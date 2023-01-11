ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Yeoh Threatens to Beat Up Golden Globes Pianist: “Shut Up, Please”

By Anna Menta
 2 days ago
Michelle Yeoh (playfully) threatened to beat up the pianist who attempted to play her off at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday night, and I think we can all agree that’s something we would pay money to see.

Here’s how it happened: Yeoh won the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role as Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once, because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association knows what’s good for it. Despite her long career in the business, this was the first Globe nomination and win for the respected martial arts star. Naturally, she wanted to take a moment to breathe it in.

“I’m just gonna stand here and take this all in,” Yeoh told the room. “40 years. Not letting go of this.” But then, as Yeoh continued her speech, talking about her struggle to be seen as a serious actress in Hollywood, thanks to setbacks from racism and later age-ism, the official Golden Globes pianist began to play Yeoh off. All respect to pianist Chloe Flower, who has a tough job, but you don’t play off Michelle Yeoh!

Apparently, Yeoh was thinking the same thing, because as soon as she heard that piano, she turned to Flower sharply, and said, “Shut up, please. I can beat you up. That’s serious.”

Yes, queen! You tell them! Take your moment!

Admittedly, Yeoh was laughing as she said, so she was probably kidding. But if I were Flower, I would watch my back. That woman is a trained martial artist. We all saw her moves in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Heck, we all saw her moves in Everything, Everywhere All At Once. Evelyn Wang does not come to play.

Yeoh’s co-star, Ke Huy Quan, also took home the award for Best Supporting Actor, and delivered an emotional speech, so it was a great night for Everything Everywhere All At Once fans. We love to see it.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Michelle Yeoh

