Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Real Estate Fintech Built Technologies Names Digital Payment Professional Bora Chung and Engineering Veteran Matt Marenghi as Advisors
Built Technologies, the “fastest growing” construction and real estate fintech provider in the U.S., announced the addition of two industry veterans as company advisors, Bora Chung and Matt Marenghi. Their expertise will help Built “drive innovation and value for its customers as the company scales and expands the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Weltio Introduces Wealth Management Platform for Latin Americans with Alpaca Broker API
Weltio has launched a wealth management platform for Latin Americans with Alpaca Broker API. Weltio is a technology wealth management platform that “offers Latin American investors the opportunity to invest in U.S. stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.”. Weltio, was founded in September 2021 by David Abusaid and George Marvin, who...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm NorthOne Introduces Real-Time Payments
NorthOne is pleased to announce they’re breaking new ground in the Fintech space “by joining The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments network in partnership with The Bancorp Bank, N.A.”. With The Clearing House’s innovative Real-Time Payment network, NorthOne will help businesses “receive payments instantly 24 hours a day,...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Digital Asset Protection Firm Coincover Appoints Katharine Wooller as Business Unit Director
Coincover – the digital asset protection technology company – announces the appointment of Katharine Wooller as Business Unit Director, bolstering the firm’s profile with her extensive expertise. The news concludes a year of steady growth for the company, “just months after Coincover launched its new staking technology...
JPMorgan Alleges Financial Planning Platform Frank Inflated Customer Base
JPMorgan Chase said it was defrauded when it bought college financial planning platform Frank. Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 11) that the bank has brought a lawsuit against Frank founder Charlie Javice saying that she and another Frank executive, Olivier Amar, inflated the number of customers who were using the platform.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Business Insider
A financial coach shares 9 ways to earn $8,000 a month in passive income to prepare for a recession, inflation, or layoffs
Lisa Andrea launched a financial blog in 2021 and consistently books $8,000 in monthly revenue. Now might feel like a scary time to invest, but it's a great time to get your financial strategy in place, she said. Andrea outlines 9 of the easiest ways to earn passive income, including...
Meet the executive in charge of Bank of America's massive effort to give more mortgages to disenfranchised homebuyers, including one program that requires no down payment
AJ Barkley leads BofA's community and neighborhood lending program which has doled out $9.9 billion in loans and hundreds of millions in grants.
NBC Miami
Some Wells Fargo Customers Have Already Received Their Share of the $2 Billion Misconduct Settlement. Here's What You Need to Know
Wells Fargo also agreed to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty, which marks the largest fine ever doled out by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. $1.3 billion of the $2 billion in consumer redress already has reached 11 million accounts, according to the CFPB. If you are among the customers...
Business Insider
13 best high-interest CDs and savings accounts today: 2-year CDs paying up to 4.70% APY
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average interest rate paid by a...
One Iowa credit union is offering a 6% APY on its 1-year CDs. 3 reasons to consider opening one right now
Advantage Credit Union in Iowa is offering a 6% APY on their 1-year CD. Illustration by Fortune; Original logo by Advantage Credit Union. If saving more money is on your list of 2023 financial resolutions, you might be thinking about where to put your savings and the fastest way to grow your funds. For some savers, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be the way to go.
Wells Fargo cutting back on mortgages, will focus on lending to ‘minorities’
Wells Fargo, once the No. 1 player in lending out mortgages, announced it was taking a step back from its previous goal of reaching as many Americans as possible. Instead, it will now focus on home loans for existing bank and wealth management customers — and borrowers in minority communities. The financial services company highlighted its plans to leave the “Correspondent business with plans to reduce the size of its Servicing portfolio.” The bank will focus its Home Lending business to “individuals and families in minority communities.” “We are making the decision to continue to reduce risk in the mortgage...
Five banks offering New Year’s bonuses worth up to $350 directly to your account – see the eligibility criteria
HOUSEHOLDS can kick off the new year with a bank bonus by switching accounts. Plenty of banks offer the free cash to attract new customers, whether it's to savings or checkings accounts. Just remember you'll typically be required to have a minimum balance to avoid fees, while others require direct...
WKBW-TV
Best Bad Credit Loans With Guaranteed Approval: No Credit Check Loans From Top Direct Lenders
When it comes to emergencies, everyone wants to have a great time without worrying about their financial situation and savings. That’s why people look for bad credit loans with guaranteed approval decisions. But finding the right lender can be tricky because many options are available online. So how do you know which one is the best choice? If you are looking for the best bad credit loans (guaranteed approval decisions), then our list of direct lenders will help you find the right one.
Secure 2.0 Act: Student loan payments will count toward 401(K) matching contributions
The Secure Act 2.0 will let companies make 401(k) employer matches based on employees’ qualified student loan payments, beginning in 2024. Here’s how to pay down student loan debt quickly.
CNBC
Now is an 'ideal' time for young people to start building wealth, says investing expert
I'm still thinking about a financial tweet I saw on New Year's Eve. It shows a screengrab from a TikTok picturing a young, smiling woman, whose username is cropped out. The superimposed text reads, "When the market falls at the same time you decide to invest, so you're buying shares cheaper and can earn higher returns."
Wells Fargo Is Suspending Most Of Its Mortgage Services
As the real estate market continues to go through a significant shift, we take a look at why Wells Fargo is suspending most of its mortgage services.
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital
Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
crowdfundinsider.com
iCapital, an Alternative Online Investment Provider, Boosts Employee Count by 100
ICapital has announced that it will hire 100 employees for the company’s offices in New York, Greenwich, and Lisbon. Capital touted that it is bucking the layoff trend. Capital said the increasing number of employees is due to growing demand from high-net-worth investors seeking alternative investments like private firms, hedge fund offerings and more.
crowdfundinsider.com
40Seas, a Fintech Platform for Modernizing Cross-Border Trade Financing, Secures Funding
40Seas, a Fintech platform for cross-border trade financing, has raised $111 million to deliver a much more efficient and cost-effective financing framework for SMEs involved in global commerce. The company’s $11 million seed funding round, “led by Team8 with participation from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), is complemented...
Comments / 0