FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Tom Brady Signing With Third Team Is 'Definitely On The Table': Report
Tom Brady signing with his third NFL team this offseason is reportedly 'on the table.'
Predicting when Jared Goff will break Aaron Rodgers’ NFL record
Back on November 6, 2022, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 14 of 26 passes for just 137 yards and two touchdowns to go along with one interception during a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers. Since throwing that interception, Goff has now played in nine consecutive games without throwing a pick. In fact, he is now within striking distance of breaking Aaron Rodgers‘ NFL record for most consecutive passes without throwing an interception.
Aidan Hutchinson named defensive rookie of the month for 2nd straight month
(WXYZ) — Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson has been named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the month for the second straight month. This is the first time a Lions player has won multiple rookie of the month awards. Hutchinson was named the rookie of the month for December/January after...
Here's when Detroit Tigers pitchers & catchers, full squad will report to Spring Training
(WXYZ) — The MLB announced the dates for teams reporting Spring Training, with some of the Detroit Tigers reporting as early as Feb. 13. According to the MLB, pitchers and catchers participating in the 2023 World Baseball Classic will report by Monday, Feb. 13 and position players participating in the WBC will report by Thursday, Feb. 16.
10 NFL Playoff teams the Detroit Lions would beat
This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions entered the day with a chance of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Unfortunately, they needed some help along the way but they did not get that help as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams in overtime to eliminate the Lions from playoff contention. The fact that the Lions came up just one game short of making the playoffs is a real bummer, especially considering they were one of the top teams in the entire NFL for the final 10 weeks of the season.
Potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
The decision to hold the game at a neutral site was made after the Bills’ Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals was scrapped following the on-field cardiac emergency suffered by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin.
Tom Brady Speaks out on Aaron Rodgers Retirement Speculation
Aaron Rodgers sparked retirement speculation when he told Detroit Lions player Jameson Williams he's going to keep his jersey instead of exchanging it with him after the Lions beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. But is Rodgers really going to announce his retirement this offseason or will he return to the Packers next year? Tom Brady spoke about Rodgers' retirement speculation on the Let's Go! podcast and said he can come back strong in 2023.
