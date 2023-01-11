ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Detroit Sports Nation

Predicting when Jared Goff will break Aaron Rodgers’ NFL record

Back on November 6, 2022, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 14 of 26 passes for just 137 yards and two touchdowns to go along with one interception during a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers. Since throwing that interception, Goff has now played in nine consecutive games without throwing a pick. In fact, he is now within striking distance of breaking Aaron Rodgers‘ NFL record for most consecutive passes without throwing an interception.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

10 NFL Playoff teams the Detroit Lions would beat

This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions entered the day with a chance of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Unfortunately, they needed some help along the way but they did not get that help as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams in overtime to eliminate the Lions from playoff contention. The fact that the Lions came up just one game short of making the playoffs is a real bummer, especially considering they were one of the top teams in the entire NFL for the final 10 weeks of the season.
DETROIT, MI
Popculture

Tom Brady Speaks out on Aaron Rodgers Retirement Speculation

Aaron Rodgers sparked retirement speculation when he told Detroit Lions player Jameson Williams he's going to keep his jersey instead of exchanging it with him after the Lions beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. But is Rodgers really going to announce his retirement this offseason or will he return to the Packers next year? Tom Brady spoke about Rodgers' retirement speculation on the Let's Go! podcast and said he can come back strong in 2023.
GREEN BAY, WI

