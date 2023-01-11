SEATTLE (AP) — Megan Rapinoe has re-signed with OL Reign for the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season. Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not made public. The move comes exactly 10 years after Rapinoe was allocated as a national team player to the Reign. “I’m back, Seattle! This club means the world to me, and I’m fully committed to helping this team to the best of my ability,” Rapinoe said in a statement. Rapinoe, 37, is one of just five players who have been with the same club since 2013, the NWSL’s first season. She has scored 47 regular-season goals during her career, tying her for sixth all-time in the league.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO