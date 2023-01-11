SHASTA COUNTY — The controversy in the Gateway Unified School District continued on Thursday, as the district’s Board of Trustees called an unexpected morning meeting. Since the firing of longtime Superintendent Jim Harrell— who was still under contract with the district for another year— the board’s three newest members have fallen under the spotlight. Husband and wife Elias and Lindsi Haynes and board president Cherrill Clifford are being accused by parents and staff of violating the state's Brown Act, specifically during their previous Jan. 4th meeting, when the future of the district was discussed.

SHASTA LAKE, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO