This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions entered the day with a chance of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Unfortunately, they needed some help along the way but they did not get that help as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams in overtime to eliminate the Lions from playoff contention. The fact that the Lions came up just one game short of making the playoffs is a real bummer, especially considering they were one of the top teams in the entire NFL for the final 10 weeks of the season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO