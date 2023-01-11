ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Real Estate Fintech Built Technologies Names Digital Payment Professional Bora Chung and Engineering Veteran Matt Marenghi as Advisors

Built Technologies, the “fastest growing” construction and real estate fintech provider in the U.S., announced the addition of two industry veterans as company advisors, Bora Chung and Matt Marenghi. Their expertise will help Built “drive innovation and value for its customers as the company scales and expands the...
crowdfundinsider.com

Weltio Introduces Wealth Management Platform for Latin Americans with Alpaca Broker API

Weltio has launched a wealth management platform for Latin Americans with Alpaca Broker API. Weltio is a technology wealth management platform that “offers Latin American investors the opportunity to invest in U.S. stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.”. Weltio, was founded in September 2021 by David Abusaid and George Marvin, who...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Firm NorthOne Introduces Real-Time Payments

NorthOne is pleased to announce they’re breaking new ground in the Fintech space “by joining The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments network in partnership with The Bancorp Bank, N.A.”. With The Clearing House’s innovative Real-Time Payment network, NorthOne will help businesses “receive payments instantly 24 hours a day,...
PYMNTS

JPMorgan Alleges Financial Planning Platform Frank Inflated Customer Base

JPMorgan Chase said it was defrauded when it bought college financial planning platform Frank. Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 11) that the bank has brought a lawsuit against Frank founder Charlie Javice saying that she and another Frank executive, Olivier Amar, inflated the number of customers who were using the platform.
Fortune

One Iowa credit union is offering a 6% APY on its 1-year CDs. 3 reasons to consider opening one right now

Advantage Credit Union in Iowa is offering a 6% APY on their 1-year CD. Illustration by Fortune; Original logo by Advantage Credit Union. If saving more money is on your list of 2023 financial resolutions, you might be thinking about where to put your savings and the fastest way to grow your funds. For some savers, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be the way to go.
IOWA STATE
New York Post

Wells Fargo cutting back on mortgages, will focus on lending to ‘minorities’

Wells Fargo, once the No. 1 player in lending out mortgages, announced it was taking a step back from its previous goal of reaching as many Americans as possible. Instead, it will now focus on home loans for existing bank and wealth management customers — and borrowers in minority communities. The financial services company highlighted its plans to leave the “Correspondent business with plans to reduce the size of its Servicing portfolio.” The bank will focus its Home Lending business to “individuals and families in minority communities.” “We are making the decision to continue to reduce risk in the mortgage...
WKBW-TV

Best Bad Credit Loans With Guaranteed Approval: No Credit Check Loans From Top Direct Lenders

When it comes to emergencies, everyone wants to have a great time without worrying about their financial situation and savings. That’s why people look for bad credit loans with guaranteed approval decisions. But finding the right lender can be tricky because many options are available online. So how do you know which one is the best choice? If you are looking for the best bad credit loans (guaranteed approval decisions), then our list of direct lenders will help you find the right one.
CNBC

Now is an 'ideal' time for young people to start building wealth, says investing expert

I'm still thinking about a financial tweet I saw on New Year's Eve. It shows a screengrab from a TikTok picturing a young, smiling woman, whose username is cropped out. The superimposed text reads, "When the market falls at the same time you decide to invest, so you're buying shares cheaper and can earn higher returns."
crowdfundinsider.com

India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital

Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
crowdfundinsider.com

iCapital, an Alternative Online Investment Provider, Boosts Employee Count by 100

ICapital has announced that it will hire 100 employees for the company’s offices in New York, Greenwich, and Lisbon. Capital touted that it is bucking the layoff trend. Capital said the increasing number of employees is due to growing demand from high-net-worth investors seeking alternative investments like private firms, hedge fund offerings and more.
crowdfundinsider.com

40Seas, a Fintech Platform for Modernizing Cross-Border Trade Financing, Secures Funding

40Seas, a Fintech platform for cross-border trade financing, has raised $111 million to deliver a much more efficient and cost-effective financing framework for SMEs involved in global commerce. The company’s $11 million seed funding round, “led by Team8 with participation from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), is complemented...

Comments / 0

Community Policy