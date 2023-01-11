Read full article on original website
Raise human trafficking awareness by wearing blue, Northstate groups mark 'Wear Blue Day'
REDDING, Calif. — Northstate groups hoping to raise awareness about human trafficking in the area are encouraging people to wear blue. January 11 is National Wear Blue Day (#wearblueday) to raise awareness of Human Trafficking and Commercially and Sexually Exploited Children. January is National Human Trafficking and Commercially and...
Good News Rescue Mission sees spike in people needing help amid Northstate storms
REDDING, Calif. — With the intense weather coming through the Northstate, many of the unhoused are left to find some kind of shelter to stay warm during storms. The Good New Rescue Mission (GNRM) says, in the winter, with the rain and the wind, there are typically more people in need of help. The Director of Marketing for GNRM, Justin Wandro, spoke with KRCR about how winters can increase their numbers.
Empower Tehama opens third location in southern Tehama County
CORNING, Calif. — On Tuesday morning, Empower Tehama had the ribbon cutting for their new location in southern Tehama County. Executive Director at Empower Tehama, Michelle Brown, told KRCR just how many services this new location will provide. “From legal services to therapy services, to victim advocacy services, we will be able to provide sexual assault services, so we are very excited.”
Seven active shooter tests conducted at Simpson University Thursday
REDDING. Calif. — Redding Police Department held active shooter training on Thursday on Simpson University Campus on College View Drive. The training is intended for RPD personnel to practice realistic drills in the case of an active shooter. Starting bright and early, RPD conducted the first training at 9 AM. Training consisted of role players with firearm blanks with the intention of making these training’s as realistic as possible for officers.
Police face challenges clearing out homeless camp in north Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Community Law Enforcement Officers have been working to clear a homeless encampment in north Redding. Hidden and out of sight of the public eye, a homeless community has settled on property located on Masonic Avenue near Lake Boulevard. Police are aiming to clear out...
New meters installed, parking still temporarily free in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding installed new parking meters but drivers won't need to pay to park through Mon., Jan. 23. Starting Tues., Jan. 24, parking in city-owned lots or metered spaces will cost $1 per hour between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Parking...
Gov. Newsom appoints local woman as Redding Veterans Home's new administrator
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — On Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced multiple new appointments, including a local woman who has been made the administrator for the Redding Veterans Home. According to the Governor's Office, 40-year-old Jessica Koppes, a Republican from Redding, has been appointed Administrator of the Veterans Home...
Man dies in Redding house fire early Thursday morning
REDDING, Calif. — Tragic news for one Redding neighborhood after officials confirmed that a man lost his life in a house fire early Thursday morning. The Redding Fire Department and the Redding Police Department responded. The RFD confirmed that an adult male died in the fire that centered at...
Special Gateway Unified Meeting: Board invalidates motions from Jan. 4 meeting
SHASTA COUNTY — The controversy in the Gateway Unified School District continued on Thursday, as the district’s Board of Trustees called an unexpected morning meeting. Since the firing of longtime Superintendent Jim Harrell— who was still under contract with the district for another year— the board’s three newest members have fallen under the spotlight. Husband and wife Elias and Lindsi Haynes and board president Cherrill Clifford are being accused by parents and staff of violating the state's Brown Act, specifically during their previous Jan. 4th meeting, when the future of the district was discussed.
Mobile home park evacuated in Los Molinos due to flooding
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. — Flooding from the Sacramento River continues to impact people in Tehama County. It was bright and sunny on Thursday, but the river was full of water and debris near the Tehama Bridge in Los Molinos. Earlier in the week, on the western side of the...
Supervisors vote to move forward with jail expansion plan in downtown Redding
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Shasta County Jail will be expanding in Downtown Redding. Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday morning to move forward with the plan. Public Works Director Al Cathey laid out the two options the board wanted to consider: "Option A," next to the existing jail on West Street, downtown, and "Option B," a new facility on county property near Highway 44 and Airport Rd.
Whiskeytown Glory Hole helps prevent dam spillage as lake exceeds full pool
WHISKEYTOWN, Calif. — Lake levels are rising across the Northstate including at Whiskeytown National Recreation Areas. After Monday’s wave of rain, Whiskeytown Lake is at 103% full pool, and Ranger Greg Williams said, with levels expected to continuously rise, they’re thankful for a built-in drain called the Glory Hole.
Woman accused of starting Fawn Fire appears in court for preliminary hearing
REDDING, Calif. — — 31-year-old Alexandra Souverneva, the woman accused of starting the Fawn Fire, appeared in Shasta County court Thursday morning. The Fawn Fire started in late September of 2021 and burned 8,578 acres north of Redding, destroyed 185 buildings, and damaged 26 others. Souverneva allegedly tried...
Councilmember clarification: Mezzano says Win-River casino opposition was not unanimous
REDDING, Calif. — Redding City Councilmember Mark Mezzano wants to make a clarification. He says a vote by the council to oppose a proposed move of Win River Casino & Event Center was emphatically NOT unanimous. He says, as vice mayor, he had to sign a letter drafted by...
As some floodwaters recede public works officials warn flooding could return
REDDING, Calif. — Old Oasis Road remains one of the many concerns for Shasta Counties' Public Works Department as it is a mapped floodplain prone to flooding according to the Department, which has been working to keep the streets clear and safe for residents. On Wednesday, January 11, vehicles...
BREAKING: Motorcycle crash on Highway 32 in Orland
ORLAND, Calif. — BREAKING, JAN. 12, 8:30 PM:. Law enforcement and highway patrol officials are currently at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Orland. Officials with the Glenn County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said after 7:30 p.m., their deputies pursued a motorcyclist in Orland. However, the pursuit was called off due to high speeds.
Weather conditions cause 600+ customers to lose power in Trinity County Tuesday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — More than 600 customers woke up without power Tuesday morning after severe weather swept through the Northstate. According to PG&E, the outage started at 1:42 a.m. on Jan. 10 in Salyer and Burnt Ranch along Highway 299. No estimated restoration time was announced. Check PG&E's...
Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
Old Oasis Road floods as state issues flood watch over much of Northstate
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Cars struggled to drive through flood waters at the intersection of Old Oasis and Randolph Road. This comes after multiple days of rain hit the state with more on the way. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for parts of the...
