Child shot in drive-by, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Police are seeking help from the community in finding suspects related to a drive-by shooting where a juvenile was shot. On Wednesday, January 11, at 6:45 p.m., Dothan Police responded to the 900 block of Selma Street on a report of gunshots fired into an occupied home.
Shot fired into Dothan home, boy struck: Police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan home was shot into Wednesday night and a boy received minor injuries, according to Police Chief Will Benny. “Investigators are sorting through the events,” he told WTVY News 4 after officers rushed to the East Selma Street home upon receiving a report that an 11-year-old had been shot.
Victim identified in Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Thursday in a rural Geneva County town on Thursday. The shooting occurred north of Samson in the Piney Grove community. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. He is identified as 60-year-old Tony Randolph Dean of Westville, Florida.
Fort Rucker soldier killed in fight in southeast Alabama
FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN) — A Fort Rucker soldier is dead following a fight with another soldier on the military base in southeast Alabama. According to public affairs officer Jimmie Cummings, two soldiers got into a fight, although the nature of the altercation was not specified. One soldier was taken into custody by the Fort […]
Soldier killed at Fort Rucker is apparent murder victim
FORT RUCKER (WTVY) - A Fort Rucker soldier died, and another faces charges after a squabble on the military post turned violent. The incident occurred Tuesday, according to a Fort Rucker statement issued to WTVY News 4. “One Soldier was detained by Fort Rucker Department of Public Safety officers while...
6 confirmed dead; widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Six people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
Dothan’s Robert Byrd carves his name into political history
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Robert Byrd made history this week when he took the coroner’s oath of office for the 10th time, making him the longest serving elected official in Houston County history. With 36 years under his belt, he may also be the longest serving coroner in Alabama history,...
Ozark police investigate possible murder
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Wednesday at an apartment community in Ozark. The victim is 27-year-old Anthony L. Gray, identified by Dale County Coroner John Cawley. He said Gray was shot once in the chest at Jasmine Hill Apartments. A statement from Ozark police is expected...
Governor Ivey announces new statewide road and bridge projects, Dothan included
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that more than $40 million in funding is being awarded to multiple area in the state for various road and bridge projects, including one in Dothan. The funding comes as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act via the Alabama...
Sheriff’s office: South Ga. homeowner shot with toy gun in drive-by shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WALB) - A Houston County homeowner was shot with a BB gun or Orbeez-type gun on Jan. 3, according to a Facebook post from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was shot by two men in a black van that is believed to be a...
School closings and delays for January 12
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools are experiencing closings and delays due to the severe weather threat for Thursday afternoon. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Eufaula City Schools - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer to open 2nd Alabama location in Dothan
On January 10th, Waldo’s Chicken & Beer is opening its 2nd Alabama location at 4700 W. Main Street in Dothan. “We are so excited to bring Waldo’s Chicken & Beer to this amazing community. I was born and raised in this “big small town” and can’t wait to bring our best-in-class, scratch-made food and hospitality to our neighbors here in Dothan!”
Suspect arrested in deadly Ozark shooting
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— A suspect has been identified and arrested related to the early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Ozark. According to the Ozark Department of Public Safety, at 12:00 a.m. officers responded to the Jasmine Hill Apartment Complex in relation to a shooting. When police arrived...
Multi-vehicle crash kills Daleville woman after being ejected from motorcycle
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Daleville woman was ejected from a motorcycle after the driver crashed into the back of another car, ejecting the deceased where she was struck by another vehicle moments later. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 23-year-old Grace Nicole Rivera was killed when...
UPDATE: Dale County road is reopened
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:43 p.m. on Monday has caused a road closure. According to ALEA officials, Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, in Dale County, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The Alabama Department...
Tornado Imminent in Southern Barbour County
A tornado will be occurring shortly if it is not already occurring just south of Clio. Moving toward Blue Springs in southern Barbour. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * Tornado Warning for…. Southeastern Pike County in southeastern Alabama…. Southern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama…. * Until...
LIST: Local closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—With the threat of severe weather moving through the Wiregrass area, schools and government agencies have announced they will either be closing or delaying services. Here are the local school closings and delays:. Daleville City Schools. All after-school activities and the special board meeting honoring Ozark City...
Suspect kidnapped, tortured and beat Alabama man to death, police allege
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, torturing and eventually killing another man. Jonathan Hoover, 27, was charged with the capital murder and kidnapping of Nakel Johnson a 47-year-old Montgomery Alabama man was found beaten and stuffed into his own car in Lapine in November, court records indicate.
Andalusia Star News
Opp firefighters respond to early morning blaze
The Opp Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning. According to officials with the department, the structure was fully involved by the time firefighters arrived and the structure, a former night club just south of the city on Hwy. 331 South, is a complete loss. When firefighters arrived, the roof had already collapsed.
