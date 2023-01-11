Read full article on original website
The Ringer
The USMNT Scandal Reflects the Incestuous Nature of American Soccer
For a federation that governs more than 12 million participants across a vast expanse of land, U.S. Soccer is a very small outfit. While the governing body for the sport in the country currently has more than 100 employees, it has been dominated for decades by a tiny elite. You...
LAFC reloads roster as it prepares to chase more trophies than any other MLS team
Reigning MLS champion LAFC is eager to defend its title and earn more hardware during what could be the most demanding schedule in the league.
Inter Miami signs Argentine back Franco Negri, finalizing deal for forward Josef Martinez
Inter Miami continued to build its 2023 roster with the signing of Argentine left back Franco Negri.
Goal-scorer Enzo Copetti chose Charlotte FC over several other clubs to ‘set a legacy’
The smiley 26-year-old forward for Charlotte shared his thoughts on playing in MLS, playing alongside Karol Świderski and playing for Christian Lattanzio.
BBC
Mateusz Klich: Ex-Leeds midfielder joins DC United in MLS
Mateusz Klich has joined Major League Soccer club DC United, managed by Wayne Rooney, on a two-year deal after leaving Leeds United. The Poland midfielder's contract has an option to extend for a further year. Klich, 32, played 194 times for Premier League side Leeds, scoring 24 times. "Mateusz is...
Notorious Russian arms dealer freed in Brittney Griner exchange awkwardly backs out of pledge to fight in Ukraine
Viktor Bout, freed in a prisoner swap for the WBNA star Brittney Griner, appeared to back out of a pledge to fight in Ukraine during an interview.
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Contract Extension: Italian Press Reveals Salary Argentine Would Make Staying at PSG
The reported contract extension between Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain appears to be a matter of when and not if the two parties can reach an agreement. One of the hold-ups is agreeing on a salary (along with term on the contract), but La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Messi would earn €40 million per year if he extends his contract with the French giants.
BBC
Al Nassr deny Cristiano Ronaldo's contract includes deal to back Saudi Arabia World Cup bid
Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr say his contract does not include any commitment to back a Saudi Arabia bid to host the 2030 World Cup. Reports claimed Ronaldo will earn 200m euros (£177m) to promote the bid on top of his annual salary of £177m. But the...
Rapinoe re-signs with OL Reign for upcoming NWSL season
SEATTLE (AP) — Megan Rapinoe has re-signed with OL Reign for the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season. Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not made public. The move comes exactly 10 years after Rapinoe was allocated as a national team player to the Reign. “I’m back, Seattle! This club means the world to me, and I’m fully committed to helping this team to the best of my ability,” Rapinoe said in a statement. Rapinoe, 37, is one of just five players who have been with the same club since 2013, the NWSL’s first season. She has scored 47 regular-season goals during her career, tying her for sixth all-time in the league.
Nottingham Forest have received an offer from MLS side Minnesota United for striker Hwang Ui-Jo
Nottingham Forest forward Hwang Ui-Jo is subject to interest from MLS side Minnesota United. The Loons have made an offer to the Premier League club and would like to take him on a permanent basis.
