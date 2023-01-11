Read full article on original website
Are Any ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ Cast Members Still Alive?
'Hogan's Heroes' was a hit TV series that ran from 1965-1971 — are any of the main cast members still alive in 2022?
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
Which ‘Newhart’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Actor Bob Newhart's beloved CBS sitcom ended 30 years ago, so which 'Newhart' cast members are still alive?
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Paul and Karine ‘Were Both Guilty’ of Drama That Led to Custody Battle
90 Day Fiancé stars Paul Staehle and Karine Staehle“were both guilty” of drama that led to their custody battle with CPS for sons Pierre and Ethan, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “They should never have posted their private life on social media. This is still...
Nicole Kidman to star in ‘Yellowstone’ co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama
Nicole Kidman will play a CIA senior supervisor in a new Paramount Plus show called "Lioness," which was created by "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
2023 Golden Globes Best and Worst Dressed Stars: Photos of the Hit and Miss Red Carpet Outfits
After a one-year television absence, the Golden Globe Awards are back in 2023, albeit with several changes. But one thing remains the same: stars will bring out their fashion A-game with either major wow moments or style fails. The guest list for the Tuesday, January 10, event promises plenty of...
'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend
The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
What Happened To The Original Chicago PD Cast From The Backdoor Pilot?
As Dick Wolf typically does with his procedural "One Chicago" shows, "Chicago PD," which began in 2014, started off as a backdoor pilot in a 2013 episode of "Chicago Fire." A backdoor pilot is when a show introduces new characters in an existing show who will then get their own spin-off from that show they first appeared in. The backdoor pilot of "Chicago PD" came in Episode 23 of Season 1 of "Chicago Fire," entitled "Let Her Go."
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
'Yellowstone': Did You Know Piper Perabo's Stepdaughter Is Also on the Show?
Yellowstone viewers were first introduced to the character Clara Brewer on season 5 of the Paramount Network's Western drama. Brewer serves as John Dutton's trusty assistant in his new role as Montana governor, and she is played by actress Lilli Kay. The actress and her character may be new to Yellowstone viewers, but Kay is certainly no stranger to the show. She has family ties that connected her to the series long before she made her debut.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Shades the Kardashians’ Plastic Surgery: ‘They Will Pay $10,000’ for My Lips
Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph threw shade at the Kardashian sisters allegedly paying for lip fillers while discussing how she’s proud of her natural pout on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. “There certainly is nothing wrong with your lips because there will be people called the Kardashians and they...
Nicole Kidman Heading To Paramount+ In A New Taylor Sheridan Series
Nicole Kidman will star in the upcoming Paramount+ series "Lioness," which chronicles the carryout of a CIA program by the same name, Variety reports. The show is created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan of "Yellowstone" fame, following Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, a Marine officer roped in by the CIA to help take down a network of terrorists from the inside. Meanwhile, Kidman will portray Kaitlyn Meade, a senior supervisor in the CIA with a political mind, described in part by a press release as, "a wife that longs for the attention she herself can't even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on."
Reba McEntire’s New Lifetime Movie ‘The Hammer’: Premiere Date, Cast, and More
Reba McEntire plays a no-nonsense traveling judge in Nevada in the new Lifetime movie 'The Hammer,' which premieres Jan. 7.
'Perry Mason' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the New Season
After a three-year hiatus, HBO's Perry Mason finally returns for its second season. This series is the latest work about famous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason, a character who was first created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Whereas other tales about Perry Mason start with the character as an idealistic lawyer, this adaptation is a gritty origin story set in Depression-era Los Angeles and follows Mason, played by Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans), as a morally grey private investigator who eventually becomes a lawyer in a last-ditch effort to salvage a case he's working on. Even though it was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO announced in 2020 that Perry Mason would indeed be renewed for a second season. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about Perry Mason Season 2, including when it's being released, who's in it, and what it's about.
Kiefer Sutherland Set to Star in New Spy Drama Series
It's been announced that Kiefer Sutherland is set to appear in a new spy drama series at Paramount+. According to Deadline, the 24 alum stars in Rabbit Hole as John Weir, "a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage" who "is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations." Additional cast members include Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink, and Rob Yang.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Says Taylor Sheridan Already Knows How Series Will End
Although Yellowstone is nowhere close to being over, co-creator/EP Taylor Sheridan might already know how his hit drama should end. At a panel for the series at the Screen Actors Guild headquarters in Los Angeles Friday, star Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) acknowledged that Sheridan already has a series finale in mind for the popular Paramount Network drama, according to Deadline. “He has said to me, he knows how he wants to end it,” says Bentley. “That was a while ago. I’m sure he didn’t know how we were going to get there but he knows how.” The actor was joined on the panel...
'Who Invited Charlie?' Trailer: Adam Pally Is an Unwanted Pandemic Guest (Exclusive)
While there have been various versions of pandemic life seen onscreen recently, a new film starring Adam Pally, Jordana Brewster and Reid Scott offers a unique take: What happens when an unexpected guest crashes your quarantine?. Ahead of its February debut, ET has the exclusive first look at Who Invited...
The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal broke major instruction from HBO before filming game adaptation
Pedro Pascal has spoken about the one major rule from HBO he broke before filming The Last of Us.The Mandalorian actor will star opposite Bella Ramsey in the channel’s big-budget adaptation of the popular video game, which is widely considered one of the best video games of all time.The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future where zombie-like predators roam the US.In a new interview, Pascal confessed that while he’d been told not to play The Last of Us before filming began, he decided to give it a go anyway.“I hadn’t heard of the game,” he told Wired. “Their...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘The Bad Guys,’ ‘Bros,’ ‘Till’ and ‘Glass Onion’ Among Casting Society Film Award Nominees
The Casting Society’s annual Artios Awards, which recognize superior achievement in the casting of film, TV and theater projects, has announced the nominees for its film categories, which range from $200 million blockbusters to low-and-micro budget titles. Anticipated Oscar darlings such as “Elvis,” “Tar,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,”...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has ‘Interest in Arts and Culture,’ Mom Angelina Jolie Is ‘Very Encouraging’
Big dreams! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is exploring her passions and has taken “a big interest in arts and culture,” a source told Us Weekly — which is why the mother-daughter duo was spotted having coffee with actor Paul Mescal. “Angie’s very...
