DUAL-SPORT STAR: Second Baptist School’s Crisp lethal on both fields of play
Athletes who excel in one sport in Texas high school athletics are hard to come by. Second Baptist’s JD Crisp is a star in two. The junior thrived this year in football, but despite an injury limiting his play, Crisp still earned first-team, all-state and District MVP honors. “I...
ROLL THE TAPE: The Woodlands HS Girls Soccer Media Day Recap
There is so much fun to be had at a VYPE Media Days!. From team and individual pictures, social media shout-outs and video interviews, it is all there for the student-athletes to feel like a superstar. VYPE traveled out to The Woodlands high school for their Girls Soccer team 2022-2023 Media Day.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Texans Pro Bowl alternate Dameon Pierce making smooth recovery from sprained ankle after impressive rookie season: ‘I’m dang proud of what I’ve been doing, I can be a top 10 running back in this league’
HOUSTON – A self-described country boy did much more than survive. Dameon Pierce thrived as an NFL rookie as an instant hit and emerged as the most dangerous weapon on the offense and arguably the top player on the team besides Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Encouraged by...
Sources: Texans signing Alex Bachman, Jalen Camp, Demone Harris, others to reserve-future deals
HOUSTON – The Texans are signing former New York Giants wide receiver Alex Bachman, wide receiver Jalen Camp, defensive end Demone Harris, tight end Mason Schreck, defensive back D’Angelo Ross and running back Gerrid Doaks to reserve-future deals after they spent the season on the practice squad, according to league sources.
THE NEXT BIG THING? Gordon could be next to join Episcopal legacy
Episcopal High has seen several elite athletes who have turned into household names, namely NFL receiver Jaylen Waddle. Walker Little of the Jacksonville Jags and Philadelphia Eagle Marvin Wilson were also huge recruits coming out of Episcopal a few years back. There is potential for another future big name to...
