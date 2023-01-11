Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbc15.com
Badgers football welcomes 3 new defensive staff members
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three new coaches will join the Wisconsin football team, Head Coach Luke Fickell announced Thursday. Paul Haynes will join the coaching staff as the coach to Badgers cornerbacks, Colin Hitschler will coach the safeties and special teams units and Greg Scruggs is set to work directly with the defensive line, according to the UW Badgers.
nbc15.com
Madison hockey community comes together to support a mourning family
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison West played Madison Memorial in hockey Tuesday night, and for the second game of the rivalry, the “Cookie War” will raise money, this time for a family who recently lost a loved one. “West Memorial games are always ones that are circled on...
nbc15.com
DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
nbc15.com
New Iowa County Sheriff plans to improve transparency
The Kohl Center was rocking on Tuesday night, but unfortunately for the home fans, the Badgers lost to Michigan State 69-65. Some state lawmakers are attempting to change Wisconsin’s bail system, calling it “broken,” while others aren’t convinced. Wis. crossing guards recognized during honorary week. Updated:...
nbc15.com
Wis. crossing guards recognized during honorary week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Crossing guards ensure the safety of our most vulnerable pedestrians -- our kids, and this week, we are recognizing all that they do for our community. Wisconsin State Superintendent Jill Underly declared this week as ‘Adult School Crossing Guard Recognition Week,’ a time to appreciate our crossing guards and their dedication to keeping our community safe.
nbc15.com
Benton woman killed in Lafayette Co. crash
The Kohl Center was rocking on Tuesday night, but unfortunately for the home fans, the Badgers lost to Michigan State 69-65. One week into the job, Iowa County’s new sheriff plans to improve communication between the department and the community they’ve sworn to protect. Wis. lawmakers take cash...
nbc15.com
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange were shut down over the noon hour following a traffic incident. While only the westbound lanes were closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera showed major delays for drivers heading in both directions as westbound drivers were trying to turnaround and head east. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
nbc15.com
Bald Eagle Watching Days 2023
The district exhausted the three allotted days in December, forcing the contingency plan. Firefighters from multiple agencies battled throughout the night to contain the flames that sent smoke towering over a garbage and recycling collection site. Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried. Updated: 23 hours ago.
nbc15.com
Wis. lawmakers take cash bail resolution to public hearing
The Kohl Center was rocking on Tuesday night, but unfortunately for the home fans, the Badgers lost to Michigan State 69-65. One week into the job, Iowa County’s new sheriff plans to improve communication between the department and the community they’ve sworn to protect. Wis. crossing guards recognized...
nbc15.com
Beloit School District offers first AP African American Studies Course in Rock County
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Beloit is making history by offering an Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course this upcoming fall. The school district claimed it will not only be the first in Rock County to offer AP African American Studies but also one of only a couple hundred districts in the U.S. to do so.
nbc15.com
MPD: Cigars and vape cartridges stolen from convenience store
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A burglar stole from a convenience store on Madison’s east side early Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. At around 12:10 AM, officers were dispatched to Open Pantry on the 1400 block of Pflaum Rd. officials said. The front door of the business was shattered, according to police, and multiple cigars and vape cartridges were missing.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. airport delays all early morning flights amid outage
MADISON (WMTV) – The Federal Aviation Administration’s order to halt all domestic departures was felt in Madison as fliers booked onto the first flights of the day out of Dane Co. Regional Airport will have to wait a little longer. In a Wednesday morning tweet, the airport reiterated...
nbc15.com
JPD: Janesville man faces 10th OWI after girlfriend calls police
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville man faces his tenth OWI after his girlfriend alerted police that he was intoxicated and driving off. According to the Janesville Police Department, she called police around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and officers responded to the 1400 block of Hamilton Ave. to meet her. She explained that he was intoxicated and driving a gray Toyota Camry.
nbc15.com
MPD: Cash stolen in downtown Madison Taco Bell burglary
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect who broke into a downtown Madison fast food restaurant early Monday morning and made off with approximately $200 in cash. Video evidence recovered from the scene shows someone broke into the Taco Bell location on State...
nbc15.com
Dodge Co. DA resigns citing prosecutor shortage concerns
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg is resigning as concerns over a prosecutor shortage rise. Klomberg said his office has “effectively collapsed,” and once he leaves, it will have zero attorneys working full time. “This has been truly one of the most difficult decisions...
nbc15.com
WFD: Whitewater blaze still smoldering, did millions of dollars in damage
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters remain at the scene of a massive fire at a Whitewater garbage and recycling collection site, the fire department reported in an update. Teams are expected to remain there, clearing debris and guarding hotspots for the next several days. In its Tuesday morning statement, the...
nbc15.com
Walking school bus aims to improve health and safety for Rock Co. community
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Public Health Department wants to make the school commute safer and healthier through a Walking School Bus program. The “Walking School Bus” consists of a school-approved, adult volunteer meeting students at a public location or meeting them near their homes on a walking route to and from their classes.
nbc15.com
Cross Plains PD looking for suspect in identity theft incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cross Plains Police Department is looking for a suspect in an identity theft incident involving the purchase of multiple iPhones. A victim came to the Cross Plains PD on Monday reporting that someone had stolen his identity. The person reported to the department that someone...
nbc15.com
JPD: Woman smears blood all over Janesville officer’s face
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville woman is accused of deliberately smearing blood across the face of a police officer who was trying to take her into custody Tuesday night. While the woman allegedly used her finger to cover the officer’s face, nose, and lips, investigators believe she was aiming for the officer’s mouth.
nbc15.com
City of Beloit restructures fire department to elevate emergency responses
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Fire Department reorganized their leadership levels and hired three new battalion chiefs to oversee their own divisions. From firefighters all the way up the leadership ladder to fire chief, every department is made up of different people with different titles and responsibilities. Originally, Beloit Fire Dept. captains would oversee crews while responding to calls and answer to multiple deputy chiefs and the fire chief.
