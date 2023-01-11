ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 23

old school biker
5d ago

Again, using taxpayer's money and emergency personnel resources to clean up more garbage our mayor and city council condones in and enables So let's get this straight. If I the working man throws my trash on the ground the sign that says $1000. fine then applies to me. But if I'm homeless it's not a crime and it still cost me to clean up someone else's trash. shame on our mayor. City looks like trash and the city officials are half the blame and half the problem.

Clint Cervenka
5d ago

I seen this happen a couple of times it's already this year and it's only the beginning. I went down to get some gas at the ampm I know a lot of homeless hang out there off of 273. I walked in the face of my gas and there was a homeless dude ahead of me and you can tell he was homeless doesn't take that much brains to figure that out anyway to get on with the story this dude went up to the counter bought a couple packs of cigarettes and then had the balls enough to buy $10 worth of lottery tickets scratch offs mind you. he pulled out a lot of money out of his front pocket to pay for it. that about made me puke. so he went out the front door sat on his ass on the curb and start scratching his tickets off while smoking cigarettes. where the hell are you getting this money from people have to stop enabling these things or it's never going to end and that goes for the state and government also. enough is enough.

Vickie Dais
4d ago

Put some large dumpsters there and give them a week to clean it up before you destroy the encampment. If they can do that much to not lose their measly belongings then let them be. Take this in small steps. If you destroy what they have they will increase crime to gain more. Your filling the landfills. If they comply then a portable washing station for clothes and showers could be next along with porta potties. You can’t expect to take a feral cat from under the house to inside the house in one step and expect it to behave like a house cat. These people are used to not bathing etc.. Small steps to transition and want to be civilized.

