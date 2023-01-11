Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Rain moves out, Snow moves in
After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
KMBC.com
One last day of March-like temperatures
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly sunny this morning, and then becoming mostly cloudy by the end of the day. Mild for January. High 54. Colder air arrives overnight for Thursday and along with the cold comes light rain and snow. A light rain/snow mix will begin late this evening across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and then steadily spread southeast across I-35 intro central Missouri through 8 am Thursday. Light, slushy snow accumulations of around an inch or less are possible. Roads will likely be wet, and with temperatures dropping below freezing during the drive, some slick/slushy spots may develop. Clouds will decrease through the remainder of the morning and afternoon with strong north winds. High 36. Cold and sunny Friday. High 36. Noticeably warmer Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s, strong south winds and mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances increasing Monday morning with mild temperatures during the afternoon. High 55. Highs will remain around 50 for the remainder of next week.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Tracking rain to snow overnight with a brief cooldown
Our next system is making its presence known. Clouds have been on the increase and moisture is appearing out west first. Rain will become all snow in the northwest by evening. Farther east, rain showers will develop. We will see more action along the I-70 corridor initially. Drier air will...
KSNB Local4
One storm exits but more will be lining up..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A quick hitting area of low pressure will continue to track across the Kansas/Oklahoma border, providing about a 6 hour period for rain and snow over areas south of Interstate 80 into Kansas. Snow accumulations of an inch or two will be possible in the Southwest corner of the the state with a dusting to an inch along the Kansas border with the higher amounts likely in Kansas. The snow will end , pushing into Missouri by the predawn hours leaving cloudy skies in the morning along with cooler conditions for Thursday. Morning lows Thursday will dip into the teens and 20s while afternoon highs will range from the 20s in the north to the low to mid 30s south.
Wet and wintry weather coming this week for Kansas
Our weather partners at KSN tell us that the next weather system will soon swing through and bring some rain and snow to the area. Rainfall amounts will not be significant and most snowfall totals are expected to be minor.
dequeenbee.com
Storm system brings a cold front and rain through the area late tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Water Vapor imagery from Wednesday evening showed our next weather maker over southern Kansas. This system is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex late tonight. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center seems to think that a strong cap or a layer of warm and dry...
abc17news.com
A deeper dive into Thursday’s wintry mix
Scattered showers are expected to begin around midnight heading into Thursday morning. These showers are expected to transform into a wintery mix bring the possibility of snow, rain, and sleet to Central Missouri. Thankfully, two things are working against this incoming low pressure system to aid in safer travels for the Thursday commute.
KVOE
WEATHER: Drought Monitor map unchanged for area counties; Kansas now with largest percentage of exceptional drought coverage nationwide
Once again, there was no moisture across the KVOE listening area for the past week. And once again, there was no movement in the latest update from the US Drought Monitor. The latest weekly map still has Lyon, Chase and Osage counties in moderate drought, along with northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate drought north of Madison to exceptional drought along and south of US Highway 54.
Multiple schools cancel or delay class due to winter weather
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The snow and cold temperatures are making a return to Mid-Missouri on Thursday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking some snow fall and above freezing temperatures on Thursday morning. Multiple schools have already canceled or delayed classes for Thursday. Canceled classes: Morgan Co. R-I (Stover) SchoolsMorgan Co. R-II (Versailles) SchoolsSouth The post Multiple schools cancel or delay class due to winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Most of mid-Missouri under Winter Weather Advisory through at least 10 a.m.
Most of mid-Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties. The National Weather Service says those areas can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory...
KSN.com
Pleasant before next round of wet and wintry weather
We stay dry through the rest of the day but you will notice more clouds spilling into the area which has resulted in filtered sunshine rather than a bright blue sky. This is a sign of our next system approaching. It is expected to make a quick sweep through our...
KRQE News 13
Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today
A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
kscbnews.net
Red Flag Warning for the Oklahoma Panhandle
The National Weather Service has placed Cimarron, Texas, and Beaver Counties are under a Red Flag Warning for today. Due to above average temperatures, low humidity levels, and expected high winds the fire danger will be extreme. High temperatures expected in the mid 60’s with winds West to Southwest at...
KWCH.com
Midweek system will bring some rain/snow
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A very warm day (by January standards) is on the way for Tuesday with much of the state up around 60 degrees. However, changes will take place during the middle of the week as a fast moving winter system crosses the Plains with chances for some rain and snow.
weisradio.com
TORNADO WATCH Issued for Northern Half of Alabama, Northwest Georgia
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 33 Alabama counties, including the WEIS coverage area, as well as parts of Mississippi and Tennessee until 1 PM CST today. TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 17 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 655 AM CST THU JAN 12...
fox35orlando.com
Cold front to bring rain and storms, temperatures in the 40s to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Clear skies on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the seasonal low-70s and winds out of the northwest. No rain is expected. BEACHES:. Waking up to patchy fog in southern Brevard County. Skies...
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
kshb.com
Weather Blog: 1 main storm system in week ahead
We had a few sleet showers Saturday, but the system took until it was 50-100 mile east of here to get its act together. Sedalia to Columbia, MO to Illinois mostly along and north of Interstate 70 received around 1" of snow and slick roads. What is next? The four...
Comments / 0