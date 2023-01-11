ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: How NOTAM caused widespread flight disruptions. DALLAS (AP) — Until Wednesday, few travelers had heard of a Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM. Nor did they know that the system used to generate those notices could cause widespread travel misery. But they found out fast. The Federal Aviation Administration computer system that compiles and distributes essential safety information for pilots went kaput, leading to flights being temporarily grounded nationwide and touching off a cascading air traffic jam. More than 1,300 flights were canceled and 9,000 delayed by early evening on the East Coast, according to FlightAware. NOTAM has been around for more than a half century and it has evolved from paper to computers. It’s in the process of being updated but it failed in the meantime, along with its backup system.
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Was Donald Trump the Worst President in American History? (Opinion)

Trump’s time in office is very recent and unforgettable. The 45th President of the United States took hold of the seat on January 20, 2017, and left it on January 20, 2021, making it one of the most unforgettable times in history. Sure, his leadership ways were slight, if not wholly, off, but the US citizens have gone as far as to name him the worst President in the history of the United States.
Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
Trump news – live: Trump rages about ‘cancer’ on Truth Social amid reports Jan 6 panel will call to charge him

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to claim that “our Country is SICK inside, very much like a person dying of Cancer”. The former president went on to rage on Saturday morning that “the Crooked FBI, the so-called Department of ‘Justice,’ and ‘Intelligence,’ all parts of the Democrat Party and System, is the Cancer”. “These Weaponized Thugs and Tyrants must be dealt with, or our once great and beautiful Country will die!!!” he thundered on the platform. Meanwhile, after a year of exhaustive investigations and witness interviews, the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol is...

