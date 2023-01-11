Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
Related
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player
The Phoenix Suns are currently dealing with a lot of injuries. All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has missed has the last eight games, and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has been out for the last two games. On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports...
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Charlotte Hornets Player
According to Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have an interest in Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels.
sportingalert.com
Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97
DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Could the Chicago Bulls land Deandre Ayton in a trade?
With the NBA trade deadline just around the corner, could the Bulls pull off a trade for Phoenix's big man Deandre Ayton?
numberfire.com
Jock Landale playing with Phoenix's second unit on Wednesday night
Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Landale will come off the bench after Bismack Biyombo was chosen as Phoenix's starting center. In 20.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Landale to score 21.1 FanDuel points. Landale's Wednesday projection includes 10.3 points, 5.1...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) questionable for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Stewart continues to deal with shoulder soreness and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against New Orleans. Stewart's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Suns starting Bismack Biyombo at center on Wednesday, Jock Landale to bench
Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Biyombo will make his sixth start at center after Jock Landale was sent to the bench on Wednesday. In a matchup versus a Denver team ranked 13th (51.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, our models project Biyombo to score 20.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (back) doubtful for Pelicans' Wednesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (back) is listed as doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jones is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was only able to log 12 minutes in his last appearance due to a back contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see more minutes against a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Jalen Duren (ankle) out again on Friday
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Duren continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with New Orleans. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Jeremy Sochan coming off the bench for Spurs on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sochan will move to the bench on Wednesday with Keldon Johnson entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Sochan to play 29.0 minutes against Memphis. Sochan's Wednesday projection includes 9.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Denver's Bones Hyland (thigh) available for Wednesday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (thigh) will play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hyland will suit up in a second unit role after he was listed as probable with a left thigh contusion. In 21.1 expected minutes, our models project Hyland to score 21.6 FanDuel points. Hyland's...
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown (thumb) active for Nuggets on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown (thumb) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Brown will be available off the bench after Denver's guard was given a probable designation. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to score 23.6 FanDuel points. Brown's Wednesday projection includes 10.1 points,...
RUMOR: Suns’ latest trade plans involving Jae Crowder, Chris Paul’s future
The Phoenix Suns have found themselves involved in trade talks for much of the season, especially with them yet to find a resolution to the Jae Crowder situation. And amid Devin Booker and Chris Paul’s injuries, the Suns’ need to make a move has only grown, especially with the trade deadline approaching.
numberfire.com
Corey Kispert (back) active for Wizards on Wednesday
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert (back) will play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Kispert is available on Wednesday night despite his questionable designation with a back ailment. In 30.1 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 21.3 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) available for Pistons' Wednesday matchup
Detroit Pistons small forward Isaiah Livers (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's contest versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Livers will make his return after the Pistons' forward missed extended time with left shoulder soreness. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Livers to score 14.9 FanDuel points. Livers' Wednesday projection includes 7.4...
numberfire.com
Update: San Antonio's Jeremy Sochan starting on Wednesday, Keita Bates-Diop off bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is starting in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sochan will make the start at the four despite earlier reports stating Keita Bates-Diop as part of their first unit. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project Sochan to score 23.3 FanDuel points. Sochan's projection...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (hamstring) questionable for Wednesday's game against Memphis
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson's status is currently unknown after San Antonio's forward was sidelined one game with left hamstring tightness. Expect Josh Richardson to see more minutes if Johnson and Keita Bates-Diop are unable to play.
Comments / 0