FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – This week, the city of Fort Worth hired a consulting firm, HR&A Advisors to help re-imagine Panther Island which is just northwest of downtown and to the east of the historic Stockyards. Last year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers allocated $403 million from the Federal government to help flood control efforts along the Trinity River.For decades, city leaders have wrangled with how to develop Panther Island and with this next step, city leaders believe this will narrow down the focus on what it should be. 'We're at a point where a lot of things have changed,"...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO