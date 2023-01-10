ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

wbap.com

Another Buc-ee’s Coming to North Texas

(WBAP/KLIF) — Another Buc-ee’s is coming to North Texas and is expected to bring 200 new jobs, later this year. Construction on the new 74,000 foot store is slated for completion in late 2023. Fans of the popular convenience store chain received word that a new $60-million facility...
FORT WORTH, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
csengineermag.com

McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

City of Fort Worth hires consulting firm to re-imagine Panther Island

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – This week, the city of Fort Worth hired a consulting firm, HR&A Advisors to help re-imagine Panther Island which is just northwest of downtown and to the east of the historic Stockyards. Last year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers allocated $403 million from the Federal government to help flood control efforts along the Trinity River.For decades, city leaders have wrangled with how to develop Panther Island and with this next step, city leaders believe this will narrow down the focus on what it should be. 'We're at a point where a lot of things have changed,"...
FORT WORTH, TX
greensourcedfw.org

Alligator sightings stir up neighbors near Lake Worth

Alligator sightings by residents near Lake Worth spawned a meeting last month between a neighborhood group, the City of Fort Worth staff, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The meeting was introduced by Fort Worth City Council District 7 Director, Sami Roop. An informal group from the South Shores...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Remembering Amber Hagerman, 27 years later

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Twenty-seven years ago, Amber Hagerman jumped on her pink bicycle for what would turn out to be the last time. The nine-year-old was kidnapped, and four days later her body found four miles away near the Forest Hill Apartments in North Arlington on Jan. 13, 1996. Police said a man in a black pickup abducted her from the parking lot of an abandoned grocery store. That store was located at 1600 E. Abram Street. Witnesses later reported the suspect was white or Hispanic.Witness to her abduction, retiree Jim Kevil remembered the day she was taken. "I saw [Amber] riding...
ARLINGTON, TX

