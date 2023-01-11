ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FanSided

Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade

The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

The Knicks could be a legitimate trade partner with the Milwaukee Bucks

Trade season is inching closer, and the Milwaukee Bucks are seemingly doing their homework on the New York Knicks. According to HoopsHype, the Knicks are willing to part ways with former lottery pick Cam Reddish for two second round picks, and the Bucks are a team that has shown interest. Furthermore, they are also a team that has expressed interest in adding another young Knick in Immanuel Quickley, as noted in the reporting. Reddish and Quickley are both interesting names, and the Bucks’ sense of interest in them could make the Knicks a fitting trade partner before the upcoming deadline.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

How the Detroit Pistons really blew the 2019 NBA Draft

Every team in the NBA has a long list of players that they missed on in the NBA Draft, including the Detroit Pistons. It’s easy to say where teams went wrong in hindsight, but let’s face it, the draft is a crap shoot and there are very few sure things. But the Pistons have some of the most high-profile draft misses in league history, as they famously drafted Darko Milicic second with a trio of future Hall-of-Famers still on the board.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Michigan Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Former Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony didn't need very long to figure out where he'll resume his career.  On Tuesday, the former three-star wideout announced that he's transferring to Oklahoma. Anthony tweeted, "what's understood doesn't need to be explained...thank you God. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Growing rift with Kentucky basketball fuels speculation of end to John Calipari era

There is growing tension within the Kentucky basketball program between the school’s athletic director and head coach John Calipari. The Kentucky Wildcats are unranked at this point in the season. They’ve lost their last two and, though they are 10-6 overall, are 1-3 in conference play. Though the era led by John Calipari has been marked with success, including a championship and three other visits to the Final Four or further, it looks like the glory days could be coming to an end.
LEXINGTON, KY
NBA

Herb Jones questionable for Friday game at Detroit

New Orleans second-year wing Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as questionable on Thursday’s official injury list submitted to the NBA. Three Pelicans players remain out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain). On...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Michigan State Basketball: Report card for second quarter of 2022-23 season

After a treacherous first quarter of the season, Michigan State basketball spent most of the second quarter getting healthy. Michigan State basketball fared well throughout the second quarter of the 2022-23 season. Immediately following a difficult loss against Northwestern, the Spartans traveled to University Park and took care of business against Penn State for their second Big Ten game of the year.
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

3 Braves players who could be traded before Opening Day

The Atlanta Braves have been active in the trade market this offseason, dealing for the likes of Sean Murphy, previously a catcher for the A’s. Do they have more deals left to make?. Never count out Alex Anthopoulos on the offseason. AA has a habit for surprising even the...
ATLANTA, GA
