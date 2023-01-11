OAKLAND -- In Alameda County, several ranked-choice elections were decided by just a few votes and there has been a public outcry by the Oakland Branch of the NAACP for a recount. They took a lot of heat for that demand, but now, it looks like they've been vindicated, as the county itself said, that may not be a bad idea. Ranked-choice voting has been approved in a number of Bay Area cities because it's more economical, eliminating the need for costly run-off elections. But it's also been criticized for being confusing to a lot of voters....

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO