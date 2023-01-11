Either way, the state killed Robert Fratta Tuesday. Texas prison officials have already scheduled nine executions for 2023 – one of which took place Tuesday. That's more than in all of last year. The first three to be executed – Robert Fratta (killed Tuesday evening in Huntsville), Wesley Ruiz, and John Balentine – asked that the state investigate whether the drugs Texas uses in its lethal injections are expired and could cause pain and suffering in the execution process. So far, no court has granted the request.

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO