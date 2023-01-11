Read full article on original website
Alameda County Board of Supervisors requests recount of ranked-choice races
OAKLAND -- In Alameda County, several ranked-choice elections were decided by just a few votes and there has been a public outcry by the Oakland Branch of the NAACP for a recount. They took a lot of heat for that demand, but now, it looks like they've been vindicated, as the county itself said, that may not be a bad idea. Ranked-choice voting has been approved in a number of Bay Area cities because it's more economical, eliminating the need for costly run-off elections. But it's also been criticized for being confusing to a lot of voters....
sfstandard.com
Major Housing Development Could Hit This SF Neighborhood
A new nine-story apartment building may be destined for San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood, according to city planning documents. The 104-homes project at 1462 Pine St. could be built on an existing two-story office building, which would be demolished as part of the development. The total lot size is 13,750 square feet.
sfstandard.com
SF Decides To Ban Low-Level Traffic Stops in Close Police Commission Vote
In a contentious decision spurred by police pulling over Black drivers at disproportionately high rates, San Francisco’s Police Commission decided late Wednesday night to ban officers from making certain low-level traffic stops. The vote to approve the proposal came after months of public scrutiny and changes to the plan...
oaklandside.org
Oakland school closures won’t happen, after all
On Wednesday, nearly a year after the Oakland Unified School District board voted to close, consolidate, and downsize 11 schools over two years, the newly formed board reversed the decision. The move will allow five elementary schools that were slated for closure this year to remain open. Directors VanCedric Williams...
oaklandca.gov
Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan Welcomes and Congratulates Oakland’s Newly-Sworn-In Mayor, Auditor, and Councilmembers
Oakland, CA -- Yesterday, January 9, 2023, the City of Oakland held the inauguration of Mayor Sheng Thao, re-elected City Auditor Courtney Ruby, re-elected District 2 Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas, newly-elected District 4 Councilmember Janani Ramachandran, and newly-elected District 6 Councilmember Kevin Jenkins. Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan welcomes and congratulates Oakland’s Mayor, Auditor, and Councilmembers.
48hills.org
Police Commission considers dramatic changes in racist traffic stops (with Breed opposed)
We got a little clue about the politics of the new Board of Supes today when the board voted 7-4 to confirm Cindy Elias to another four-year term on the Police Commission. The move comes a day before the commission is set to adopt a new policy limiting so-called “pretext” stops used by the cops to hassle Black and Brown motorists.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco supervisors select Aaron Peskin as board president after 17 rounds of voting
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Monday selected Aaron Peskin as its new board speaker following 17 rounds of voting. The process to select a new board president in San Francisco, the American city perhaps most associated with left-wing politics, echoed the days-long saga involving politicians on the other side of the aisle in the U.S. House of Representatives last week.
sfstandard.com
If You Live in the Bay Area, You Just Got an Extension To File Your Federal Income Taxes
Almost two weeks into the onslaught of rain and wind, more than a dozen California residents have lost their lives, and the damage now exceeds $1 billion. On Monday, leaders at the city, state and federal levels all declared states of emergency, with Mayor London Breed’s proclamation retroactive to Dec. 31.
pvtimes.com
EDITORIAL: Ranked-choice voting error flips election
Plot twists should be found in movies, not when election officials tabulate ballots. But such are the problems with ranked-choice voting. Late last month, election officials in Alameda County, California, determined that the third-place finisher actually won an Oakland School Board race. That’s a major mistake. The competence of local election officials deserves scrutiny. But there’s another culprit, too — ranked-choice voting. Nevadans should take note.
NBC Bay Area
Voters, Civil Rights Group Push for Recount in Oakland Mayoral Race
Votes from the November election have been certified, but they’re far from undisputed in Alameda County. On Tuesday, the board of supervisors listened as voters and a civil rights group demanded a recount of the Oakland mayor's race, and demanded the county pay for it. That demand was expanded...
Yardbarker
Oakland Strikes Out on $182M for A’s Stadium Project
Oakland whiffed on what may have been a key source of funding to help the city keep the A’s. The city will not receive any funding from the Department of Transportation’s Mega grant program. The team has agreed to fund the construction of a $12 billion waterfront development,...
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
S.F. secures multimillion-dollar settlement for Instacart workers
San Francisco has secured a $5.25 million settlement from Instacart after an Office of Labor Standards Enforcement (OLSE) investigation found that the company was not in compliance with two local labor laws, OLSE Director Patrick Mulligan and City Attorney David Chiu announced Thursday. It represents the second-largest settlement in the OLSE's 20-year history as the office secured a similar $5.3 million settlement for DoorDash workers in 2021. Instacart is required...
berkeleyside.org
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain
The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
Major Alameda thoroughfare severely damaged in flooding
CASTRO VALLEY - Roads across the Bay Area have taken a beating over the past few weeks with storm after storm dumping record amounts of rain. In Alameda County, there are 20 different sites where the storms caused serious road damage. One of the most significant areas is on A Street in Castro Valley where portion of the road collapsed into the San Lorenzo Creek when a retaining wall failed during the heavy rain over New Years. It effectively closing a major throughfare from Hayward to Castro Valley. "You can see the whole street kind of has fallen apart,"...
Storm-damaged roadway in Castro Valley has neighborhood cut off
CASTRO VALLEY -- Storm damage has cut off a neighborhood in Castro Valley for days after part of a roadway collapsed into a swollen creek and repairs won't be happening anytime soon.Record amounts of rain have caused serious road damage across some 20 sites in Alameda County. One of the most significant areas is on A Street in Castro Valley, where a portion of the road collapsed into San Lorenzo Creek when a retaining wall failed during the heavy rain over New Year's weekend. It effectively closed a major thoroughfare from Hayward to Castro Valley. "You can see the whole street...
Contractors slammed as storms test Bay Area home roofs, foundations
PLEASANT HILL – The past couple of weeks have been a serious test for just about every roof, wall, and foundation in Northern California. Problems are surfacing everywhere and, predictably, restoration contractors are slammed.So what are they finding, and what are homeowners facing when there is a leak? "You can't really tell this is wet," said Andrew McCullough of AMAC Construction, looking a home's interior wall. "But she saw this little bubbling right here. Right there, that's water in there."It's the kind of leak that's springing up all over."So it's a small leak," Andrew explained. "It's just leaking in and spreading...
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont Beautification Foundation thanks community for Holiday Greeting Fund donations
Piedmont Beautification Foundation (PBF) works in partnership with the City of Piedmont for a safe, sustainable and beautiful community. Funding for parks and projects throughout our city are made possible by the generosity of the following donors to PBF:. Lori and Mike Adams. Elizabeth Jason Adams. Carl West Anderson. Indira...
KTVU FOX 2
Public defender accuses SF DA of violating juvenile records law
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's Public Defender's Office is accusing the District Attorney of violating state law that protects juvenile records. The case in question involves the 15-year-old murder suspect who is accused of shooting and killing Japantown security guard Gavin Boston on Jan. 4. The public defender's office on...
S.F. back to pre-pandemic normalcy in this unwelcome way
While San Francisco and the Bay Area as a whole contend with the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, one element of daily life is back to normal. Its return isn't exactly a welcome one, however. Traffic congestion in San Francisco reached pre-pandemic levels last year, according to a new report from the transportation analytics company INRIX. Drivers lost an average of 97 hours in congested traffic in 2022, the...
