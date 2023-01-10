Read full article on original website
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
wbap.com
Another Buc-ee’s Coming to North Texas
(WBAP/KLIF) — Another Buc-ee’s is coming to North Texas and is expected to bring 200 new jobs, later this year. Construction on the new 74,000 foot store is slated for completion in late 2023. Fans of the popular convenience store chain received word that a new $60-million facility...
AOL Corp
TCU paid for Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker’s trip to national championship
TCU paid for Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker to travel and attend the college football championship game. This included airfare, hotel stay and tickets to the game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Parker was invited by the university to attend in her official capacity as mayor, a spokesperson for...
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
This Historic General Store in Texas Should Be Added to Your Bucket List
If road tripping through Texas is on your bucket list this coming Spring Break, then you'll want to add this General Store to your list among the beaches, lakes and adventures Texas has to offer. Nestled in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the most historic general stores...
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
City of Fort Worth hires consulting firm to re-imagine Panther Island
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – This week, the city of Fort Worth hired a consulting firm, HR&A Advisors to help re-imagine Panther Island which is just northwest of downtown and to the east of the historic Stockyards. Last year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers allocated $403 million from the Federal government to help flood control efforts along the Trinity River.For decades, city leaders have wrangled with how to develop Panther Island and with this next step, city leaders believe this will narrow down the focus on what it should be. 'We're at a point where a lot of things have changed,"...
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Texas region is still feeling the TCU loss from Monday night but is moving forward to next Monday’s Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff game, and to get in the spirit, someone right outside Dallas-Fort Worth won some serious lottery money. The Texas Lottery reports...
AOL Corp
Shop the look of ‘Yellowstone,’ 6666 Ranch during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
Fans of western drama ‘Yellowstone’ can shop the look of their favorite fictional ranch along with the real 6666 Ranch during the 23 days of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo starting Friday. Booths for ‘Yellowstone’ and the Four Sixes are located next to each other at...
Hopdoddy Burger Bar bringing premium burgers to Fort Worth
The El Diablo burger is among many handcrafted premium burgers on the Hopdoddy Burger Bar menu. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar is set to open its second Fort Worth location at 3101 Heritage Trace Parkway in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. It will be in the former...
2 Texas Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
greensourcedfw.org
Alligator sightings stir up neighbors near Lake Worth
Alligator sightings by residents near Lake Worth spawned a meeting last month between a neighborhood group, the City of Fort Worth staff, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The meeting was introduced by Fort Worth City Council District 7 Director, Sami Roop. An informal group from the South Shores...
Texas is getting a Universal Studios theme park for kids
Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a new kids-themed park and resort hotel to Texas, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced in a press conference Wednesday morning.
Remembering Amber Hagerman, 27 years later
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Twenty-seven years ago, Amber Hagerman jumped on her pink bicycle for what would turn out to be the last time. The nine-year-old was kidnapped, and four days later her body found four miles away near the Forest Hill Apartments in North Arlington on Jan. 13, 1996. Police said a man in a black pickup abducted her from the parking lot of an abandoned grocery store. That store was located at 1600 E. Abram Street. Witnesses later reported the suspect was white or Hispanic.Witness to her abduction, retiree Jim Kevil remembered the day she was taken. "I saw [Amber] riding...
Major projects underway in downtown Fort Worth
Can't keep up with the downtown developments? We've got you covered.
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
