Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Golden Globes Winners List 2023: Live Updates Of 80th Golden Globes Awards Winners
The Golden Globes have long been known as Hollywood’s favorite party, but the wind has gone out of this particular party’s sails over the last few years — first due to COVID-19 (not their fault) and then charges of racism, sexual misconduct, and general corruption (very much their fault). After taking last year off, the party is BACK ON now that it’s 2023 … but is anyone — stars OR viewers — going to show up to said party? Tom Cruise and Brendan Fraser are two big stars that are very publicly boycotting the 2023 Golden Globes, but the rest of the...
Golden Globes Make Uncomfortable Return in Night of Awkward Speeches
Host Jerrod Carmichael made a number of shocking jokes throughout the ceremony.
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Hollywood Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes: See Red Carpet Photos
Film and television’s biggest stars are pulling out all the stops on the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The ceremony, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is celebrating the work of Steve Martin, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Angela Bassett and more stylish celebrities who are always dressed to the nines in showstopping outfits.
Golden Globes 2023 Winners: Who Won and Who Should Have?
The Golden Globes have returned to award the finest names in Hollywood tonight, from Cate Blanchett to Michelle Yeoh. (Yes, thankfully, both leading actresses have a shot at winning their own statues tonight!) Though the branch behind the awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has experienced scrutiny over its membership’s lack of diversity and alleged in-house corruption, the Globes will once again be broadcast on NBC this year. We will be spared from last year’s non-event, after NBC pulled the broadcast and the HFPA had to announce the winners on Twitter.Any awards gala is frothy fun, and it’s always lovely...
ETOnline.com
Kevin Costner Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series
A new Golden Globe winner for Best Actor in a Drama Series has been crowned, and it's Yellowstone's Kevin Costner. He beat out Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, The Old Man's Jeff Bridges, Andor's Diego Luna and Severance's Adam Scott. Regina Hall accepted the award on Costner's behalf. The 67-year-old...
Colin Farrell Gets Golden Globes Award From Ana De Armas And Then Fanboys Over Her
The "Banshees of Inisherin" star kept the praise coming for the "Blonde" nominee as she stood to the side.
‘Woke’ Golden Globes ratings tank to near-record low on NBC
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards tanked in viewership with a near-record low.
Lady Gaga: How Many Golden Globes Does She Have?
Lady Gaga has become a staple at awards shows for both her acting and her singing. The multihyphenate artist’s first big Golden Globe nomination was for a song with Elton John in 2012. She took home her first acting Golden Globe for a television project in 2016. Lady Gaga...
How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes are officially back on television. After a hiatus in 2022 due to protests about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s perceived lack of diversity, the award show has undergone a massive restructuring before returning to television screens next week. The organization announced plans to shift from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity under the stewardship of Eldridge Industries, a firm run by HFPA interim CEO Todd L. Boehly. The organization also added more journalists of color to its ranks in an attempt to increase diversity among winners and nominees. All that change has ensured that, at least for the moment,...
Golden Globes: ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Best Motion Picture Drama – Complete Winners List
Universal’s The Fabelmans took Best Motion Picture Drama and Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin won for Musical or Comedy at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton. See the full list of winners and wins by film, program, distributor and network below. RELATED: Golden Globes 2023: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Steven Spielberg earlier won Best Director for The Fabelmans — his third career Globe among 20 nominations — and Banshees of Inisherin‘s writer-helmer Martin McDonagh took Best Screenplay to go with Colin Farrell’s Best Actor win, giving that film a leading three trophies on the...
Golden Globes Ratings Down More Than 26% From Last NBC Show in 2021
The ratings are in for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, revealing how the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s awards show did in its return to NBC. Airing live coast-to-coast from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBC and streaming on Peacock, the Jerrod Carmichael-hosted 80th annual Golden Globes drew a 1.1 rating and 6.3 million viewers, down 26% and 9%, respectively, from the last Globes telecast. Per NBC, the Globes were the “most social special event across all of television season-to-date (linear and streaming), both in terms of social engagements and social video views,” and Golden Globe Awards content across E! News...
WHAS 11
'Abbott Elementary' Renewed for Season 3 After Winning Big at 2023 Golden Globes
It's a big week for Abbott Elementary fans! A day after the hit series won big during Tuesday's Golden Globe Awards, ABC announced that the comedy series is returning for a third season, smack-dab in the show's second installment. Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming...
2023 Golden Globe Nominations: ‘Avatar,’ ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Elvis,’ and More
The Golden Globes officially make their return to broadcast TV on January 10 after scrapping its 2022 telecast while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association made internal reforms. Awards trackers and pundits seem ready to forgive and forget now that the HFPA has diversified its membership, as there’s been much buzz over what this morning’s nominees, announced live on NBC’s “Today” show, will look like. The upcoming Golden Globes also marks new supporting actor and actress categories in television categories. See below for the full list of nominees. NBC will be televising the 2023 Golden Globes awards show as part of a one-year...
2023 Golden Globes: Who will win, and who could surprise?
The Golden Globe Awards will attempt a comeback this week after being yanked from the air over a diversity scandal. So just how chaotic will the winners be this year, and could the group's picks shake up the Oscar race? Here's our best attempt to predict how an often unpredictable ceremony will shake out: Best Picture – Drama Will win: The FabelmansCould win: Elvis After being declared the frontrunner before anyone had even seen it, Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans appears to be losing some momentum in the Best Picture Oscar race. But could the Golden Globes put it back on track? At the Oscars, The...
Golden Globes Live Blog: Real-Time Takes on the HFPA, the Host and the Winners
After a year off the air due to controversy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Golden Globe Awards — which honor achievements in film and on television — are back on NBC on Tuesday evening, with the 80th edition emanating from the Beverly Hilton. Scott Feinberg, THR’s executive editor of awards, will be updating this post throughout the night with his take on the show. Follow along below! * * *More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Winners List (Updating Live)Vera Wang and Brad Goreski Talk About Mom-to-Be Kaley Cuoco's Golden Globes Look (Exclusive)Watch the Golden Globes Red Carpet Live Stream 8:19 p.m. And thus...
nexttv.com
'Jeopardy!,' 'Wheel of Fortune' Renewed for Five More Years on ABC Owned Stations
Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, syndication’s two longest-running and most-watched shows, have been renewed on the ABC Owned Stations for five more seasons, said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, on Wednesday. The deal takes both programs through the 2027-28 TV season, which will be Jeopardy!’s 44th and...
nexttv.com
‘Sherri’ Renewed for Two More Seasons
Sherri, starring Sherri Shepherd, has been renewed through the 2024-25 TV season on its launch group, the Fox Television Stations, as well as on the Cox Media, Sinclair and Nexstar station groups. Sherri is produced by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, which produced the rookie daytime talker’s predecessor, Wendy Williams. “I...
‘House Of The Dragon’s Two Rhaenyras Reunite For a Giggly Appearance At The Golden Globes
One of the sweetest moments during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards came when House of the Dragon won for Best Drama TV Series on Tuesday, January 11. Actors Milly Alcock, 22, and Emma D’Arcy, 30, who both play Rhaenyra Targaryen at different ages on the hit fantasy show, hugged on stage and shared a laugh as they celebrated the win.
