ers center has missed the past three games with what the team is calling a sore left foot.
Rate the Trade: LeBron James to the Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James cannot be traded this season, but there are some who believe he could seek a departure as early as this summer. The Lakers have begun turning things around as of late, but still sitting at the 12th seed, Los Angeles is on the outside of the play-in picture.
76ers vs. Pistons: Doc Rivers’ Biggest Takeaway From Tuesday
A win was expected on Tuesday against the Pistons, but Doc Rivers and the Sixers ended up with an ideal situation.
Pistons down Timberwolves on Tuesday
DETROIT (AP) – Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four […]
Bojan Bogdanovic's Injury Status For Pistons-76ers Game
Bojan Bogdanovic is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads OKC Thunder past Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA — Before the game Thursday, coach Mark Daigneault was asked about the Thunder’s sizable split in home (13-9) vs. road (5-14) success. “I don’t know,” Daigneault said with a shrug. ...
Tyrese Maxey’s Proud of Paul Reed’s Performance vs. Pistons
Tyrese Maxey reacts to Paul Reed's performance against the Pistons on Sunday.
Doc Rivers Anticipates Tougher Matchup vs. Pistons on Tuesday
Doc Rivers wants the Sixers to be ready for a tougher matchup on Tuesday.
Milwaukee Bucks Hold Off Atlanta Hawks 114-105
Summary of the Milwaukee Bucks victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
