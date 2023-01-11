ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Hilary Swank feels ‘excellent’ at Golden Globes 2023

By Alix Breeden, Bernie Zilio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWbEY_0kANmCiy00

Mommy’s night out.

Hilary Swank gave an update on how she’s doing as she gets ready to welcome twins in just three months .

“I feel excellent, thank you!” the actress, 48, tells Page Six exclusively while walking the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globes with her husband of four years, Philip Schneider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1xKB_0kANmCiy00
Hilary Swank walked the red carpet with husband Philip Schneider.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The four-time Golden Globe Award winner showed off her baby bump in a floor-length green dress with black bow-tie straps. She completed the look with an elegant updo and matching emerald earrings.

In one sweet moment, the couple shared a kiss on the red carpet while she cradled her stomach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LNcY_0kANmCiy00
The actress tells us that she feels “excellent” three months before her due date.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Back in October, Swank excitedly shared that she was going to be a mom for the first time.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she gushed on “Good Morning America.”

“And not just of one but of two.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmKE3_0kANmCiy00
Swank shared that she waited until later in life to have kids because “all the elements needed to come together and be right.”
Instagram/ Hilary Swank

The “Million Dollar Baby” actress further revealed that her due date lands on her late father, Stephen Michael Swank’s birthday — April 16.

As to why she chose to wait until later in life to have children, Hilary said she simply wanted everything to be right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qKpS_0kANmCiy00
These will be Swank’s first children.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

“I was having a career and not having the right relationship until … four years ago, and all the elements needed to come together and be right,” she told “Extra.”

Swank is nominated for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama” for her role in “Alaska Daily.”

