Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
This is how much the cheapest seat is for 49ers playoff game vs. Seahawks
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are back in the playoffs for the second straight year. Unlike last year, the team will get to play at least one home game in front of their fans — thanks to being the No. 2 seed in the NFC. San Francisco (13-4) will face division rival […]
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Will the Bay Area Storm Impact 49ers-Seahawks NFL Playoffs Game at Levi's Stadium?
Will the parade of storms pounding the Bay Area play a role in this weekend's big playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium?. Time will tell, but for now ground crews are working long hours preparing the field for the game, which includes bringing in large fans to blow the area dry. The prep work reassures 49ers fans the team will be fine come game day.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On The 49ers
This past Sunday, the Seahawks clinched the final playoff spot up for grabs in the NFC. They'll face the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. When discussing the Seahawks' first-round opponent, Carroll said, "Unfortunately we’re playing the Niners, and they’re loaded." Carroll might ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To 49ers' Field Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers have unveiled their endzone design for this year's postseason. The team is going with the iconic saloon font, gold lettering and red background. Take a look at the Levi Stadium field design here: "Saloon font, red paint — officially back," Niners insider David Lombardi wrote ...
Commanders to Cut QB Carson Wentz After Lackluster 2022 Season?
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders entered the new era of franchise football with a whimper. Fan reactions to the new name, logo, and uniform were not warm. And an offseason trade to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz was labeled as 'desperate' and not received any better. Moving forward begins with...
Chargers Uncertain to Have WR Mike Williams for Wild Card Round Matchup vs. Jaguars
COSTA MESA – The Chargers could be without wide receiver Mike Williams for Saturday's Wild Card Round game against the Jaguars as he battles a back contusion suffered in last week's 31-28 loss to the Broncos. Williams, the team's most productive pass-catcher, was carted into the locker room late...
Most overrated college football teams of the 2022 season
College football rankings are not an exact science, as any fan will tell you after watching their teams get under-ranked or their rivals over-ranked. And when comparing the final top 25 rankings with the preseason version, it's clear that some teams are able to live up to the hype, and others aren't.
Tracy Walker: Feels Good to Run Again
The Detroit Lions have a bright future on defense, especially in the secondary. With safety Kerby Joseph emerging as a playmaker, the organization is hopeful safety Tracy Walker can return healthy in 2023 to aid the secondary. After suffering a torn Achilles, Walker remained around the locker room, periodically checking...
Joe Mixon Doubles Down On ‘Big Dogs’ Statement: ‘It Can Be Bulletin Board Material For Anybody’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are two-time reigning AFC North champions and ready to defend their AFC crown over the next month. All the past year's accolades give this team great reason to be confident, specifically running back Joe Mixon, who doubled down on his bold statement from last week.
Steelers Scouting Report: LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari
Another talented pass rusher has declared for the NFL Draft. Could BJ Ojulari be on the Pittsburgh Steelers' radar?. A former 4-star prospect from Marietta, Georgia, Ojulari was an instant contributor as a freshman on the LSU Tigers' defense, notching a three-sack performance in one of his fourth career game.
Two Former Oklahoma Offensive Linemen Selected to NFL Players’ All-Pro Team
Two Oklahoma legends are still churning out top-notch seasons at the next level. Offensive linemen Trent Williams and Lane Johnson were announced Wednesday as members of the first ever Players’ All-Pro team. Neither is a surprise, as both tackles have long been near the top of their respective positions.
49ers GM John Lynch addresses future amid departure rumors
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has insisted he's going nowhere this offseason. "I just had somebody come in and say, 'Hey, man, is there something I should know?'" Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I’m getting all these calls that, you know, people are inferring that you’re leaving.' I was, like, 'No, I’m good.'"
Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... On face value, it didn't look good for Bryce Young, one of two former Alabama Crimson Tide players who have a chance to be selected first in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Brock Purdy's, San Francisco 49ers' ongoing success
Once dubbed "Mister Irrelevant," Purdy’s early success solidified him as a star against Tampa Bay. That created demand for his jersey, and a problem for the team store.
Greenlaw, Banks cleared to return from injury vs. Seahawks
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ injury list heading into the first round of the playoffs is about as short as it has been all season. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and left guard Aaron Banks have been fully cleared to return to action for the 49ers, when the club opens the postseason on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium.
Kyle Shanahan: I don’t think other games against Seahawks have anything to do with this one
The 49ers beat the Seahawks twice in the 2022 regular season. San Francisco won 27-7 at home in Week Two and then 21-13 on the road in Week 15. Now they’ll take on one another again for the first matchup of the postseason on Saturday afternoon. On Tuesday, 49ers...
Geno Smith, Seahawks dancing, laughing, at their loosest this season for playoffs at 49ers
Geno Smith walked off the indoor practice field toward his locker room. Out of the corner of his eye, he saw a remote video camera mounted in the hallway. He began doing a comical, side-to-side shuffle dance into the camera. There was no music, just Smith dancing. As the quarterback...
