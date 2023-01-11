Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Related
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade
The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
The Knicks could be a legitimate trade partner with the Milwaukee Bucks
Trade season is inching closer, and the Milwaukee Bucks are seemingly doing their homework on the New York Knicks. According to HoopsHype, the Knicks are willing to part ways with former lottery pick Cam Reddish for two second round picks, and the Bucks are a team that has shown interest. Furthermore, they are also a team that has expressed interest in adding another young Knick in Immanuel Quickley, as noted in the reporting. Reddish and Quickley are both interesting names, and the Bucks’ sense of interest in them could make the Knicks a fitting trade partner before the upcoming deadline.
How the Detroit Pistons really blew the 2019 NBA Draft
Every team in the NBA has a long list of players that they missed on in the NBA Draft, including the Detroit Pistons. It’s easy to say where teams went wrong in hindsight, but let’s face it, the draft is a crap shoot and there are very few sure things. But the Pistons have some of the most high-profile draft misses in league history, as they famously drafted Darko Milicic second with a trio of future Hall-of-Famers still on the board.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination
Former Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony didn't need very long to figure out where he'll resume his career. On Tuesday, the former three-star wideout announced that he's transferring to Oklahoma. Anthony tweeted, "what's understood doesn't need to be explained...thank you God. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum names B1G program best positioned to become the 'next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum believes there is one program out of the B1G that is actually well-positioned to become the “next Georgia.” By that, he means there is one program that has the firepower and resources to go on a run of national titles in the future. Appearing on ESPN’s...
UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot leaves game with ankle injury against Virginia
North Carolina basketball’s Armando Bacot exited the game against Virginia with an injury on Tuesday. Bacot, the ACC’s leading scorer and rebounder at 18.8 points and 11.2 boards per game, appeared to roll his left ankle at the 18:42 mark of the first half. Justin McKoy replaced Bacot. Coach Hubert Davis told ESPN at...
Chicago Bears: 3 spicy trades with Raiders for number one pick
Now that the regular season is over with, the Chicago Bears have much to look forward to this offseason. In what ended up being a pipe dream come true in Week 18, the Bears ended up with the no. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The question now...
Growing rift with Kentucky basketball fuels speculation of end to John Calipari era
There is growing tension within the Kentucky basketball program between the school’s athletic director and head coach John Calipari. The Kentucky Wildcats are unranked at this point in the season. They’ve lost their last two and, though they are 10-6 overall, are 1-3 in conference play. Though the era led by John Calipari has been marked with success, including a championship and three other visits to the Final Four or further, it looks like the glory days could be coming to an end.
NBA
Herb Jones questionable for Friday game at Detroit
New Orleans second-year wing Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as questionable on Thursday’s official injury list submitted to the NBA. Three Pelicans players remain out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain). On...
Contender or Pretender: Michigan State enters Big Ten gauntlet
The Spartans next four games will determine whether this team is a contender for the 2022-23 Big Ten championship...
MSU basketball recruiting: 3 Spartan signees rise, 1 falls in 247Sports rankings update
Michigan State’s 2023 basketball recruiting class is signed and sealed, with just their senior seasons left to go before turning the page to their careers in East Lansing. 247Sports on Thursday released its updated Top 150 rankings for the senior class, and each of MSU’s four incoming freshmen saw slight movement in their position.
Yardbarker
Michigan State Basketball: Report card for second quarter of 2022-23 season
After a treacherous first quarter of the season, Michigan State basketball spent most of the second quarter getting healthy. Michigan State basketball fared well throughout the second quarter of the 2022-23 season. Immediately following a difficult loss against Northwestern, the Spartans traveled to University Park and took care of business against Penn State for their second Big Ten game of the year.
3 Braves players who could be traded before Opening Day
The Atlanta Braves have been active in the trade market this offseason, dealing for the likes of Sean Murphy, previously a catcher for the A’s. Do they have more deals left to make?. Never count out Alex Anthopoulos on the offseason. AA has a habit for surprising even the...
Chicago Bears: Derek Carr Twitter post signals ideal trade candidate
For a few days now, Chicago Bears fans have been obsessed with the team’s notching the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s all the fans can talk about — and rightfully so. This has not happened for decades. While there are some who want...
FanSided
304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0