Read full article on original website
Related
'An amazing opportunity': Portland motel repurposed into temporary shelter
PORTLAND, Ore. — As Portland city leaders try to address the ongoing issue of homelessness, a hotel in Northeast Portland is being repurposed into a temporary shelter. The Rockwood Bridge Motel Shelter is taking over the Super 8 Motel on 181st Avenue and East Burnside Street. The shelter will provide temporary housing for up to 40 people as they wait to transition into a permanent home. There will be 24-hour, on-site supportive services including behavioral health support.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
yachatsnews.com
Decades after lobbying for Oregon Farm Bureau, new executive director returns to lead it
SALEM — One of Greg Addington’s first jobs out of college involved driving around the state talking with farmers and ranchers on behalf of the Oregon Farm Bureau. Now, nearly 30 years later, he’s returned to lead it. In November, Addington, 53, began his new job as...
Kaiser responds to picketing hospital workers as nurses association shows support
Hospital workers in Oregon and Southwest Washington are set to picket outside of the Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas on Jan. 13. The protest is in response to the regional staffing crisis that the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals union says is caused by Kaiser Permanente’s long-term issues with recruiting qualified employees.
US Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, husband hit by car after Portland event Friday: spokesperson
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and her husband were hit by a car Friday night in Portland, according to Bonamici's Communications Director Natalie Crofts.
WWEEK
Reporters Gaze Into an Atmospheric River From Above
If Californians seem less inclined of late to move to Oregon, maybe Oregon’s weather can visit California. For the past three weeks, much of the Golden State has been pounded by torrential rains, which have triggered devastating floods and storm damage blamed for the deaths of at least 19 people. The cause of the deluge: an “atmospheric river” flowing in from the Pacific Ocean.
mybasin.com
Wyden, Merkley: Oregon Housing Authorities Receive more than $900,000 in Housing Vouchers for Oregonians with Disabilities
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley this week announced that six Oregon counties will receive 80 vouchers from the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to fund permanent affordable housing assistance to Oregonians with extreme mental health concerns and disabilities. . “As the weather continues...
WWEEK
Portland City Hall to Begin Disbursing $500,000 in Relief Funds to Small Cannabis Shops and Workers
Portland cannabis businesses that are struggling with slumping demand and a rash of robberies can apply next week for $456,901 in relief funds taken from the 3% city tax on weed sales. The Office of Community & Civic Life will begin accepting applications for the money Jan. 16 and will...
Vehicles collide in Southeast Portland, driver dies
One person is dead after a two-car crash in SE Portland.
KXL
Portland’s Leadership Spends Your Money To Ensure It’s Stolen
You’ve heard the old joke about the government: you see one county worker dig a hole and the second one fills it in. That joke came to mind when I saw the latest crazy new program from the rocket scientists at Portland city hall. Robbers know Portland defunded police,...
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
KXL
Debate Over Gas Stoves Heat Up In Oregon
Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority says it is not taking an official stance on gas stoves or whether or not the state should consider banning them in new homes. “We don’t regulate stoves. But we do know that any kind of combustion, whether it’s fuel in a car, or burning wood, or natural gas to varying degrees there is going to be emissions that can interfere with our respiratory system and immune system,” said Gabriela Goldfarb, Environmental Public Health Section manager, Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division. “So, your goal should be to minimize exposure.”
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
opb.org
Superabundant dispatch: The buffalo roam in Oregon’s brome
Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and ecologist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. This week she explores how bison shaped the plains of the Northwest.
Improvements to make and enjoy now that will pay off when you sell your home
Portland broker Bobby Curtis can’t count how many times his clients lament making costly home improvements not for themselves but for a new owner to enjoy. “Why didn’t I do this sooner?” they ask Curtis of Living Room Realty as they are looking at photos of their now-stylish residence readied for the real estate listing.
KATU.com
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. — A Sherwood resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many Oregonians during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
KATU.com
Clackamas County records five homicides in 2022
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Clackamas County, Oregon's third most populated county, recorded five homicides through 2022. Of the five homicides, there were four cases of homicidal violence, as two victims were killed in the same incident. Here is a breakdown of the incidents and legal outcomes, courtesy of the Clackamas...
shorelineareanews.com
Amtrak to add second round-trip to Vancouver BC by March 7
WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation that the company will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C. beginning March 7, restoring full service on the Cascades line to pre-pandemic levels. In the...
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Portland, OR. - The Pacific Northwest has long attracted newcomers seeking a new life and new opportunities, including good-paying jobs. As the second-largest city in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle, Portland is home to a metro area of around 2.5 million residents, as well as a strong, diversified economy.
Comments / 0