ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player

The Phoenix Suns are currently dealing with a lot of injuries. All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has missed has the last eight games, and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has been out for the last two games. On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports...
PHOENIX, AZ
sportingalert.com

Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97

DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jock Landale playing with Phoenix's second unit on Wednesday night

Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Landale will come off the bench after Bismack Biyombo was chosen as Phoenix's starting center. In 20.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Landale to score 21.1 FanDuel points. Landale's Wednesday projection includes 10.3 points, 5.1...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) questionable for Pistons on Friday

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Stewart continues to deal with shoulder soreness and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against New Orleans. Stewart's Friday projection...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Suns starting Bismack Biyombo at center on Wednesday, Jock Landale to bench

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Biyombo will make his sixth start at center after Jock Landale was sent to the bench on Wednesday. In a matchup versus a Denver team ranked 13th (51.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, our models project Biyombo to score 20.2 FanDuel points.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Herbert Jones (back) doubtful for Pelicans' Wednesday contest

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (back) is listed as doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jones is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was only able to log 12 minutes in his last appearance due to a back contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see more minutes against a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Pistons' Jalen Duren (ankle) out again on Friday

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Duren continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with New Orleans. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Jeremy Sochan coming off the bench for Spurs on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sochan will move to the bench on Wednesday with Keldon Johnson entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Sochan to play 29.0 minutes against Memphis. Sochan's Wednesday projection includes 9.3 points,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Denver's Bones Hyland (thigh) available for Wednesday's game versus Suns

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (thigh) will play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hyland will suit up in a second unit role after he was listed as probable with a left thigh contusion. In 21.1 expected minutes, our models project Hyland to score 21.6 FanDuel points. Hyland's...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Bruce Brown (thumb) active for Nuggets on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown (thumb) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Brown will be available off the bench after Denver's guard was given a probable designation. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to score 23.6 FanDuel points. Brown's Wednesday projection includes 10.1 points,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Corey Kispert (back) active for Wizards on Wednesday

Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert (back) will play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Kispert is available on Wednesday night despite his questionable designation with a back ailment. In 30.1 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 21.3 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Isaiah Livers (shoulder) available for Pistons' Wednesday matchup

Detroit Pistons small forward Isaiah Livers (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's contest versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Livers will make his return after the Pistons' forward missed extended time with left shoulder soreness. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Livers to score 14.9 FanDuel points. Livers' Wednesday projection includes 7.4...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy