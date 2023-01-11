Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player
The Phoenix Suns are currently dealing with a lot of injuries. All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has missed has the last eight games, and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has been out for the last two games. On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports...
James Harden Makes History In 76ers-Pistons Game On Tuesday Night
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden passed Kyle Lowry for 25th on the NBA’s All-Time assists list with his 15-assist performance against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Charlotte Hornets Player
According to Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have an interest in Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels.
sportingalert.com
Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97
DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
Report: Suns Signing G League's Saben Lee to 10-Day Contract
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns are signing Saben Lee to a 10-day contract.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
numberfire.com
Washington's Corey Kispert (back) questionable on Wednesday
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Kispert's availability is currently in the air after Washington's forward was listed with lower back soreness. Expect Deni Avdija to see more minutes if Kispert is ruled out. Kispert's current projection includes 11.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) out again on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Stewart continues to deal with shoulder soreness and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Minnesota. Nerlens Noel started in his place on Tuesday and could do so again on Wednesday. In 20.7...
numberfire.com
Kings starting Terence Davis for inactive Kevin Huerter (illness) on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Rockets. Davis will make the start at shooting guard after Kevin Huerter was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Houston team ranked 17th (41.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, Davis' FanDuel salary stands at $3,800.
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Edwards continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with the Suns. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.1 minutes against Phoenix. Edwards' Friday projection...
Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. Exits Game vs. Kings With Left Foot Contusion
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. sustained a left foot contusion, which ended his night early against the Kings.
numberfire.com
Jock Landale playing with Phoenix's second unit on Wednesday night
Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Landale will come off the bench after Bismack Biyombo was chosen as Phoenix's starting center. In 20.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Landale to score 21.1 FanDuel points. Landale's Wednesday projection includes 10.3 points, 5.1...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Brown is dealing with left calf soreness and is probable to face the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 24.5 minutes against Los Angeles. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.0...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Jalen Duren (ankle) out again on Friday
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Duren continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with New Orleans. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Sunday.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (hamstring) questionable for Wednesday's game against Memphis
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson's status is currently unknown after San Antonio's forward was sidelined one game with left hamstring tightness. Expect Josh Richardson to see more minutes if Johnson and Keita Bates-Diop are unable to play.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Oshae Brissett (hamstring) questionable on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Brissett continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is questionable to face Atlanta on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.3 minutes against the Hawks. Brissett's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) questionable on Friday for Jazz
Utah Jazz shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Horton-Tucker continues to deal with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Magic on Friday. Horton-Tucker is averaging 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 15.3 FanDuel points per game this...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) available for Pistons' Wednesday matchup
Detroit Pistons small forward Isaiah Livers (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's contest versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Livers will make his return after the Pistons' forward missed extended time with left shoulder soreness. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Livers to score 14.9 FanDuel points. Livers' Wednesday projection includes 7.4...
numberfire.com
Zeke Nnaji (knee) available for Nuggets' Thursday contest
Denver Nuggets power forward Zeke Nnaji (knee) will play in Thursday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Nnaji will have a bench role on Wednesday after he was listed as probable. In 15.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nnaji to produce 6.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Update: San Antonio's Jeremy Sochan starting on Wednesday, Keita Bates-Diop off bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is starting in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sochan will make the start at the four despite earlier reports stating Keita Bates-Diop as part of their first unit. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project Sochan to score 23.3 FanDuel points. Sochan's projection...
