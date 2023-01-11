Norwalk dominates Columbian for upset win

NORWALK — Never a doubt.

Even into the third quarter, it appeared the Norwalk boys basketball team was again going to give first-place Tiffin Columbian another finish down to the wire.

But instead, the Truckers didn’t knock on the proverbial upset door.

They kicked it in.

Norwalk closed out Columbian on a 22-5 scoring run over the final 14-plus minutes, and held the Tornadoes to just eight points in the second half in the 52-34 win.

The SBC Lake Division win improved the Truckers to 5-7 overall and 2-5 in the league, and dropped the Tornadoes to 9-3 (5-2). Sandusky (10-1, 6-1) sits alone in first place in the league after Tuesday’s results.

“We set some new goals yesterday,” Norwalk head coach Adam Kreischer said. “We had goals before the season that aren’t necessarily attainable at this point. But one of the goals we discussed yesterday was to win the league the second time through.

“That’s something that was going to take this win tonight to keep us going in the right direction as far as that goes,” he added. “But it was also time for guys to realize we can win. Early in the year we had one kid, Ashton Coe, who was used to being on the floor when the game came down to the end. Well, now we have a whole roster of guys who are used to those close games, and we need to start winning.”

In four straight seasons, the Truckers and Tornadoes have played a game that came down to the final possession. That included a fourth meeting in six tries back on Dec. 2 when the Tornadoes held on for a 50-49 win in Tiffin.

When the Tornadoes rallied from 15-6 down to take a 21-19 lead on a Bryce Roggow basket off an assist from standout Logan Beaston, it appeared headed that way again.

Then, the two teams traded the lead on six consecutive possessions in the second quarter, then finally Tiffin tied it on a foul shot by Brady Gooding with 4.6 seconds left for a 26-26 deadlock.

The game was still trending that way when Beaston made an easy 3-pointer for a 30-29 deficit at the 6:35 mark of the third quarter.

It was then, the Truckers flipped the game over.

Ben Rothhaar and senior Bray Malson, who had a career night, scored on consecutive baskets for a 34-29 lead at the 4:43 mark of the third. Malson then scored consecutive baskets around empty Tornado possessions to give the Truckers a 38-31 lead with 44.3 seconds left in the quarter.

Beaston opened the fourth quarter with a 3 and a 38-34 deficit, and it proved to be Columbian’s final basket.

From there, the Truckers found an array of players to score — mainly in transition or on rebound putbacks. That included Rothhaar, Coe, Braedyn Demuth and Mason Gamble — who scored the game’s final four points off layups in transition.

While the offense was balanced, the story of the game was Norwalk’s defense. Beaston just about got his average, scoring 19. He came in averaging 20.2. But Columbian as a team entered the game averaging 58 points per game.

“I think we had a pretty good game plan against them,” Kreischer said. “In the first half, we kept the score down, but they were able to score still because we didn’t execute on defending certain guys.

“In the second half, we really did a much better job and didn’t give up or lose track of any kids for easy baskets.”

For Norwalk, Gamble finished with 16 points and has scored 33 in his last two games. Rothhaar had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Demuth scored nine points with five rebounds and three assists.

Coe added six assists, but the highlight was Malson. Returning to basketball for the first time since his freshman season, the senior had eight points and 16 rebounds in the win.

In holding a 39-15 rebounding advantage for the game, Malson had more rebounds than Columbian's entire team.

“We started to give Bray a little more responsibility on the defensive end, and talked to him how he can be more effective for us on offense,” Kreischer said. “Bray has taken that to heart, and he’s such a good kid who listens and works hard — and shows leadership.

“It was probably a fault of myself and our coaches, but early in the season we weren’t expecting enough from Bray and we weren’t putting him in the right position to be successful with his skill set. Now that we’ve done that, everyone is noticing he’s a lot better player for us at both ends of the floor.

After losing six straight games — including three by a combined 11 points — the Truckers beat Port Clinton (6-4) on Saturday and the Tornadoes on Tuesday.

Norwalk is back in action this Friday in league play when it visits Clyde (1-11, 0-6).

COLUMBIAN (9-3, 5-2)

Brady Gooding 1-1—3; Zach Shawberry 1-0—2; Bryce Roggow 3-0—7; Jack Newlove 1-0—3; Logan Beaston 7-0—19. TOTALS 13-1—34.

NORWALK (5-7, 2-5)

Ashton Coe 2-0—4; Mason Gamble 7-2—16; Braedyn Demuth 4-0—9; Bray Malson 4-0—8; Ben Rothhaar 7-1—15. TOTALS 24-3—52.

Columbian 12 14 5 3 — 34

Norwalk 17 9 12 16 — 52

3-point FGs: (TC) Beaston 5, Bryce Roggow, Newlove; (N) Demuth.