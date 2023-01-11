Read full article on original website
Related
Austin Chronicle
Does an Expired Execution Drug Make Death Painful?
Either way, the state killed Robert Fratta Tuesday. Texas prison officials have already scheduled nine executions for 2023 – one of which took place Tuesday. That's more than in all of last year. The first three to be executed – Robert Fratta (killed Tuesday evening in Huntsville), Wesley Ruiz, and John Balentine – asked that the state investigate whether the drugs Texas uses in its lethal injections are expired and could cause pain and suffering in the execution process. So far, no court has granted the request.
Texas Man Allegedly Pointed Gun at Migrants, Said He ‘Was Doing it For America’
A Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly held multiple migrants at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve and said he was “doing it for America.” Steven Matthew Driscoll, 27, was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct – displaying a firearm, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
cw39.com
Texas state troopers apprehend 14 migrants in high-speed pursuit
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers apprehended 14 migrants during a high-speed chase Wednesday near Mission. The driver was a repeat offender, DPS said. A video of the incident, provided by Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, revealed law enforcement pursued...
East Texas News
County felon named January’s featured fugitive
AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
Texas Child Predator Gets 20 Years In Prison, Ordered To Pay Victims $100K
SAN ANTONIO, TX. – A San Antonio man was sentenced last week to serve 20 years in prison and pay $100,000 in restitution for the sexual exploitation of children. According to court documents, Tanner Real, 22, extorted ten minor victims into producing sexually explicit material
Texas executes former officer who hired hitmen to kill his wife
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A former suburban Houston police officer was executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago amid a contentious divorce and custody battle. Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the November 1994...
300 Texas inmates in restrictive housing are on a hunger strike
The men are scattered across 14 Texas prison units across the state and all are in what used to be known as solitary confinement. The hunger strike started Tuesday, January 10th. They
KVUE
Cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta executed for hiring teenage hitman to kill his wife in 1994
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals lifted the injunction by a Travis County judge that was based on claims the state is using expired drugs. Former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta was executed Tuesday, making him the first person in the state of Texas to be executed in 2023.
Texas Chicano Brotherhood member sentenced to 10 years prison
VICTORIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man described by federal prosecutors as a general with the Texas Chicano Brotherhood is headed to prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony “Klownman” Torres, 53 pleaded guilty Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a […]
Texas Executes Man Using Expired Drugs
Texas used lethal injection to execute 65-year-old Robert Fratta on Tuesday night despite an ongoing legal fight over the state's use of allegedly expired drugs. Fratta, a former Houston cop convicted of hiring two people to kill his wife in 1994 amid a custody battle, was pronounced dead Tuesday night just before 8 p.m. after a lethal injection of pentobarbital.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s dangerous. It’s costly.’: Bill would make catalytic converter theft a felony
AUSTIN – The Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee will consider proposing catalytic converter theft a felony. State Sen. John Whitmire of Houston chairs the committee and was tasked by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick to look at the state’s laws around the exhaust emission control device after an off-duty Harris County sheriff’s deputy was killed last year.
WAFB.com
BR area suspects arrested following pursuit in Texas, deputies say
LSP releases video of deadly trooper-involved shooting (EDITED) Watch a short edited version of the body cam footage released by Louisiana State Police of a deadly shooting involving troopers on Dec. 8, 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS) has...
KHOU
Teen shot in head 3 times after breaking up with boyfriend, officials say
RACINE, Wis. — A 14-year-old Wisconsin girl is being called a "walking miracle" after being shot in the head three times. Miranda Perales said her daughter, Jazlene Jones, had been dating her boyfriend for more than a year when she decided to break up with him. When she delivered the news, he shot her in what he told investigators was a "fit of rage."
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] Texas Fugitive Indicted in Gordon County
29-year-old fugitive Dalton Lee Potter of Leakey Texas has been indicted in Gordon County. Back on September 7th of 2020, Potter was pulled over on I-75 near the Whitfield-Gordon County line after a license plate scanner detected a trailer that had been stolen from Chattanooga. During the traffic stop, Potter...
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Man Charged With Distributing Fentanyl In The Eastern District Of Texas
PLANO, Texas – U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that the Eastern District of Texas charged Eric William Mather, 36, of Plano, with drug trafficking violations. Mather, also known as “Truth,” was named in a fourth superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 9, 2022, in the Eastern District of Texas. The indictment charges Mather with multiple federal violations, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and to launder money. Mather’s appearance was on Jan. 12, 2023, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak.
VIDEO: Texas Inmate Busts Out Transport Van Window, Makes Run For It
A Texas inmate is back in custody after escaping from a jail transport van on January 3. A video captured by a TikTok user shows the inmate making a run for it, but his freedom didn’t last for long. Investigators say Timothy Chappelle escaped by
More Self Defense Killings Make News in the Great State of Texas
Just within the last few minutes in Texas today, another fatal shooting occurred and again, it's another news story of a would-be victim taking arms and fighting back. A man shot and killed a suspected burglar who kicked down the door to his apartment close to downtown San Antonio this morning according to Kens5.
KHOU
$1M bond set for man accused of killing pregnant woman in Houston area
Keylin Hollins is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Jennifer Hernandez, 20, and her unborn baby. Hernandez was 8 months pregnant at the time.
Aggravated assault call leads to drug bust in Angelina County
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A call for an alleged aggravated assault on Monday led to officials reportedly seizing more than $1,000 in cash, several guns and drugs from a Redland residence. Angelina County deputies responded to a call of an aggravated assault that had just occurred with both parties still on the scene around […]
Know your rights, Texas gun laws and know when to use your firearm
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Texas man was set to face a grand jury to determine whether he shot and killed a robber out of self-defense. Police in Houston said the unidentified man shot the robber who attempted to take customers wallets and money from the restaurant. Lubbock Attorney Kevin Glasheen said exercising your right to bear […]
