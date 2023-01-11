Read full article on original website
Clarence Jackson
4d ago
They Shouldn’t allow pets period, to avoid situations of this magnitude. Some accommodations should be well thought out.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Police say tip about shooting in local grocery store was prank call
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department says that police responded to a call about a shooter in a grocery store on Government Street on Sunday, Jan. 15 but the call ended up being a prank. The entire store was evacuated, and the East Baton Rouge...
wbrz.com
LSU student on life support in hospital after being hit while standing in middle of Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore was reportedly struck by an oncoming vehicle while standing in the middle of Burbank Drive overnight. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. For unknown reasons, the student...
wbrz.com
Apparent prank call about active shooter at Albertsons grocery store prompts large police response
BATON ROUGE - A large police presence was spotted at a grocery store on Government Street Sunday afternoon. Baton Rouge police and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies were seen gathered outside the Albertsons at the corner of Government Street and S Foster Drive. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman accused of leaving mother covered in feces, bed bugs and roaches
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Thursday on a felony charge after leaving her mother in what police are calling an abusive situation. Sheila Doty, 56, of Baton Rouge was charged with one count of cruelty to the infirm after an investigator with Elderly Protective Services found a 74-year-old woman, who was unable to walk, lying in bed wearing only a full diaper, with roaches and bed bugs covering her body on Sept. 23, 2022, according to the affidavit.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for setting fire to home on Southmoor Drive
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for an alleged arson at a home along Southmoor Drive on Saturday. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 30-year-old Christian King set the door of a home on fire. Firefighters were able to put out the flames before the fire caused significant damage.
REPORT: LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student is reportedly on life support after she was hit by a vehicle while standing in the middle of a roadway on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to authorities. LSU’s Tiger TV identified the student as sophomore Madison Brooks, a member of...
wbrz.com
Officials say arson scorched family home off Goodwood Boulevard Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a fire that scorched a family's home off Goodwood Boulevard Saturday morning was intentionally set. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to the blaze around 8:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Southmoor Drive, off Goodwood Boulevard and not far from Broadmoor Elementary School.
1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
wbrz.com
Woman says apartment management, police haven't taken action after neighbor shot up her home
BATON ROUGE - It’s been seven days since a troublesome neighbor allegedly shot up Mankisha Pike’s apartment while she was asleep inside. Now, she tells us she's still too afraid to sleep in her own home. “Since last Thursday, I haven't been living in my apartment. I've been...
Woman fell asleep while frying food, sparking accidental fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An accidental fire was sparked after a woman says she was attempting to fry food and then fell asleep, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire happened on Friday, Jan. 13 around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Ozark Street near Winbourne Avenue.
wbrz.com
West Baton Rouge communities honoring the lives of two teens killed in police chase
BATON ROUGE - Over on the west side of the Mississippi River, community members are rallying to raise money for the families who lost two Brusly High students after a high speed police chase. On Saturday, a line of at least 80 bike riders gathered for the special ride in...
brproud.com
How Baton Rouge helps homeless people with housing, support
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – About half of the Baton Rouge population is one emergency away from being homeless. Services are available, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the community knows how to access the help that’s available. “East Baton Rouge Parish recently stated that roughly 50%...
wbrz.com
One arrested after elderly woman found living in infested bed
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested one when investigators were tipped off to an elderly woman living in an abusive situation. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department received a report of a woman living in an abusive situation on Washington Street. When officials arrived at the home, enforcement with the Elderly Protection Service saw the victim lying in bed, wearing only a diaper filled with feces, according to arrest documents.
wbrz.com
Police chase forces middle school near Hammond into late-night lockdown
NATALBANY - A middle school outside of Hammond was forced into lockdown Thursday night due to suspects fleeing a police chase near the school. The campus of Natalbany Middle School was put into lockdown during a sporting event Thursday night around 8 p.m.. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said a vehicle pursuit happened near the campus and two suspects fled. One of the subjects was reported to be in custody, but the other was still at large.
brproud.com
Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
wbrz.com
BRPD searching for suspect in multiple Capital heights, Garden District burglaries
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a suspect that is believed to have been involved in multiple burglaries around the capital area. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the suspect is believed to be tied to multiple burglaries around Capital Heights and the Garden District. The suspect is believed to have stolen multiple firearms.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police can give people a $250 voucher to fix car lights instead of ticket
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge area will be the first in the state to start a new program that parish officials hope will bridge the gap between community members and law enforcement. We all know the hassle of a broken tail light or a burned-out turn...
Man wanted for stealing over thousand dollars worth of cigarettes, officials say
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking for the help of the public in identifying a man wanted for theft. According to police, the man went into a storage room at the Velaros Gas station in Baker and stole over $1,200 worth of cigarettes on Sunday, Jan. 15.
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
brproud.com
New Baton Rouge paintball facility to open
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge is welcoming a new activity facility for paintballing on Joor Road Saturday, Jan. 14. Guerilla Warfare Paintball will host its ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the new facility at noon. The ceremony will feature East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Councilman Daryl Hurst, Senator Regina Barrow, and State Representative Vanessa LaFleur.
Comments / 12