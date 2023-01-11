ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $199: What you need to know

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Samsung just announced a new affordable smartphone at CES. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will deliver on Samsung's goal of...
Phone Arena

Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors

Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
NJ.com

Samsung tech deals: Save on phones, tablets, smartwatches and more

Samsung is still offering several deals on tech devices even as the holidays have come to an end. The retailers is offering big discounts on smartphones and other electronics within its popular product lineup. Many of the deals from Samsung run through Sunday, Jan. 15, while others are slated to end on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Android Authority

Android 13 could soon allow you to transfer eSIM profiles on Pixel phones

It's unknown if Google would enable the eSIM profile transfer feature for all Android phones. Code found within Android 13’s QPR2 update suggests Google could be bringing support for transferring eSIM profiles. It’s unknown if this feature would come to Android devices outside of the Pixel. Support could...
Android Police

This wireless 55-inch TV is basically a giant phone that runs on batteries for up to a month

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We’re taking all those great smartphones for granted these days, but if you think about it, they’re incredibly powerful computers condensed into a small pocketable form factor that can last up to two days or so on a single charge. The same is true for laptops and tablets, which are also as powerful as desktop computers of old, but portable. 2022 newcomer company Displace wants to bring this paradigm to TVs and has introduced a 55-inch wireless TV at CES 2023 with proprietary batteries that can last up to a month on a single charge.
BBC

Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity

A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
Android Authority

A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year

The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
ZDNet

Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet

Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
Phone Arena

OnePlus 11 battery life promises a welcome improvement

The OnePlus 11 is the company's flagship phone for 2023, and it holds back no punches with a classy design and powerful hardware on the inside, but what about the battery life?. The OnePlus 11 comes with a large, 5,000mAh battery, which should provide more than enough juice for the...
SlashGear

The Most Common Wi-Fi Problems On Android And How To Fix Them

Whether you're using a budget-tier handset, a new flagship smartphone, or an Android-based tablet masquerading as something else, it's all but inevitable that you will encounter Wi-Fi issues at some point. In most cases, you'll be able to fix the problems on your own using common troubleshooting methods, though there may be instances where nothing you do works — for example, when a botched update is pushed out that breaks the Wi-Fi feature until it's patched.
BGR.com

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Unpacked event set for February 1st

As leaks continue unabated, Samsung confirmed this week that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 1 at 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST. Samsung will host the in-person event in San Francisco, where we will see the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the new pair of Galaxy Buds. You can watch the Unpacked event live on YouTube or on Samsung’s website to get a first glimpse of the Galaxy S23.
TechRadar

Samsung Unpacked 2023: Galaxy S23 and what else we expect

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is almost here, with February 1 set to be the day these phones are unveiled. This is set to be a huge date in the smartphone scene’s calendar, particularly for Samsung; with these likely to be some the most high-profile Samsung and Android phones of 2023.
Android Authority

10 best package tracking apps for Android and iOS

These aren't for the occasional order on Amazon. Package tracking is something we all do these days. You order something from somewhere, and it shows up eventually. Some folks order more things than others, and that necessitates a need for a package tracker. Package tracking apps help you track your packages from various shippers in a single, handy UI. It’s right up there with other excellent Android tools and utilities. A good one should have a wide range of compatibility with shippers and a clean UI. Here are the best package tracking apps for both Android and iOS.
Android Police

Microsoft's next Surface Duo could ditch the dual-screen setup for something better

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft's dual-screen Surface Duo lineup of smartphones have not met with much success. The original Surface Duo was a novel concept, let down by its old hardware and poor software experience. Microsoft made some amends with the Surface Duo 2 in 2021, but the buggy software and the clunky form factor made it hard to justify the phone's $1,500 price tag. Despite the Surface Duo finding limited takers, the Redmond-headquartered company has not given up on the lineup. A new report suggests the company is making some major changes for its next Surface phone.

