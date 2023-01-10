Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
thecomeback.com
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming
In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reveals retirement timeframe ahead of Giants playoff game
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be 34 years old, but retirement is not yet in his mind. As he prepares for the Vikings’ Wild Card showdown with the New York Giants, Cousins opened up about his continued maturity on the field and touched on his potential retirement. He emphasized that he’ll only walk away from the game when the time comes that he’s no longer growing as a player.
Former Vikings QB Expects MIN to Lose vs. Giants
NFL pundits and personalities are racing the Wildcard docket of football games to nominate potential upsets, and the Minnesota Vikings are a popular victim. The Vikings host the New York Giants on Sunday, a New York team that hasn’t reached the postseason since 2016. Minnesota is a three-point favorite to advance onward in the playoffs.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Myles Simmons: The Browns didn't hire Kevin Stefanski to not call plays
Pro Football Talk’s Myles Simmons says the Browns hired Stefanski to be a play caller so they need to keep it that way and he discusses the Browns offseason plans.
Broncos Reportedly Interviewing Former NFL Coach Today
The Denver Broncos have been busy setting up and conducting preliminary interviews for their head coaching vacancy. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is interviewing with the Broncos today. Caldwell, 67, has not ...
Yardbarker
Jets' Robert Saleh suggests he could move on from Zach Wilson
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is singing somewhat of a different tune early into the team's offseason regarding quarterback Zach Wilson. "We’ve got a really, really good core of guys," Saleh said about the Gang Green roster on Thursday, per Ryan Chichester of Audacy. "We are going to be aggressive as heck when it comes to quarterback play and making sure we do everything we can to satisfy that position."
Yardbarker
Three reasons the Giants will get revenge against the Vikings in playoff rematch
The (9-7-1) New York Giants will play their first playoff game in six years as they travel to Minnesota to take on the (13-4) Vikings in what should be a highly competitive and captivating wild-card game on Sunday. These two franchises are no strangers when it comes to facing one...
Vikings' offensive line in flux ahead of matchup with Giants
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants three weeks ago, they allowed plenty of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins — including four sacks. Minnesota was down one starting offensive lineman in the game; center Garrett Bradbury, who missed the Vikings’ final five games of the regular season. Minnesota’s offensive line is in more flux as the two teams match up again in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings are without standout right tackle Brian O’Neill for the rematch and they still have uncertainty at center. Bradbury (back) could possibly return Sunday afternoon after returning to practice on a limited basis Wednesday.
Browns DC target Jerod Mayo interviewing for bigger role with Panthers
The Cleveland Browns are two candidates deep in their search for a new defensive coordinator as Jim Schwartz interviewed on Wednesday, and now Brian Flores is interviewing today. One candidate they have their eyes on, however, may be set for a bigger role as the Carolina Panthers have requested to interview Jerod Mayo for their vacancy at head coach.
Yardbarker
Browns Interviewing Jim Schwartz Today
Schwartz, 56, spent eight years as the Titans’ defensive coordinator before he was hired as the Lions’ head coach in 2009. He spent five years in Detroit before he was fired after the 2013 season. Schwartz spent a year with the Bills and eventually joined the Eagles as...
Yardbarker
Giants Keeping Calm Ahead of Big Playoff Date with Vikings
"Normal Wednesday. Ready to rock." Those were the words New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll spoke at the start of his Wednesday press conference this week--the week before and the week before. In case it's not evident by now, Daboll, as he has done all year long, has the...
The Vikings Not So Simple Plan vs. Giants
<p>Whether you’re a professional football player or work in business, one of the most frustrating roadblocks we all run into</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/simple-plan">The Vikings Not So Simple Plan vs. Giants</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Roquan Smith Contract Details, Ravens, Steelers
Field Yates notes that the Bengals will roll over $2,498,443 in unused 2022 cap space to next season. Bengals HC Zac Taylor said WR Tee Higgins is sick and didn’t practice Wednesday. Taylor added starting G Alex Cappa will not play this week. (Kelsey Conway) Browns. Browns QB Deshaun...
Comments / 0