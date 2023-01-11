ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker signs Illinois gun ban as opponents prepare to sue

By Greg Bishop
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzIrO_0kANn2wk00
Gov. J.B. Pritzker amid legislative leaders before signing a bill to ban certain guns and magazines  BlueRoomStream

(The Center Square) – The sale of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines is now prohibited in Illinois with a law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Tuesday night. Gun-rights groups say they’ll see him and legislative leaders in court.

The Senate passed amendments to House Bill 5471 Monday night. The House approved the measure Tuesday afternoon. Pritzker signed the bill with an immediate effective date late Tuesday evening. Just before the measure was approved on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly, state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, lobbied for its passage.

“The people of the great state of Illinois have been waiting decades for legislation just like this. Let them wait no longer,” Morgan said.

The measure grandfathers in certain semi-automatic guns already in possession, but they must be registered by Jan. 1, 2024. Violation can be a Class 2 felony. Future sales of long gun magazines of more than 10 rounds and handgun magazines of more than 15 rounds are now banned, but already owned items are grandfathered. They do not have to be registered. Penalties for possessing them outside of private property is a petty offense with a $1,000 fine per violation.

State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, said the measure is overreach and is unconstitutional.

“We will not comply and you're not going to do a darn thing about it because the law, the constitution and the founding principles are on our side,” Wilhour said.

Pritzker made good on his promise late Tuesday and signed the measure as soon as it was sent to his desk.

“This legislation will stop the spread of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches and make our state a safer place for all,” Pritzker said in a statement after it passed the House Tuesday. “I look forward to signing this bill immediately, so we can stop the sale of these deadly weapons as soon as possible.”

The measure allows Illinois-based gun manufacturers to sell certain weapons and components banned by the legislation, but only to customers in other states, countries and law enforcement. Some worry the measure will impact revenues for their rural hunting communities.

Gun-owner rights groups and organizations representing gun stores have long promised to file litigation against the various elements of the proposal.

Dan Eldridge with Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois and Maxon Shooter’s Supplies in Des Plaines said a lawsuit would be filed as soon as possible to get immediate relief from the courts to block the measure.

“It’s not going to last, we will win and when we’re done with this we’ll have an energized membership base, we’ll have a pretty big war chest and we’ll go after everything else that we can,” Eldridge told The Center Square after the bill passed.

Also promising litigation is the Illinois State Rifle Association.

“Challenge accepted,” ISRA Executive Director Richard Pearson said in a statement. “The Illinois State Rifle Association will see the State of Illinois in court.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Some Illinois sheriffs won’t enforce Pritzker’s gun ban, registry

(The Center Square) – A growing number of county officials say they won’t enforce the gun ban and registry Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted this week. It is now illegal to buy or sell more than 170 semi-automatic firearms. Those who owned such guns before the ban went into effect Tuesday when the governor signed the measure must register them with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. There’s also a ban on long gun magazines of more than 10 and handgun magazines of more...
ILLINOIS STATE
wcluradio.com

Illinois Gov. Pritzker signs bill banning assault weapons, large magazines

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., signed a bill into law banning high-powered, assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines. Most individuals under age 21 are also prohibited from buying any type of firearm in the state. The new law takes effect immediately. The Illinois House of Representatives had passed the bill last week...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Pritzker says gun law will be enforced

As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Caulkins blasts latest lawmaker pay raises, stresses job should be about public service

(The Center Square) – Illinois state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, says he has no intention of cashing in on the 18% pay raise state lawmakers gave themselves as part of the state’s new $1.7 billion spending plan. “The optics of this are bad and the reality of it is even worse,” Caulkins told The Center Square. “I’m embarrassed by it, and have no desire to benefit from it.” Instead, just...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Illinois Supreme Court likely to rule state legislature acted hastily in ending cash bail

Two years ago, the Illinois legislature made a bold, politically-motivated move, voting to eliminate monetary bail, with implementation scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 of this year. Well, that day finally arrived and the Illinois Supreme Court has wisely stepped in and is poised to announce what many of us already knew – that the lawmakers' actions were unconstitutional.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Joint statement on passage of House Bill 5471

Like many of you, we are very concerned by the passage of HB 5471, which bans certain commonly-used firearms and firearm components in the State of Illinois. Overnight, thousands of otherwise legal gun owners fear their Second Amendment rights are in jeopardy. We feel the duty to clarify for our citizens the policy their Madison County law enforcement leaders will adopt with regard to this new situation.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Illinois Senate, House agree on assault weapons ban, spending bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Senator Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) said Democrat leaders have “sidestepped full legislative accountability” by forcing through votes on a controversial gun control bill during the General Assembly’s lame-duck session on Jan. 9. The 102nd General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on Tuesday with...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Illinois House approves solar and wind energy bill

A bill that would restrict county and township control over where solar and wind energy facilities are located has now cleared the Illinois House and Senate. The Illinois House voted along party lines to approve the bill on Tuesday. The bill requires to counties and townships to comply with state-set setbacks for solar and wind facilities.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker to police on gun ban enforcement: ‘They will do their job or won’t be in their job’

(The Center Square) – With a new ban on certain guns now in place in Illinois, some have said they won’t comply. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a message for law enforcement: Do your job or else. Gun-rights groups say the ban won’t last long. With counties across the state saying they won’t enforce a gun ban, or are Second Amendment sanctuaries, and some publicly saying they won’t comply with a looming registry, Pritzker said Illinois State Police will be responsible for enforcement. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
ILLINOIS STATE
enewspf.com

Preckwinkle Statement on Signing of Protect Illinois Communities Act

Toni Preckwinkle. (Cook County Government) Cook County, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Illinois lawmakers took an important step toward protecting our residents by banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. These weapons were designed for the military and have no place in our communities. Assault weapons have resulted in devastating, unnecessary loss of life in...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy