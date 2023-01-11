ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Austin Chronicle

Does an Expired Execution Drug Make Death Painful?

Either way, the state killed Robert Fratta Tuesday. Texas prison officials have already scheduled nine executions for 2023 – one of which took place Tuesday. That's more than in all of last year. The first three to be executed – Robert Fratta (killed Tuesday evening in Huntsville), Wesley Ruiz, and John Balentine – asked that the state investigate whether the drugs Texas uses in its lethal injections are expired and could cause pain and suffering in the execution process. So far, no court has granted the request.
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Texas Man Allegedly Pointed Gun at Migrants, Said He ‘Was Doing it For America’

A Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly held multiple migrants at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve and said he was “doing it for America.” Steven Matthew Driscoll, 27, was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct – displaying a firearm, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
EL PASO, TX
cw39.com

Texas state troopers apprehend 14 migrants in high-speed pursuit

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers apprehended 14 migrants during a high-speed chase Wednesday near Mission. The driver was a repeat offender, DPS said. A video of the incident, provided by Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, revealed law enforcement pursued...
MISSION, TX
East Texas News

County felon named January’s featured fugitive

AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
COLDSPRING, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Chicano Brotherhood member sentenced to 10 years prison

VICTORIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man described by federal prosecutors as a general with the Texas Chicano Brotherhood is headed to prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony “Klownman” Torres, 53 pleaded guilty Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a […]
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Texas Executes Man Using Expired Drugs

Texas used lethal injection to execute 65-year-old Robert Fratta on Tuesday night despite an ongoing legal fight over the state's use of allegedly expired drugs. Fratta, a former Houston cop convicted of hiring two people to kill his wife in 1994 amid a custody battle, was pronounced dead Tuesday night just before 8 p.m. after a lethal injection of pentobarbital.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

‘It’s dangerous. It’s costly.’: Bill would make catalytic converter theft a felony

AUSTIN – The Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee will consider proposing catalytic converter theft a felony. State Sen. John Whitmire of Houston chairs the committee and was tasked by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick to look at the state’s laws around the exhaust emission control device after an off-duty Harris County sheriff’s deputy was killed last year.
HOUSTON, TX
WAFB.com

BR area suspects arrested following pursuit in Texas, deputies say

LSP releases video of deadly trooper-involved shooting (EDITED) Watch a short edited version of the body cam footage released by Louisiana State Police of a deadly shooting involving troopers on Dec. 8, 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS) has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KHOU

Teen shot in head 3 times after breaking up with boyfriend, officials say

RACINE, Wis. — A 14-year-old Wisconsin girl is being called a "walking miracle" after being shot in the head three times. Miranda Perales said her daughter, Jazlene Jones, had been dating her boyfriend for more than a year when she decided to break up with him. When she delivered the news, he shot her in what he told investigators was a "fit of rage."
WISCONSIN STATE
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] Texas Fugitive Indicted in Gordon County

29-year-old fugitive Dalton Lee Potter of Leakey Texas has been indicted in Gordon County. Back on September 7th of 2020, Potter was pulled over on I-75 near the Whitfield-Gordon County line after a license plate scanner detected a trailer that had been stolen from Chattanooga. During the traffic stop, Potter...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
easttexasradio.com

Collin County Man Charged With Distributing Fentanyl In The Eastern District Of Texas

PLANO, Texas – U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that the Eastern District of Texas charged Eric William Mather, 36, of Plano, with drug trafficking violations. Mather, also known as “Truth,” was named in a fourth superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 9, 2022, in the Eastern District of Texas. The indictment charges Mather with multiple federal violations, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and to launder money. Mather’s appearance was on Jan. 12, 2023, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak.
PLANO, TX

