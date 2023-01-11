Read full article on original website
Related
Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy will coach at 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Montgomery and Cassidy have led the Bruins and Golden Knights to the top of their respective divisions. Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy have led their teams to the top of their respective divisions during the 2022-23 NHL season. Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy’s teams sit at the top...
Rangers did the right thing with Ryan Reaves trade despite his gripes
So Ryan Reaves, who in large part was the personification of the Rangers’ 2022 summer response to Tom Wilson, Matt Martin, Cal Clutterbuck and all of the indignities the Blueshirts suffered through the 2021-22 season, was back at the Garden on Tuesday with his new team. He would wear No. 75 for the Wild, to whom he was traded on Nov. 23 for a fifth-round draft choice after having lost his role in New York. Wait. Saying that Reaves lost his role is a polite way of putting it. He lost his job, that’s what happened, the winger a healthy scratch...
Bruce Cassidy Named Pacific Division All-Star Coach
Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy will coach the Pacific Division in this year's All-Star Game.
NHL
Postponed Sabres game at Columbus rescheduled for April 14
Game was originally set to be played on December 27. The Buffalo Sabres will close out the 2022-23 regular season in Columbus. The NHL announced Wednesday that the game between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets originally scheduled for December 27 will now be played on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 01/10/2023
The Minnesota Wild will try to turn the page on a rough weekend that saw them drop both games of a back-to-back against the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues. Tonight they head to Maddison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers for the second and final time this season. The first game between these two teams was the Wild’s season opener on Oct.13, when they got dropped 7-3, and Artemi Panarin collected four points. The Wild’s overall game has come a considerable way since then, especially in the net, and should provide fans with a much tighter game tonight.
NHL
Kane placed on injured reserve by Blackhawks with lower-body injury
CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane was placed on injured reserve by the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday with a lower-body injury, retroactive to Jan. 3. Kane skated for about 40 minutes and then joined the Blackhawks for the morning skate before saying he'd miss his third straight game, against the Colorado Avalanche at United Center on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW). He did not play when the Blackhawks defeated the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 on Friday and the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime Sunday.
NHL
DUE-ING IT RIGHT!
ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
NHL
METAL! performs wicked drum solo at the Bell Centre
Fans at the Bell Centre may never know after Monday's special musical performance was interrupted by a decidedly harder-rocking guest. The Canadiens had planned for world-famous woodwind musician Barnaby Hawthorn III to perform during first intermission of the game against the Seattle Kraken, but newly-returned mascot METAL! had other plans.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'WHO WANTS IT MORE'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blues. "It's a big game for us. They're right behind us in the standings. We've lost twice to them now, so it's time we get some revenge and beat them tonight. It's going to be an exciting game. It's always big when you play a team back-to-back - especially after you lost one, because you want to come out and show you're better. We're excited for the game and we should have some good intensity and energy."
Why the Detroit Red Wings Shouldn’t Let Olli Maatta Slip Away
The Detroit Red Wings are currently in the midst of a rebuilding season. As they try to right the ship, the front office must examine the team’s roster and identify potential moves that could help propel the team toward a competitive future. One player that deserves consideration is Olli Maatta.
Yardbarker
Jim Montgomery To Coach Atlantic Division At All Star Game
With his team sporting the best record in the NHL, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery became the latest Bruin to get an All-Star nod. The NHL announced Wednesday that Montgomery has been named head coach of the Atlantic Division for the 2023 NHL All Star weekend February 3-4 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Avalanche 4
DENVER -- Matthew Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal on the power play with 3:30 left in regulation to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Florida has now won three of its last four games to improve to 19-19-4. "He's...
Player to watch: Moritz Seider – The Key to Red Wings’ Victory Over Original Six Foe
The Detroit Red Wings continue their three-game homestand by taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the middle game of the homestand. This is the Wings’ third game against the Leafs this season, with Detroit losing both games, the first game was 4-2 Toronto in Detroit, and the second game was 4-1 Toronto in Toronto. The Red Wings are 0-6-0 against the Leafs over the last two seasons.
Detroit Red Wings and Leafs face off in crucial playoff positioning matchup
The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday evening, looking to avenge their 4-1 loss to the Leafs on Saturday. The Leafs enter the game with a three-game win streak and a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games, while the Red Wings are struggling with a 4-5-1 record over the same period.
NHL
Hellebuyck's 39 saves power Jets to win over Sabres
"He was outstanding tonight. He was the difference maker." Connor Hellebuyck always loves the challenge of bouncing back. Evidently, so do the Winnipeg Jets (27-14-1). Hellebuyck made 39 saves to help the Jets earn their sixth win in seven games, and get back in the win column after a tough night in Detroit on Tuesday.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: OTT @ ARI - 14:45 of the First Period
Explanation: Video review confirmed that no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Derick Brassard's goal. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Kraken shut out Bruins, hand them 1st home regulation loss. Win 7th in row, end Boston's 14-game point streak. by Joe Pohoryles /...
FOX Sports
Rangers host the Stars after shootout win
Dallas Stars (24-11-6, first in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (23-12-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the New York Rangers after the Rangers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout. New York has a 10-7-4 record in home games and a...
NHL
Sam LoPresti faced 83 shots in 1941 game for Black Hawks
Goalie lost 'between 8 and 10 pounds that night' against Bruins. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly column for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler shares the story of goalie Sam LoPresti, who once faced...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 5, Canucks 4
Things tightened up at the end, but an Andrei Vasilevskiy save on Curtis Lazar in the dying seconds of the third period preserved a 5-4 victory for the Lightning over the Canucks on Thursday. Up 5-2 with less than five minutes to play in regulation, Tampa Bay allowed goals to...
FOX Sports
Red Wings beat Maple Leafs for 1st time in nearly 4 years
DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat Toronto 4-1 on Thursday night for their first victory over the Maple Leafs in nearly four years. Robby Fabbri, Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider also scored for Detroit and Ville Husso stopped...
Comments / 0