Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Good News Rescue Mission sees spike in people needing help amid Northstate storms

REDDING, Calif. — With the intense weather coming through the Northstate, many of the unhoused are left to find some kind of shelter to stay warm during storms. The Good New Rescue Mission (GNRM) says, in the winter, with the rain and the wind, there are typically more people in need of help. The Director of Marketing for GNRM, Justin Wandro, spoke with KRCR about how winters can increase their numbers.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Empower Tehama opens third location in southern Tehama County

CORNING, Calif. — On Tuesday morning, Empower Tehama had the ribbon cutting for their new location in southern Tehama County. Executive Director at Empower Tehama, Michelle Brown, told KRCR just how many services this new location will provide. “From legal services to therapy services, to victim advocacy services, we will be able to provide sexual assault services, so we are very excited.”
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Seven active shooter tests conducted at Simpson University Thursday

REDDING. Calif. — Redding Police Department held active shooter training on Thursday on Simpson University Campus on College View Drive. The training is intended for RPD personnel to practice realistic drills in the case of an active shooter. Starting bright and early, RPD conducted the first training at 9 AM. Training consisted of role players with firearm blanks with the intention of making these training’s as realistic as possible for officers.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Police face challenges clearing out homeless camp in north Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Community Law Enforcement Officers have been working to clear a homeless encampment in north Redding. Hidden and out of sight of the public eye, a homeless community has settled on property located on Masonic Avenue near Lake Boulevard. Police are aiming to clear out...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Gov. Newsom appoints local woman as Redding Veterans Home's new administrator

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — On Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced multiple new appointments, including a local woman who has been made the administrator for the Redding Veterans Home. According to the Governor's Office, 40-year-old Jessica Koppes, a Republican from Redding, has been appointed Administrator of the Veterans Home...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Man dies in Redding house fire early Thursday morning

REDDING, Calif. — Tragic news for one Redding neighborhood after officials confirmed that a man lost his life in a house fire early Thursday morning. The Redding Fire Department and the Redding Police Department responded. The RFD confirmed that an adult male died in the fire that centered at...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Special Gateway Unified Meeting: Board invalidates motions from Jan. 4 meeting

SHASTA COUNTY — The controversy in the Gateway Unified School District continued on Thursday, as the district’s Board of Trustees called an unexpected morning meeting. Since the firing of longtime Superintendent Jim Harrell— who was still under contract with the district for another year— the board’s three newest members have fallen under the spotlight. Husband and wife Elias and Lindsi Haynes and board president Cherrill Clifford are being accused by parents and staff of violating the state's Brown Act, specifically during their previous Jan. 4th meeting, when the future of the district was discussed.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Mobile home park evacuated in Los Molinos due to flooding

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. — Flooding from the Sacramento River continues to impact people in Tehama County. It was bright and sunny on Thursday, but the river was full of water and debris near the Tehama Bridge in Los Molinos. Earlier in the week, on the western side of the...
LOS MOLINOS, CA
krcrtv.com

Supervisors vote to move forward with jail expansion plan in downtown Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Shasta County Jail will be expanding in Downtown Redding. Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday morning to move forward with the plan. Public Works Director Al Cathey laid out the two options the board wanted to consider: "Option A," next to the existing jail on West Street, downtown, and "Option B," a new facility on county property near Highway 44 and Airport Rd.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Whiskeytown Glory Hole helps prevent dam spillage as lake exceeds full pool

WHISKEYTOWN, Calif. — Lake levels are rising across the Northstate including at Whiskeytown National Recreation Areas. After Monday’s wave of rain, Whiskeytown Lake is at 103% full pool, and Ranger Greg Williams said, with levels expected to continuously rise, they’re thankful for a built-in drain called the Glory Hole.
WHISKEYTOWN, CA
krcrtv.com

Woman accused of starting Fawn Fire appears in court for preliminary hearing

REDDING, Calif. — — 31-year-old Alexandra Souverneva, the woman accused of starting the Fawn Fire, appeared in Shasta County court Thursday morning. The Fawn Fire started in late September of 2021 and burned 8,578 acres north of Redding, destroyed 185 buildings, and damaged 26 others. Souverneva allegedly tried...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Motorcycle crash on Highway 32 in Orland

ORLAND, Calif. — BREAKING, JAN. 12, 8:30 PM:. Law enforcement and highway patrol officials are currently at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Orland. Officials with the Glenn County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said after 7:30 p.m., their deputies pursued a motorcyclist in Orland. However, the pursuit was called off due to high speeds.
ORLAND, CA
krcrtv.com

Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
krcrtv.com

Old Oasis Road floods as state issues flood watch over much of Northstate

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Cars struggled to drive through flood waters at the intersection of Old Oasis and Randolph Road. This comes after multiple days of rain hit the state with more on the way. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for parts of the...

