lavacacountytoday.com

Shiner girls basketball: Lady Comanches defeat Flatonia in close game

The Shiner Lady Comanches remained unbeaten in district play after holding off a stout Flatonia team. Shiner endured seven total tres from the Lady ‘Dogs, led by Summer Sodek who had five and 222 total points, in a 48-41 Lady Comanche win. Shiner’s effort was led by junior Rylee Vancura who recorded 20 points and 15 points by sophomore Morgan Lenehan. “It was a battle between two good team,” Lady…
SHINER, TX
lakelandhawkeye.com

Hawks fall to Tigers on Senior Night

The Hawks boy’s basketball senior night went differently than planned. Lakeland faced Timberlake high school for the second time this season and fell 67-61. Junior Ben Ryan scored a season-high 18 points, followed by Scotty Hocking with 15. “They came out hot and weren’t missing threes at all. When...
LAKELAND, FL
Click2Houston.com

THE NEXT BIG THING? ​Gordon could be next to join Episcopal legacy

Episcopal High has seen several elite athletes who have turned into household names, namely NFL receiver Jaylen Waddle. Walker Little of the Jacksonville Jags and Philadelphia Eagle Marvin Wilson were also huge recruits coming out of Episcopal a few years back. There is potential for another future big name to...
HOUSTON, TX

