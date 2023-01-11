ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

The USMNT Scandal Reflects the Incestuous Nature of American Soccer

For a federation that governs more than 12 million participants across a vast expanse of land, U.S. Soccer is a very small outfit. While the governing body for the sport in the country currently has more than 100 employees, it has been dominated for decades by a tiny elite. You...
BBC

Mateusz Klich: Ex-Leeds midfielder joins DC United in MLS

Mateusz Klich has joined Major League Soccer club DC United, managed by Wayne Rooney, on a two-year deal after leaving Leeds United. The Poland midfielder's contract has an option to extend for a further year. Klich, 32, played 194 times for Premier League side Leeds, scoring 24 times. "Mateusz is...
Yardbarker

Lionel Messi Contract Extension: Italian Press Reveals Salary Argentine Would Make Staying at PSG

The reported contract extension between Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain appears to be a matter of when and not if the two parties can reach an agreement. One of the hold-ups is agreeing on a salary (along with term on the contract), but La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Messi would earn €‎40 million per year if he extends his contract with the French giants.
The Associated Press

Rapinoe re-signs with OL Reign for upcoming NWSL season

SEATTLE (AP) — Megan Rapinoe has re-signed with OL Reign for the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season. Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not made public. The move comes exactly 10 years after Rapinoe was allocated as a national team player to the Reign. “I’m back, Seattle! This club means the world to me, and I’m fully committed to helping this team to the best of my ability,” Rapinoe said in a statement. Rapinoe, 37, is one of just five players who have been with the same club since 2013, the NWSL’s first season. She has scored 47 regular-season goals during her career, tying her for sixth all-time in the league.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy